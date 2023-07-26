Disposable Face Mask Market to Surpass $21.45 Billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, "Disposable Face Mask Market, By Product (Non-Woven Masks, Dust Masks, and Protective Masks), By Application (Industrial and Personnel),: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 – 2030.” According to the report, the global Disposable Face Mask market is estimated to be valued at US$ 45.70 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of -10.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Growing prevalence of airborne diseases and rising consumer awareness regarding the necessity of personal hygiene in preventing infections are key factors propelling disposable face mask market growth. Moreover, for better public health, governments of several countries have been encouraging the use of face masks which is further projected to propel the market growth.



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Disposable Face Mask Market:

The need for a safe working environment is gaining importance owing to the rapid industrialization across developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. This has created high demand for advanced safety equipments such as face masks, which offers an effective protection against dangerous pollutants and viruses. Moreover, rise in pollution level has augmented the need for face masks in various applications such as construction, healthcare, and mining to prevent respiratory disease.

Global Disposable Face Mask Market - Drivers

Rise in pollution level to propel disposable face mask market growth

Rising pollution levels around the world is a key factor fuelling growth of the disposable face mask market. According to the World Health Organization, people living in low- and middle-income countries disproportionately experience the burden of outdoor air pollution with 89% (of the 4.2 million premature deaths) occurring in these areas. The greatest burden is found in the South-East Asia and Western Pacific Regions. The latest burden estimates reflect the significant role air pollution plays in cardiovascular illness and death.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory disease to foster market growth

Disposable face mask market is witnessing significant growth on the account of rising prevalence of respiratory disease. According to the World Health Organization, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death worldwide, causing 3.23 million deaths in 2019. Nearly 90% of COPD deaths in those under 70 years of age occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC).

Disposable Face Mask Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 45.70 Bn Historical Data for: 2018 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: -10.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 21.45 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Product: Non-Woven Masks, Dust Masks, and Protective Masks

Non-Woven Masks, Dust Masks, and Protective Masks By Application: Industrial and Personnel

Industrial and Personnel By Distribution Channel: Online and Offline Companies covered: Kimberly-Clark, 3M Company, uvex group, The Gerson Company, Kowa Company Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., Bunzl PLC (SAS Safety Corp.), and Honeywell International Inc., among others. Growth Drivers: Rising pollution levels

The outbreak of COVID-19 Restraints & Challenges: Increasing plastic waste

Availability of substitute products

Global Disposable Face Mask Market – Restrain

Increasing plastics waste is hindering market growth

The waste generated from using disposable masks is leading to plastic pollution. This has put strain on healthcare facilities to manage such waste on landfill in order to combat the enviornmental problems. Also, availability of substitute such as reusable face masks is further expected to limit the market growth.

Global Disposable Face Mask Market – Opportunities

Growing prevalence of infectious disease such as COVID-19 is creating high demand for disposable face mask

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to hold lucrative market growth opportunities. The spread of infection has created spike in demand for disposable face mask. This is attributed to the need for preventing the spread of infection. For instance, World Health Organization during pandemic has introduce new guidelines on mask wearing in community settings, COVID-19 treatments, and clinical management. This was done in response to prevent the spread of infection.

Global Disposable Face Mask Market - Key Developments

In June 2021, KARAM Industries has announced the launch of IS certified 3 Ply surgical face mask. The launch of the new product marks KARAM’s foray into the surgical mask segment. The certified K-Air mask from KARAM+ (Healthcare range) ensures comfort and ultimate protection.

In February 2021, BLACK+DECKER introduced BXFM1012IN & BXFM10021N disposable face masks to offer superior protection for extended hours to consumers. The latest range is IS 9473:2002 certified and tested by DRDE for N 95.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global disposable face mask market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of -10.2% during the forecast period, owing to the growing pollution levels and the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. Moreover, rising prevalence of infectious disease and increasing awareness regarding the importance of personal hygeine is again expected to propel the market growth.

On the basis of Product, Non-Woven Masks segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This mask covers the entire face and safegurd it from the dust.

On the basis of Application, Industrial segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the increasing industrialization across developing countries coupled with the need for safety of workers at industrial settings.

On the basis of Distribution Channel, offline segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the easy availability of disposable face mask in retail stores at affordable price.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to the growing pollution level, increasing outpatient visits, and increasing awareness among people regarding the use of disposable face masks.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global disposable face mask market include Kimberly-Clark, 3M Company, uvex group, The Gerson Company, Kowa Company Ltd., Moldex-Metric Inc., Bunzl PLC (SAS Safety Corp.), and Honeywell International Inc., among others.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Disposable Face Mask Market, By Product: Non-Woven Masks Dust Masks Protective Masks

Global Disposable Face Mask Market, By Application: Industrial Personnel

Global Disposable Face Mask Market, By Distribution Channel: Online Offline

Global Disposable Face Mask Market, By Geography: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





