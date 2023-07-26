Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2030 by Therapy, Type of Drug, and Region

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market Outlook 2023-2030 report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market is projected to experience substantial growth with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the upcoming period, driven by economic development and significant infrastructure advancements in various regions. Market participants have been able to capitalize on potential opportunities through in-depth analysis of patterns related to domestic production, import and export, and consumption. The market report provides qualitative and quantitative parameters, offering detailed analysis of the market's driving and restraining factors.

However, the market's growth trajectory is likely to be influenced by the cumulative impact of various external factors. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions that are expected to have long-term effects on the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market. Similarly, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict has created political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe, leading to potential implications for demand-supply balances, pricing variants, and import/export and trading activities. Additionally, High Inflation is impacting the global economy, prompting the need for fiscal policies to mitigate its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

The Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market is segmented based on Therapy Type, including Alpha-Blockers, Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, Beta-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Renin Inhibitors, and Vasodilators. Among these, Renin Inhibitors are projected to witness significant market share during the forecast period. The market is also segmented based on Type, including Primary Hypertension and Secondary Hypertension, with Primary Hypertension expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period. Geographically, the market is studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecasts in 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF, enabling organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. The historical years considered for analysis are 2018 to 2021, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix plays a crucial role in assessing the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market by evaluating vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis categorizes vendors into four distinct quadrants, representing varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), and Vital (V), helping users make informed decisions tailored to their specific needs.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers valuable insights into the performance of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, companies can gain a deeper understanding of their performance and competitive standing. The analysis also highlights the level of competition within the market, identifying accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.

The report provides comprehensive information on the following:

Market Penetration: Details about the market offered by key players

Market Development: In-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and penetration across mature segments

Market Diversification: Insights into new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Market Trends: Comprehensive understanding of the impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Key questions answered by the report:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

How is COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation shaping the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas present investment opportunities in the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

6. Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Therapy Type

7. Antihypertensive Drugs Market, by Type

8. Americas Antihypertensive Drugs Market

9. Asia-Pacific Antihypertensive Drugs Market

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antihypertensive Drugs Market

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Competitive Portfolio

13. Appendix



