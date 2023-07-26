Global Color Blind Glasses Markets, 2023-2030: Innovative 3D Printing Technology and Government Initiatives Propel Adoption

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Color Blind Glasses Markets, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Color Blind Glasses Market to Reach USD 88.44 Million by 2030, Driven by 15.07% CAGR Growth

The Global Color Blind Glasses Market has shown impressive growth, with an estimated size of USD 28.76 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.75 million in 2023. It is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.07% during the forecast period, eventually reaching USD 88.44 million by 2030.

Color blind glasses enable colorblind individuals to experience a broader spectrum of colors, driving their increasing adoption. The market's growth is fueled by the rising incidence of color blindness disorders and color vision deficiencies worldwide. Furthermore, growing awareness about eye disorders, including color blindness, and the establishment of eye clinics for diagnosis are contributing to the use and sales of color blind glasses.

However, the high cost and certain limitations associated with color blind glasses may hinder their widespread adoption. Nevertheless, ongoing research on utilizing 3D printing technology to manufacture innovative and advanced color blind glasses, along with government initiatives to raise awareness about color blindness, is expected to drive their adoption among affected individuals.

The Global Color Blind Glasses Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type: Full-Color Blind Glasses

Partially Color Blind Glasses (Commanded the largest market share of 61.54% in 2022, followed by Full-Color Blind Glasses) By Color Blindness Type: Blue-Yellow Color Blindness

Complete Color Blindness

Red-Green Color Blindness (Commanded the largest market share of 41.31% in 2022, followed by Complete Color Blindness) By Distribution Channel: Offline (Further categorized into Hospital and Optical Shops, commanding the largest market share of 80.56% in 2022, followed by Online) By Region: Americas (Including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, with a focus on California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas)

Asia-Pacific (Including Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, projected to command significant market share during the forecast period)

Europe, Middle East & Africa (Including Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, with the Americas commanding the largest market share of 41.06% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa)

Market Statistics and Forecasting

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in seven major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It considers historical years from 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, and estimates 2023 as the current year. The forecast period spans from 2024 to 2030.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix is a valuable tool for assessing the Global Color Blind Glasses Market, evaluating vendors based on key metrics such as Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis helps users make informed decisions based on their specific needs, categorizing vendors into four distinct quadrants: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V).

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis provides insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, the analysis allows companies to better understand their performance and competition for market share.

Key Insights

The report addresses important questions related to the Global Color Blind Glasses Market, including:

Market Size and Forecast: What is the projected market size and forecast for the Global Color Blind Glasses Market? Impact of COVID-19: How has COVID-19 shaped the market during the forecast period? Investment Opportunities: Which products/segments/applications/areas should investors focus on during the forecast period? Competitive Strategic Window: What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? Technology Trends and Regulatory Frameworks: What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the market? Leading Vendors: What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Color Blind Glasses Market? Market Entry Strategies: What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $32.75 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.44 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15% Regions Covered Global

