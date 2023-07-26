FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WISeKey’s WISe.ART Technology Bridges the Gap Between Digital and Physical Worlds With the Introduction of Phygical Packages

Zug, Switzerland - July 26, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, announced today the innovative use of its WISe.ART technology to bridge the gap between digital and physical worlds with the introduction of Phygital Packages i.e. a physical valuable asset and a twin Non-Fungible Token (NFT).

In an unprecedented move, WISeKey is utilizing ultra-secure Swiss storage bunkers, including advanced mountain fortresses, to ensure the physical protection of exclusive artworks linked to the digital tokens. Each of these pieces of art is associated with an NFT, a cutting-edge application of blockchain technology that facilitates proof of ownership and authentication of real-world assets.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey noted: “Phygital NFTs represent a unique intersection between the physical and digital worlds. With our latest efforts, we are literally giving digital tokens a tangible form, securely stored in Swiss bunkers, and creating an indelible link between the art piece and its digital twin on the blockchain.”

WISeKey's robust solution combines identity blockchain technology with state-of-the-art authentication microprocessors to ensure the authenticity of each artwork. This revolutionary approach not only provides an added layer of security but also enables tracing of the art if it's stolen, thus making it difficult to be traded illicitly on the secondary market.

This unique application of Physical Assets and NFTs extends beyond the art world. From real estate to collectibles, any asset that requires secure authentication and ownership proof can be supported by this technology.

Leveraging the inherent cryptography and security of the blockchain, along with PKI and microprocessors, WISeKey's WISeAuthentic blockchain allows brands to issue a storage device that includes a digital certificate of authenticity. It further enables the checking and modifying of the status of validity of these certificates as required, offering brands and art collectors an unparalleled level of control and security.

WISeKey invites you to learn more about their innovative approach to securing artworks through Phygital NFTs by watching this informative video: https://youtu.be/oNvhMvdchGk.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat.Space AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISe.ART: Established in September 2020, our marketplace is a forward-thinking digital art platform pioneering the intersection of blockchain technology and artistic and/or visionary creativity. With a strong commitment to democratizing access and ownership to unique innovative products, WISe.ART provides a vibrant marketplace for buying, selling, preserving, and discovering original digital creations. By embracing blockchain and NFT technology, WISe.ART ensures provenance, artist recognition, heritage preservation and secure, transparent transactions.

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology. As a part of our mission to empower creators and collectors, the launch of the WISe.ART token marks a significant milestone in our journey. By creating a unique digital currency, we aim to foster an inclusive, engaging, and rewarding ecosystem that transcends traditional boundaries of the art world.

By 2021, NFTs had begun to attract significant interest from traditional art markets, musicians, celebrities, and more. DappRadar reported in their Q1 2021 report that the NFT market had grown by around 2,000%, reaching a value of over $2 billion. Governments, Institutions, Foundations and Museums are now looking toward this technology to monetise their cultural heritage. The WISe.ART token will secure major collections by preserving humanity’s data collection onto the blockchain while raising funds for the maintenance of our history.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com WISe.ART

Contact: Sixtine Crutchfield

Art Director

Tel: +41225943000

scrutchfield@wisekey.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein because of new information, future events or otherwise.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance.