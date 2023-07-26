English Danish

26 July 2023





Company Announcement number 58/2023

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

Coupon Series Amortisation Closing date Maturity 4.00 % 23S Annuity 31-08-2026 01-10-2056

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

