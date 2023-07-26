Zeolites Market to grow from USD 1,807.82 million in 2023 to USD 2,946.76 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.85% between 2023 and 2033 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeolites Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Zeolites Market Information by Product, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The zeolites market will be surging from USD 1,807.82 million in 2023 to USD 2,946.76 million by 2033, at a rate of 4.85% during the review period (2023 - 2033).

Market Synopsis

Aluminum, silicon, and oxygen make up the solid minerals known as zeolites, which provide a structure of holes that can accommodate tiny molecules like water. Due of its gaps, this three-dimensional crystalline structure is also referred to as a molecular sieve. Either zeolites are extracted from volcanic rocks or they are massively produced industrially from aluminosilicate gels.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11942



Market Competitive Landscape:

The top zeolite manufacturers are

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

W. R. Grace & Co. (US)

Union Showa K.K. (Japan)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Zeochem AG (Switzerland)

National Aluminum Company Limited (NALCO) (India)

PQ Corporation (US)

Huiying Chemical Industry (Xiamen) Co. Ltd (China)

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2033 USD 2,946.76 million Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.85% (2023-2033) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2033 Historical Data 2019 & 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Strict regulations on the use of phosphate in detergents





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Zeolites:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/zeolites-market-11942





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Zeolite finds a vast range of domestic and industrial applications such as petrochemical, biogas production, and nuclear industries. Synthetic zeolites are largely used in detergents, since they are eco-friendly, which is why it also finds use as an alternative to phosphates as a raw material in the manufacturing of detergent. They are common ingredients in commercial detergents as they help boost their washing efficiency as well as adsorption capacity for surfactants and various other liquid components.

Zeolite acts as an additive during the manufacturing of asphalt concrete and is fast gaining momentum across several end-use industries as an adsorbent. This could be extremely favorable for the worldwide market, in terms of growth. Synthetic zeolites have been increasingly deployed in the petrochemical industry, acting as catalysts in hydrocracking and fluid catalytic cracking of petroleum. Therefore, with the consistent expansion of the petrochemical sector across the globe, the synthetic zeolites market is bound to observe significant growth in subsequent years.

Since zeolites are excellent adsorbents, they are largely deployed in air purification, wastewater treatment, cosmetics, and personal hygiene products. This is cited to be a lucrative opportunity for the key firms to leverage and gain higher impetus in the global market. The product demand is expected to be especially high in the transportation industry as well, as a result of the increasing concerns with regard to environmental emissions. Another factor that could work in the market’s favor includes the rising adoption of major strategies such as investments, expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements by reputed companies to consolidate their position.

Market Restraints:

The production of zeolites and the raw materials used to make them were both heavily impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. During the first half of 2021, there was a fall in global zeolite output. It is because of the lack of labor, the raw materials, and the shutdowns of government-ordered plants. With the rising demand in the water treatment sector, the market is, nevertheless, rebounding from the epidemic.



Share Your Queries:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/11942



Opportunities

Strong Demand for Synthetic Zeolite from the Detergent Sector

Synthetic zeolites are excellent at exchanging ions, which makes them perfect for use as water softeners to remove ions like calcium, magnesium, and others. Zeolite 4A has taken the position of poly-condensed phosphate builders like sodium tripolyphosphate (STPP), which was formerly used in the detergent sector, as a result of several environmental restrictions. Statistics from the China Cleaning Industry Association (CCIA) show a reduction in sodium tripolyphosphate output and growth rates. 4A zeolite (often employed as a phosphate-free additive) has become more important in the market for additives as the market for phosphorus-containing products shrinks. The 4A zeolite can co-sediment soluble contaminants and improve cleaning detergency in addition to having a strong exchange activity with calcium ions in water. a rise in the demand for synthetic zeolite from the detergent sector

COVID 19 Analysis

Globally, COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on worldwide business, particularly in the automotive and aviation sectors. Manufacturing operations are typically exempt from the lockdown restrictions since they are thought to be crucial to the development of underdeveloped economies worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Product

There are two types of zeolite products in the market: natural and synthetic. Through the anticipated time, the Synthetic product is anticipated to command the Zeolites Market revenue.

By Application

Zeolites are used for several purposes, including air separations and detergents. The market was dominated by the detergents category, which is also anticipated to have a dominant position over the anticipated period.



Ask for Customization:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/11942



Regional Insights

The APAC market’s growth will remain unparalleled in the years to come. The demand for zeolites in the market is quite significant, given the widespread industrial base primarily in Southeast Asian countries and the increasing per capita disposable income. In the last few years, China has almost doubled its oil consumption, while India is currently a lucrative market for zeolites owing to the expanding population, surging industrialization as well as infrastructure development. Given India’s phenomenal growth, with respect to industries like architecture, agriculture, aerospace, automotive, chemicals, water filtration and aviation, demand for adsorbents and ultimately synthetic zeolites is deemed to note an extensive surge over the following years.

Discover more research Reports on the Chemicals And Materials industry, by Market Research Future:

Lightweight Materials Market Research Report Information: By Type (Composites, Metal Alloy, Polymers) and By End-Use (Aerospace, Automotive, Marine, Energy, Electronic and Electrical Industry, Construction, Others) - Forecast to 2030

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Research Report Information By Polymorphs Type (α Phases, β Phases, γ Phases, δ Phases, ε Phases, ), Product Type (Pellets, Powder, Latex Emulsions, Films), Application (Piping & Tubing, Wires & Cables, Photovoltaic Films, Membranes, Li-Ion Batteries, Coating for Energy & Electronic Devices, Others), And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

Steel Rebar Market Research Report Information By Type (Mild and Deformed), By End User (Infrastructure, Residential Construction, and Commercial Construction), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter