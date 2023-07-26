Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Opening of new fixed-rate bonds

Realkredit Danmark will open a new callable fixed-rate mortgage covered bond (SDRO) with the following characteristics:

 

CouponSeriesAmortisationClosing dateMaturity
4.00 %23SAnnuity31-08-202601-10-2056

 

 

The mortgage covered bond will be issued in DKK from Capital Centre S. The mortgage covered bond will be used to fund loans with maturities up to 30 years.

 

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

