Worldwide Packaged Burgers - Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Innovative Chilled Burger Offerings and Expanding Quick-Service Restaurants Elevate Market

Global Packaged Burgers Market to Reach $11.3 Billion by 2030

The global Packaged Burgers market, valued at US$6.9 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to achieve a revised size of US$11.3 Billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 6.5% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments studied, Frozen Burger is projected to witness substantial growth, with a CAGR of 6.4%, reaching a market value of US$8 Billion by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the Chilled Burger segment is set to experience readjusted growth at a CAGR of 5.5% over the next 8 years in consideration of the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

U.S. Market Estimated at $1.8 Billion, China's Market to Grow at 11% CAGR

The Packaged Burgers market in the U.S. is estimated to be worth US$1.8 Billion in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is expected to achieve significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by 2030, with an impressive CAGR of 11% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Several other geographic markets, including Japan and Canada, are also expected to show promise, with forecasted growth rates of 2.7% and 6.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Furthermore, Germany is anticipated to experience a steady CAGR of approximately 3.4% within the European region.

What's New for 2023?

In 2023, the global economy faces a critical juncture with various interconnected challenges and crises. Key areas of focus include the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation concerns, China's transition from a zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, trade tensions, and potential recession risks. The market landscape will witness changes in global competitiveness and competitor market shares. With access to online interactive updates and digital archives, businesses can stay informed and adapt to evolving economic conditions.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The year 2023 presents a challenging environment, as uncertainties persist in various sectors. The Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact on global stability, coupled with inflationary pressures, particularly in food and fuel, remains a significant concern. Higher retail inflation could affect consumer confidence and spending, leading to slower job creation and economic activity. Companies may reduce capital expenditure due to inflation worries and weaker demand. Developed markets could face the risk of recession amidst slower growth and high inflation. Additionally, the potential for new COVID outbreaks and uncertainties in China's post-pandemic recovery may further disrupt supply chains and manufacturing. The complex landscape also includes volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulations, and the integration of climate change into economic decisions. Despite the challenges, businesses with resilience and adaptability have the opportunity to navigate through these turbulent times successfully.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Packaged Burgers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

