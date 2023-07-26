Oxygen Scavengers Market to Surpass 3.69 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Rising Demand for Packaged Food and Beverage Products

Westford, USA, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global oxygen scavengers market is poised for steady growth in the predictable future, primarily driven by the rising demand for packaged food and beverage products, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods. As consumers increasingly opt for convenience and longer shelf life, the need for effective oxygen scavengers has grown to ensure the preservation of product quality and freshness.

The oxygen scavengers market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the rising demand from the processed food industry. As the processed food sector continues to expand, there is a heightened need for effective oxygen scavengers to preserve the quality and extend the shelf life of packaged food products.

Prominent Players in the Oxygen Scavengers Market

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis LLC

BASF SE

Sealed Air Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Clariant AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kemira Oyj

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Accepta Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

Innospec Inc.

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Lonza Group AG

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

SUEZ S.A.

Dow Chemical Company

SNF Floerger Group

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Enzymatic Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Increasing Popularity in the Pharmaceutical Industries

The enzymatic oxygen scavengers segment is emerging as the fastest-growing global oxygen scavengers market. Enzymatic scavengers are garnering increasing popularity, particularly in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, owing to their exceptional selectivity and efficiency in removing oxygen from various products and environments.

The markets in the North America emerged as the dominant force in the global oxygen scavengers market, primarily due to its widespread adoption in the food and beverage industry. The region's food and beverage sector has grown significantly, driven by consumer demand for longer shelf life and enhanced product quality.

Food and Beverage is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Maintain the Quality of Various Food Products

The food and beverage segment is the largest global oxygen scavengers market. This segment relies heavily on applying oxygen scavengers to maintain the quality and prolong the shelf life of various food and beverage products. The essential purpose of these scavengers is to prevent oxidation and spoilage, ensuring that the products retain their freshness, taste, and nutritional value over extended periods.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are experiencing rapid growth in the oxygen scavengers market, emerging as the fastest-growing region. The key driver behind this expansion is the tremendous growth of the food and beverage industry in the region. The demand for packaged food and beverage products is witnessing a significant upsurge with a large and continuously increasing population and rising disposable income levels.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the oxygen scavengers market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Oxygen Scavengers Market

Solenis, a leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, recently made a significant move by entering into an agreement to acquire Clearon, a reputable company specializing in disinfectants and sanitizers. This strategic acquisition has bolstered Solenis' position in the water treatment sector, enabling the company to expand its portfolio of offerings and reinforce its presence in the market.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company recently announced a groundbreaking development in the field of oxygen scavenger materials. The company successfully developed a new type of oxygen scavenger material that efficiently removes oxygen from food and pharmaceutical product packaging.

Key Questions Answered in Oxygen Scavengers Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

