Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market Estimated to Reach $1.44 billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Demand for Films in Construction and Electronics Industries

The Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market is estimated to be USD 1.03 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.44 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.90%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT Analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for films for construction and interior activities

Increasing popularity of consumer electronics products

Need from the packaging industry

Restraints

Concerns associated with the production of harmful by-products

Opportunities

Usage of environment-friendly resin for the manufacturing of the products

Proliferation of the automatic sector

Challenges

Increasing environmental concern







Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

Boston Tapes Commercial Srl

CompAg nie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

DermaMed Coatings Company, LLC

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

ECHOtape

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Lintec Corp.

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

Nichiban Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corp.

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o.

Scapa Group PLC

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

Tesa SE

Market Segmentation



The Global Adhesion Laminated Surface Protection Films Market is segmented based on Product Thickness, Lamination Technology, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

By Product Thickness, the market is classified into Up to 25 Microns, 25-50 Microns, 50-100 Microns, and Above 150 Microns.

By Lamination Technology, the market is classified into Dry Bond Lamination, Energy Curable Lamination, Hot Melt Seal Coating, Solventless Lamination, and Wet Bond Lamination.

By End-Use Industry, the market is classified into Automotive, Construction & Interior, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, and Industrial.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

