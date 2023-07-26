Global Synthetic Textiles Market to Surpass USD 97.26 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Adoption of Polyester Fiber and Expansion of the Textile Industry

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Textiles Market (2023-2028) by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Synthetic Textiles Market is estimated to be USD 67.34 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 97.26 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.63%.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Synthetic Textiles Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Synthetic Textiles Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $67.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $97.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global







Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising adoption of polyester fiber

Increasing expansion of the textile industry

Restraints

Increasing crude oil prices

Volatility in raw material prices

Opportunities

Growing emphasis on health and fitness coupled with the popularity of outdoor sports

Emerging popularity of technologically advanced gadgets, such as sensors in military professionals

Challenges

Compliance with stringent regulations for environmental protection

Rising stiff competition from synthetic substitutes







Companies Mentioned

Admiral Sportswear

BASF SE

Bayer Ag

Bombay Dyeing

BP Almond PLC

Bridegestone Corp.

China Petroleum Corp. (Sinopec Corp.)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Fila, Inc.

Far Eastern Group

Indorama Corp.

Lenzing Ag

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Sunflag Nigeria Ltd.

Teijin Ltd.

The CHA Textiles Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Univex SA

Market Segmentation



The Global Synthetic Textiles Market is segmented based on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Polyester, Nylon, Acrylics, Polyolefin, and Others.

By Application, the market is classified into Clothing, Home Furnishing, Automotive, Filtration, and Others.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Online and Offline.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

