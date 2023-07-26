Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Business Report 2023: Descriptive Analytics Drive Significant Growth in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Poised to Reach $15.9 Billion by 2030

The global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market valued at US$3 billion in 2022, is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 22.9% and reach an estimated size of US$15.9 billion by 2030. One of the key segments driving this growth is Descriptive Analytics, expected to record a CAGR of 22.5% and reach US$6.6 billion by the end of the analysis period. Additionally, the Predictive Analytics segment is predicted to grow at a revised CAGR of 19.6% over the next 8 years.

The United States stands as a major player in the Healthcare Fraud Analytics market, with an estimated valuation of US$911.7 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is set to experience rapid growth in this sector, with a projected market size of US$2.7 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 22.1% between 2022 and 2030. Other noteworthy markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at rates of 20% and 18.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is expected to see a growth rate of approximately 14% CAGR.

Looking ahead to 2023, the global economy faces various interconnected challenges and crises. The ongoing conflict of Russia's war on Ukraine and its implications for global instability add uncertainty to the situation. Inflation, particularly in food and fuel prices, remains a persistent concern, impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are likely to combat inflation by raising interest rates, leading to potential slowdowns in job creation and economic growth. Consequently, companies may reduce capital expenditure, hampered by inflation worries and weaker demand. This could potentially push developed markets toward a recession.

The year 2023 is expected to present tough challenges for markets, investors, and consumers. The possibility of new COVID-19 outbreaks and uncertainties surrounding China's post-pandemic path may exacerbate supply chain disruptions and manufacturing challenges. Volatility in financial markets, trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the pressure to incorporate climate change into economic decisions add further complexity to the global landscape.

Despite these challenges, there are opportunities for businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability. Charting a path forward with agility will be crucial in navigating the uncertainties of the coming year. Market research on Healthcare Fraud Analytics becomes essential for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in this dynamic environment. Understanding market trends and projections can aid in identifying potential growth areas and mitigating risks.

In conclusion, the global Healthcare Fraud Analytics market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a value of $15.9 billion by 2030. Various regions, including the U.S. and China, are expected to play significant roles in driving this growth. However, the year 2023 poses several challenges for the global economy, with potential impacts on inflation, job creation, and market volatility. Businesses that equip themselves with insightful market research and remain adaptable have the opportunity to thrive amidst these uncertainties.



