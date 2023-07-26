Global Electronic Drug Delivery Systems Industry Forecast to 2030: Wearable Infusion Pumps Will Witness Significant Demand

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronic Drug Delivery System Marketsreport has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electronic Drug Delivery Systems is expected to experience substantial growth, reaching $21.5 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 9.2% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. The post-COVID-19 business landscape has driven the market, with an estimated size of $10.6 billion in 2022. Wearable Infusion Pumps is one of the segments that will witness significant growth, projected to record a CAGR of 8.9% and reach $8.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Auto Injectors segment is also expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 9.4% over the next 8 years.

Key Highlights:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the electronic drug delivery systems market for various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It offers insights into the recent past, current, and future trends of the market, with a focus on years 2022 through 2030. The data includes independent analysis of annual sales in US$ million and the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the mentioned period. Additionally, the report presents a historic review of the market for years 2014 through 2021, providing valuable perspective on the industry's growth trajectory.

The analysis encompasses various electronic drug delivery systems, such as wearable infusion pumps, auto injectors, injection pens, inhalers, and others, for the treatment of conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, multiple sclerosis, and more. The data presented in the report helps in understanding the market's evolution over a 16-year period, comparing value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030 across different regions.













Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy faces a critical crossroads with multiple challenges and crises in parallel. Uncertainty surrounding Russia's war on Ukraine and its impact on global instability, along with persistent inflation in food and fuel, are key concerns. Governments raising interest rates to combat inflation could impact consumer confidence and spending, leading to slower job creation and economic growth. Companies may reduce capital expenditure due to inflation worries and weaker demand. Developed markets could face the risk of entering a recession with slower growth and high inflation. Supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and environmental pressures will further compound economic complexities. Despite the challenges, businesses with resilience and adaptability can find opportunities in the tough year ahead.

