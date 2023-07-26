Power over Ethernet Solutions Market revenue to reach USD 5 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market size is projected to expand at ~10% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is expected to garner a revenue of USD 5 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 2 billion in the year 2022.This is due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in networking applications. Furthermore, PoE solutions are becoming increasingly popular due to the growing adoption of VoIP services. In 2019 VoIP was utilized by nearly 70% of companies and it was found that approximately 30% of all businesses opted for this technology to enhance their productivity.

Moreover, an estimated 2.9 billion individuals currently rely on mobile VoIP services. VoIP services require power to be delivered over the same network cabling as the voice service, making PoE an ideal and cost-effective solution. PoE technology allows power to be delivered to the network devices without the need for additional power outlets or cabling.

Power over Ethernet Solution Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to propel the highest growth

The IoT connectivity segment to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a highest rate

Rising Popularity of LED Lights to Boost Market Growth

LEDs are gaining popularity because they are more energy efficient and require less maintenance. By 2030, it is expected that LEDs will account for 88% of the lighting sources. Also, the efficiency of LED lighting is higher than incandescent lighting, which consumes up to 80% less energy. This makes them a cost-effective and sustainable solution for lighting applications that include street lights, parking garage lights, walkway lighting, other outdoor area lighting, and refrigerated case lighting. They also emit less heat than traditional lighting options, making them a better choice in areas where heat buildup is a concern.

PoE solutions allow LED lights to be powered directly from an Ethernet cable, eliminating the need for additional wiring and providing a more cost-efficient and sustainable solution. Additionally, PoE solutions are more reliable than traditional wiring solutions, which increases their appeal for LED lighting applications.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rise in Number of Smartphone Users to Drive Growth in the North America Region

North America is expected to generate the largest revenues for power over ethernet (PoE) solutions by the end of 2035. With the increasing number of smartphone users, the need for PoE solutions is also increasing. This is because PoE solutions allow for the connection of a smartphone to other devices through the use of an Ethernet cable, which makes it easier to transfer data and power to the device. As of 2022, more than 300 million American households own smartphones. About 46% of American web traffic originates from mobile devices, and 86% of American adults use smartphones. This high demand for wireless devices is driven by the increasing need for data connectivity among the population, as well as the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the use of smart technologies.

Increasing Demand for High-Speed Internet to Drive the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

By the end of 2035, the Asia Pacific power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market will generate the most revenue. High-speed Internet is becoming increasingly critical as more businesses rely on the Internet for communication and services. Internet users in India are the second most numerous in the world. PoE solutions can provide more power to devices over Ethernet cables, eliminating the need for additional power cables and saving on energy costs.

Further, in China, the government is recognizing this and is investing heavily in network security, which is allowing the market to experience growth and innovation. For instance, Chinese cybersecurity spending is expected to reach USD 32 billion in 2026, up from USD 13 billion in 2022. This, combined with the increasing demand for high-speed internet, is driving the Asia Pacific market for PoE solutions.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Segmentation by Type

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

The power sourcing equipment segment in power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. PoE equipment eliminates the need for a separate power source, such as a wall outlet, for devices like LED lights, IoT sensors, access points, and security cameras. This reduces the cost of installation and maintenance, as well as the complexity of the wiring. As a result, PoE is becoming increasingly popular for these applications, leading to an expected surge in revenue for the power sourcing equipment segment of the PoE Solutions market by 2035.

Moreover, with the increasing number of devices requiring power such as video cameras and VoIP phones, the amount of power required per device increases as well. US data shows there are roughly 123 million households with video surveillance, and approximately 25 million of these households have cameras. This means that the demand for power sourcing equipment, such as power adapters and power strips, will also increase in order to provide the necessary power to these devices.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Segmentation by Application

Lighting Control

IoT Connectivity

Access Control & Security

Infotainment

The IoT connectivity segment in power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market is anticipated to hold the largest revenue by the end of 2035. With the rapid growth of IoT, the need for PoE-enabled switches and routers also increases. The number of connected IoT devices globally is approaching 14 billion, and by 2030 there will be 26 billion. These switches and routers enable the connection of IoT devices to the internet and also provide power to them. Furthermore, PoE technology is being driven by the increasing number of devices that support PoE, such as IP cameras, access control systems, and wireless access points, which enable easy and efficient data transmission over long distances.

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Segmentation by Device Type

Ethernet Switches

Wireless Radio Access Points

IP Cameras

VOIP Phones

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Solutions Segmentation by End Use

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

A few of the well-known market leaders in the power over ethernet (PoE) solutions market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cisco Systems, Inc., Avaya LLC, Analog Devices, Inc., Dell Inc., Broadcom Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Netgear, Juniper Networks, Inc., DLink Corporation, Extreme Networks, and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Power over Ethernet Solutions Market

As a result of the evolving connectivity needs of industries such as industrial automation and process control, motion control, transportation, and energy automation, Analog Devices, Inc., ADI decided to introduce the ADIN2299, a platform capable of supporting multiple protocols for industrial Ethernet switching.

With the introduction of Silicon Labs' comprehensive Power over Ethernet PoE portfolio, companies can integrate 90 W PoE into power source equipment PSE and powered devices PD at a lower cost and with less complexity. As a result of the IEEE 802.3bt standard, the new 90 W PoE portfolio has more than doubled the power of the normal PoE portfolio, which makes it possible to create wireless access points and IoT wireless gateways with greater flexibility.

