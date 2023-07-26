Global Malaria Diagnostics - Strategic Business Report (2023 to 2030): China's Malaria Diagnostics Market on the Rise, Poised for Significant Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaria Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Malaria Diagnostics Market Expected to Hit $1.3 Billion by 2030 Post COVID-19



The global market for Malaria Diagnostics is set to witness substantial growth in the post COVID-19 business landscape, with an estimated value of US$811.7 Million in 2022. According to projections, it is expected to reach an impressive size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Among the segments analyzed in the report, Rapid Diagnostic Tests are anticipated to exhibit notable growth with a projected CAGR of 5.6%, resulting in a market value of US$685.9 Million by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the Microscopic Diagnostics segment is predicted to experience growth at a readjusted CAGR of 4.9% over the next 8 years, taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.

U.S. Market Estimated at $214.4 Million, China's Market to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Malaria Diagnostics market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$214.4 Million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, being the world's second-largest economy, is expected to witness significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$290 Million by 2030, with a compelling CAGR of 8.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Several other geographic markets also hold promise, including Japan and Canada, with forecasted growth rates of 3.2% and 4.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Moreover, Germany is anticipated to experience a steady CAGR of approximately 4.1% within the European region.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Looking Ahead to 2023

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $811.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Malaria Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

