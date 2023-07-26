Polyurethane Adhesives Market to Worth USD 16.98 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global polyurethane adhesives market is projected to experience substantial growth at a significant CAGR. One of the key drivers for this expansion is the increasing demand for polyurethane adhesives in the building and construction sector. These adhesives demonstrate remarkable bonding capabilities with various substrates, including glass, plastic, wood, concrete, and other materials.

The polyurethane adhesives market is characterized by intense competition, with many companies operating. This market offers a diverse range of products, applications, and end-users, catering to various sectors such as construction, automotive, electronics, packaging, and more.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.63 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 16.98 Billion CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Application

Type

Resin type

Technology Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Polyurethane Adhesives Market

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Jowat SE

Huntsman Corporation

Mapei SpA

Pidilite Industries Limited

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

LORD Corporation

Franklin International

Wacker Chemie AG

Bostik SA

Permabond LLC

ThreeBond Holdings Co., Ltd.

Construction Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to Rising Need for High-Performance Adhesives

Construction is a prominent and vital application segment within the polyurethane adhesives market, commanding a substantial share of the overall industry. This surge in demand can be attributed to the rising need for eco-friendly and high-performance adhesives in various building materials, including insulation panels, roofing systems, and flooring.

The markets in North America has established itself as a leader in the polyurethane adhesives market, primarily due to the growing demand for high-performance and environmentally friendly adhesives in two key industries: construction and automotive. Polyurethane adhesives have gained widespread acceptance as the construction sector adopts more sustainable building practices and seeks adhesives with reduced environmental impact

Automotive and Transportation Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Need for Lightweight Adhesives

The automotive and transportation segment has emerged as the most rapidly expanding application segment within the polyurethane adhesives market, poised for substantial growth throughout the forecast period. This surge in demand can be attributed to the automotive industry's increasing need for lightweight and high-performance adhesives in manufacturing.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the polyurethane adhesives market throughout the forecast period. This remarkable expansion can be attributed to the booming end-use industries, including automotive, construction, and electronics, particularly in emerging economies such as India and China.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the polyurethane adhesives market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Polyurethane Adhesives Market

In 2022, Arkema, a leading global specialty chemicals company, announced its strategic plan to acquire Fixatti, a specialized firm renowned for its high-performance thermobonding adhesive powders. This acquisition is a strategic move by Arkema aimed at bolstering its position in the polyurethane adhesives market.

Key Questions Answered in Polyurethane Adhesives Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

