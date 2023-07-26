|To
Opening of new fixed-rate bonds
Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:
|Coupon
|Series
|Amortisation
|Closing date
|Maturity
|4.00 %
|23S
|Annuity
|31-08-2026
|01-10-2056
The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.
