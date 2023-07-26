Latin America Mining Conference 2023: Fueling Growth & Sustainability - Discover Investment Opportunities (Mexico City, Mexico - October 25-26, 2023)

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4th Annual Mining Investment Latin America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Now in its' 4th year, Mining Investment Latin America is firmly established as boutique strategic mining investment & capital raising conference and exhibition.

Besides that, we also incorporate the latest technological innovations that transform the industry & we add critical minerals and hydrogen that play a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We expect 200 senior level executives, including over 100 investors and 25 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers and majors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They travel from all over North & Latin Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe to look out for latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Gold & Precious Metals Developments

Hydrogen Market Trends & Investment Opportunities

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Base Metals

Resources Security & Sustainability

Commodity Trends in North America

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles

Bulk Metals

Critical Minerals Demand & Supply Analysis

Mining Technology Advancements

Emerging Markets Outlook

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?



TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

VIRTUAL EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to the mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, 1-2-1 meetings to private chats across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Explore the Latin America's Premier Resources Hub for Mining Investments, Critical Minerals, Hydrogen & Technology Opportunities

220 Attendees

100 Investors

12 Sponsors & Exhibitors

1 Conference

Agenda:

Conference Day 1

25th October 2023

Opening Keynote Presentations

Global Economy & Commodity Outlook

Hydrogen Role in Mining

Networking Lunch

Spotlights & Roundtables

Capital Raising & Financing Options

Battery & Energy Metals

Supply Chain, Market Development & Automation

1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

26th October 2023

Government Regulations

Base & Industry Metals

Gold & Precious Metals

Networking Lunch

Spotlights & Roundtables

Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Health & Safety

Information Technology

1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

25th - 26th October 2023

Interactive Panel Discussions

Live Presentations

Virtual Roundtables

Live Product Demos

Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers

Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Speakers

ALEXANDER SCHAY

Managing Director

The Emerging Markets Investors Alliance

United States

ING ANDRES ROBLES OSOLLO

National Communication Coordinator

AIMMGMAC

Mexico

LOURDES MCPHERSON

Sustainability & Community Relations Manager

Argonaut Gold Inc

Mexico

DIDIER RAULT

Chairman & CEO

World Mining Investment

Hong Kong

