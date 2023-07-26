Global Acrylate Esters Market Driven by Rising Demand for Coatings, Projected to Reach USD 15.52 Billion by 2028

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acrylate Esters Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Acrylate Esters Market is estimated to be USD 10.23 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.52 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.70%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Acrylate Esters Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Acrylate Esters Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Acrylate Esters Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for coatings from the construction industry

Increasing demand for water-based coatings

Rapid expansion of butyl acrylates

Restraints

Fluctuations in raw materials prices

Opportunities

Increasing commercial production of bio-based acrylic acid derivatives

Saturated demand for PMMA resins

Challenges

Bio-based chemicals as an alternative to petroleum-based acrylic esters







Companies Mentioned

Arkema SA

BASF SE

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

Evonik Industries Ag

Hexion, Inc.

LG Chem, Ltd.

Lubrizol, Corp.

Merck Group

Mitsubishi Chemical, Corp.

National Industrialization Company (TASNEE)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

PTT Global Chemical Public, Co. Ltd.

Sasol, Ltd.

Showa Denko Materials, Co., Ltd.

SIBUR International GmbH

Tecnon OrbiChem Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Toagosei, Co. Ltd.

VWR International

Market Segmentation

The Global Acrylate Esters Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into 2-Ethylhexyl Acrylate, Butyl Acrylate, Ethyl Acrylate, Methyl Acrylate, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Adhesives & Sealants, Detergents, Plastic Additives, Surface Coatings, and Textiles.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ips42l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment