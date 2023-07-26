Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share, Report [2023-2030] | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global xanthan gum market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with a considerable CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the increasing utilization of xanthan gum in various industries, including food and beverage, cosmetics, and healthcare. As the product finds more applications in these diverse verticals, it will drive the growth of the market.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Xanthan Gum Market Size, Share, Growth and Report Forecast 2023-2030”.

Xanthan gum is a popular food additive and thickener that is commonly used in a wide range of food products such as sauces, dressings, bakery items, dairy products, and beverages. It is derived from the fermentation of a specific type of bacteria, Xanthomonas campestris, and is classified as a polysaccharide.

Xanthan gum is highly valued for its ability to stabilize and thicken food products, improve texture, and increase shelf life. It is particularly useful in gluten-free baking, where it can mimic the texture and binding properties of gluten, which is absent in gluten-free flours. Xanthan gum is also used as a stabilizer in cosmetic and personal care products, such as lotions and creams, to improve texture and prevent the separation of ingredients.

List of Companies Profiled in the Xanthan Gum Market Report:

Cargill

Solvay S.A.

Deosen

Fufeng Group

Ingredion

Hebei Xinhe Biochemical Co. Ltd

CP Kelco

Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Unionchem

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Report Coverage:

The xanthan gum report provides an in-depth analysis of the key trends propelling the global business landscape over the forthcoming years. It further presents an account of the vital strategies adopted by leading market players for securing a competitive edge and expanding their geographical footprints. Other components include an overview of the driving and restraining factors and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on industry expansion.

Segmentation:

The xanthan gum market can be segmented based on application, function, and geography.

Application: Xanthan gum is used in a variety of applications, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and oil and gas. In the food and beverage industry, xanthan gum is used as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and emulsifier. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is used as a binder and disintegrant. In personal care products, it is used as a thickener and stabilizer. In the oil and gas industry, it is used as a drilling mud additive.

Function: Xanthan gum can be classified based on its functional properties, including thickening, stabilizing, and suspending. Xanthan gum is a highly versatile ingredient that can be used to achieve a variety of functional properties in different applications.

Geography: The xanthan gum market can be segmented based on geography, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for processed food and beverages: With the changing lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers, there has been a growing demand for processed food and beverages that are convenient and easy to consume. Xanthan gum is widely used as a thickener, stabilizer, and emulsifier in processed food and beverages, which is driving the demand for the ingredient.

Xanthan gum is used in a variety of pharmaceutical and personal care products as a binder, disintegrant, thickener, and stabilizer. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical and personal care products is driving the growth of the xanthan gum market. Xanthan gum is widely used as a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour in food products, which is driving the demand for the ingredient. With the growing popularity of gluten-free products among consumers, the demand for xanthan gum is expected to increase.

Xanthan gum faces competition from other ingredients such as guar gum, carrageenan, and locust bean gum, which can be used as thickening and stabilizing agents in food and beverages. Xanthan gum is a relatively expensive ingredient, which can limit its use in certain applications. The use of xanthan gum in food and beverage products is regulated by various government agencies, which can impact the growth of the market. In addition, there are concerns regarding the safety and allergenicity of xanthan gum, which can limit its use in certain applications.

Regional Insights:

Within these regions, the market has seen varying degrees of growth and demand.

North America: The United States has been one of the significant producers and consumers of xanthan gum. The demand has been driven by the food and beverage industry's need for stabilizers and thickeners, as well as other industrial applications.

The United States has been one of the significant producers and consumers of xanthan gum. The demand has been driven by the food and beverage industry's need for stabilizers and thickeners, as well as other industrial applications. Europe: Several European countries have also been prominent players in the xanthan gum market. As with North America, the food and pharmaceutical industries have been the primary drivers of demand.

Several European countries have also been prominent players in the xanthan gum market. As with North America, the food and pharmaceutical industries have been the primary drivers of demand. Asia-Pacific: Countries like China, Japan, and India have witnessed increasing demand for xanthan gum in recent years. Rapid industrialization, a growing food and beverage sector, and the expansion of personal care and pharmaceutical industries have contributed to this trend.

Countries like China, Japan, and India have witnessed increasing demand for xanthan gum in recent years. Rapid industrialization, a growing food and beverage sector, and the expansion of personal care and pharmaceutical industries have contributed to this trend. South America: Brazil and Argentina have been the major players in the xanthan gum market in this region. The food and personal care industries have driven demand in these countries.

