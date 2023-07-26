Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Worth USD 17.36 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, various types of unsaturated polyester resins are experiencing a growing global demand, driven by their versatile applications in a wide range of end-use sectors. Among the different product types, orthophthalic resins, isophthalic resins, and dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) resins are the three main categories of the unsaturated polyester resins market .

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market"

Pages - 209

Tables - 66

Figures – 75

The growth of end-use industries stands out as one of the most significant drivers impacting the expansion of the unsaturated polyester resins market. As modern applications across various sectors demand better performance and enhanced properties, the need for UPRs has surged. Compared to conventionally used epoxy resins, these resins offer many advantages, including their cost-effectiveness and fast curing time.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.19 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 17.36 Billion CAGR 6.1% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Type

End Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

AOC LLC

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Reichhold LLC

DSM NV

U-Pica Company Ltd.

Polynt-Reichhold Group

Changzhou Fangxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

Changzhou Huari New Material Co. Ltd.

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Royal DSM NV

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Swancor Ind. Co. Ltd.

Nuplex Industries Ltd.

Tianhe Resin Co. Ltd.

Aliancys AG

Nivitex Fibreglass & Resins

Interplastic Corporation

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market

Construction Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Pivotal Role in the Production of Composite Materials

The construction industry is the dominant force driving the global unsaturated polyester resins market. These resins are pivotal in producing composite materials used in construction applications. Unsaturated polyester resins are extensively utilized in manufacturing casting resins (non-reinforced) and plastics with glass fiber reinforcement.

The markets in the North America are witnessing substantial growth, primarily fueled by the expansion in critical sectors such as construction, electronics, and manufacturing. The versatility and excellent properties of unsaturated polyester resins market make them highly sought after in various applications within the construction industry.

Plastics Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Pivotal Role in the Production of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

The plastics segment dominated the unsaturated polyester resins market in 2022, and its growth is projected to continue at a robust CAGR of 6.8% during 2023-2030. Unsaturated polyester resins play a pivotal role in producing fibre-reinforced plastics, which are widely used in various industries.

Regional markets in the Asia-Pacific are anticipated to emerge as the most promising unsaturated polyester resins market, driven by several key factors. The increased utilization of fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes in countries such as Australia, India, and China has played a crucial role in boosting the demand for UPRs in the region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the unsaturated polyester resins market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/unsaturated-polyester-resins-market

Key Developments in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market

In 2020, INEOS made an essential development in North America's marine and recreational vehicle industries by introducing a new low-profile resin called Aropol LP 67400. This innovative resin was specifically designed to cater to the needs of boat builders and RV manufacturers, who prioritize high strength and robust processing capabilities in their products. Aropol LP 67400 offers exceptional performance characteristics, making it ideal for producing durable and reliable components for marine vessels and recreational vehicles.

AOC recently announced a significant change in its ownership structure. Lone Star Fund XI fully acquired the shares of AOC that CVC Capital Partners previously held. This acquisition marks an important milestone for AOC and is expected to bring new strategic opportunities and potential growth in the market.

Key Questions Answered in Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Resorcinol Market

Global Adiponitrile Market

Global Calcium Propionate Market

Global Tablet Coatings Market

Global Ethanolamines Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com