Zapp Secures Twin Patents For Innovative i300 Electric Urban Motorcycle

Zapp awarded two European patents for sector-transforming i300 electric urban motorcycle innovations ahead of customer deliveries later this year

Patents received for unique Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fenders

Exoskeleton endows i300 with unique combination of step-through scooter convenience and motorcycle performance and handling whilst enhancing sustainability and manufacturability

Removable fenders unlock near-unlimited colourway personalisation options

LONDON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric V ehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) (“Zapp” or the “Company”), owner of a UK-based, high-performance two-wheeler electric vehicle brand, today announced it has been granted European patents for two components of its i300 electric urban motorcycle, which it anticipates will be ready for its first customer deliveries later this year.

The recognition from the European Patent Office relates to the i300’s Z-shaped exoskeleton and removable front fender. The grant of the patents highlights the innovative nature of the technology developed by Zapp to support the brand’s strategic vision, which encompasses the highest standards of design, performance, sustainability, manufacturing, and customer experience.

Zapp’s distinctive exoskeleton consists of two single-piece Z-shaped anodised aluminium components mounted on an underbone. It delivers a revolution in motorcycle chassis technology, and is central to the i300’s unique ability to combine the performance and dynamic handling of a motorbike with the step-through convenience of a scooter. The exoskeleton also endows the brand with its award-winning design language.

The fully recyclable Zapp exoskeleton solution provides numerous technical, sustainability, and commercial benefits. The two single-piece Z-shaped exoskeleton components replace a conventional-styled frame, which uses multiple connected tubes and welding points, allowing the vehicle to have a lower centre of gravity and lower weight, enhancing both handling and safety. The exoskeleton reduces the number of assembly components and also frees up space under the seat for storage. The Company believes the exoskeleton provides an ideal platform on which to base additional models and derivatives without significant additional investment.

Zapp’s second European patented component is the i300’s removable front fender, which brings a unique, almost infinite range of colourway personalisation options to the two-wheel sector for the first time. At any point after purchasing their i300, customers will be able to have the front fenders removed and replaced with new items in a colour of their choice. The personalisation upgrade will be carried out by an authorised ‘Zapper’ who will come to the customer’s home or workplace in a branded Zapp van, and perform the exchange. Going forwards, Zapp plans to collaborate with artists and leading cultural figures to create limited colourway collections.

The European patents (EP4058343 – ‘A seat-supporting structure for mounting on a motorcycle frame’ and EP4051563 – ‘Front fairing for a scooter’) further reinforce the world-class technology and design credentials of Zapp and its debut product, the i300 Carbon, which is now available to pre-order on Zapp’s website www.zappev.com .

Swin Chatsuwan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zapp, said: “The notification of not one but two European patents is enormously gratifying for Zapp and proves the innovative nature of the technology and design underpinning the brand’s i300 electric urban motorcycle. Our exoskeleton transforms two-wheeled chassis technology and is key to endowing the zero-emission i300 with the convenience of a step-though scooter and the dynamic performance of a larger motorcycle.

“Zapp’s patented removable front fenders will also revolutionise the two-wheeled vehicle category by offering customers a range of colourway personalisation options previously the exclusive domain of the supercar and hypercar sectors. The exoskeleton and the removable front fender are pivotal to Zapp’s determination to transform the two-wheeler segment with superbly designed, technically advanced, zero-emission, fun-to-ride products. However, these are just two of more than sixty novel technical aspects of the i300, which will further amplify the product’s considerable customer appeal as we move towards first deliveries commencing later this year.”

About Zapp

Zapp’s principal operating affiliate is a British company, run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised ‘Zappers,’ who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. For more information, visit www.zappev.com .

