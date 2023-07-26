Global Light Vehicle Steering Market Estimated to Reach USD 33.14 Billion by 2028, Driven by Increasing Sales of Light Vehicles and Adoption of EPS and EPAS

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Steering Market (2023-2028) by Type, Component, Technology, Mode, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Vehicle Steering Market is estimated to be USD 18.21 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.14 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.72%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Light Vehicle Steering Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Light Vehicle Steering Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report..

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $18.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $33.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing sales of light vehicles

Increasing need for efficient and convenient driving experience

Increase acceptance and adoption rate of EPS and EPAS (Electric Power Steering and Electric Power-Assisted Steering)

Restraints

Low penetration of light vehicles in developing economies

Opportunities

Intelligent steering assistance

Performance optimization using scalable electric motor and control unit

Interface for assistance functions to increase safety and comfort

Challenges

Protection against unauthorized access







Companies Mentioned

ATS Automation Tooling System, Inc.

China Automotive Systems, Inc.

Delphi Technologies

DRiV, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corp.

Knorr Steering Systems GmbH

KYB Corp.

Mando Corp.

Martinrea International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corp.

Remy International, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ThyssenKrupp Ag

Trelleborg AB

ZF Friedrichshafen Ag

Market Segmentation



The Global Light Vehicle Steering Market is segmented based on Type, Component, Technology, Mode, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Electric Power Steering, Electro-Hydraulic power steering, Hydraulic Power Steering, and Manual.

By Component, the market is classified into Controller, Coupling Mechanism, Electric Motor, Rotational Angle Sensor, Torque Sensor, and Vehicle Speed Sensor.

By Technology, the market is classified into Column Mounted Systems, Dual-Pinion EPS Systems, Modular Steering Columns, Sensor Technology, and Wheel-Locking Mechanisms.

By Mode, the market is classified into Automatic and Non-Automatic.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

