Prefilled Syringes Market to Hit $9.41 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 5.6% CAGR: Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Burlingame, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material (Glass, Plastic/Polymer), by Drug Type (Biologics, Vaccines, Insulin, Anticoagulants, Flush Saline Syringes and Others), by Design (Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, and Multi-chambered), by Product Type (Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes and Needle-free pre-filled syringes), by Usability (Disposable and Reusable), by Manufacturing Method (Captive and Merchant), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030” According to the report, the global Prefilled Syringes Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.44 billion in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).



Analysts’ Views on Global Prefilled Syringes Market:

Prefilled Syringes Market's growth can be driven by the increasing number of investments by market players to expand manufacturing capacity. For instance, in December 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company, multinational medical technology company, announced the plan to spend over US$ 1,200 million, in order to improve and expand manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes (PFS), and to advance drug delivery systems (ADDS) at its six manufacturing facilities worldwide, as well as to open a new manufacturing site in U.K., Europe. This new manufacturing facility in Europe is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Prefilled Syringes Market:



Market players are focused on adopting strategies such as partnerships, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, Schreiner MediPharm, a business unit of a global high tech company, Schreiner group, which develops and produces pharmaceutical labels for the Healthcare Industry, announced a partnership with Plas-Tech, a company that manufactures medical products, and specializes in manufacturing of syringes used in prefill applications and other medical devices for the development of cap adapters. The partnership aims to optimize industrial manufacturing of the cap adapter, offering pharmaceutical manufacturers a full-service solution for equipping luer-lock syringes with reliable tamper evidence. Schreiner MediPharm’s Cap-Lock cap adapter is a security concept for prefilled syringes combining a cap adapter and label.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market - Drivers

Increasing Product Approvals by Regulatory Authorities

Major companies operating in the Global Prefilled Syringes Market are focused on organic growth strategies such as getting product approvals from regulatory authorities, which is expected to drive growth of the global prefilled syringes market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, and H. Lundbeck A/S, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted a drug application for aripiprazole a 2-month, ready-to-use, long-acting injectable. Aripiprazole is provided in a single-chamber-type, prefilled syringe.

Increasing Number of Facility Expansions

Increasing number of facility expansion by market players for prefilled syringes is expected to drive the demand of m-RNA synthesis services over the forecast period. For instance, on February 20, 2023, Celltrion Pharm Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received certification from Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) for company’s pre-filled syringe production facility. Celltrion Pharm Inc. will be able to manufacture and supply prefilled syringes to Latin America as a result of the certification.

Prefilled Syringes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 6.44 Bn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 5.6% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 9.41 Bn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Material: Glass, Plastic/Polymer

Glass, Plastic/Polymer By Drug Type: Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Blood Products, Others (Erythropoietin, Therapeutic proteins, among others)), Vaccines (Conjugated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Others (Virus-like particles (VLPs), Viral vector vaccines)), Insulin, Anticoagulants, Flush Saline Syringes, Others

Biologics (Monoclonal Antibodies, Blood Products, Others (Erythropoietin, Therapeutic proteins, among others)), Vaccines (Conjugated Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Others (Virus-like particles (VLPs), Viral vector vaccines)), Insulin, Anticoagulants, Flush Saline Syringes, Others By Design: Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, Multi-chambered

Single-chamber, Dual-chamber, Multi-chambered By Product Type: Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes, Needle-free pre-filled syringes

Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes, Needle-free pre-filled syringes By Usability: Disposable, Reusable

Disposable, Reusable By Manufacturing Method: Captive, Merchant

Captive, Merchant By End User: Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others Companies covered: Gerresheimer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Europe Group Companies, B. Braun SE, Sanofi, GSK plc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Polymedicure, Amsino International, Inc., Leeford Healthcare Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ypsomed AG, SOL-Millennium, Stevanato Group S.p.A. Growth Drivers: Increasing product launches by key players in the market

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and infections Restraints & Challenges: Product Recalls

Availability of Alternated Drug Delivery Methods

Global Prefilled Syringes Market - Restraint

Product Recalls

There have been several recalls of prefilled and pre-fillable syringes in recent times. The defects in the plunger or the barrel or the mechanism of action of the pre-fillable syringe have caused manufacturers or regulatory authorities to recall their products. For instance, in March 2022, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, voluntarily recalled one lot of the epinephrine pre-filled single-dose syringe at 0.15 mg strength and three lots at 0.3 mg dose. The product was recalled because of concerns that clogs in needles can prevent the proper dispensing of the medicine.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market - Opportunity

Increasing number of Government Initiatives

Increasing number of government initiatives for prefilled syringes production is expected to boost the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, SCHOTT Pharma, a part of SCHOTT AG, and Hungarian government invested US$ 80.8 Mn to meet the growing global demand for prefillable syringes made of glass by building a new production facility for high-quality prefillable glass syringes in Hungary. The added capacity will benefit the global market and strengthen supply security for major pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing organizations.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among product type, Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes segment is dominant in Asia Pacific region due to launch of safety systems for staked in-needle pre-filled syringes in India. For instance, in October 2021, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products, announced its latest offering for the Indian domestic market, NovaGuard SA Pro Safety System, a single-use accessory for prefilled International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standard 0.5mL staked needle syringes. With the introduction of the 0.5mL version, the NovaGuard SA Pro safety system will be now available for ISO 0.5mL standard and 1mL long glass staked needle syringes. Some staked in-needle pre-filled syringes include PLAJEX Ready-to-Fill Polymer Syringe with Staked Needle.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation:

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market report is segmented into material, drug type, design, product type, usability, manufacturing method, end user and region

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Glass and Plastic/Polymer. Out of which, Plastic/polymer segment is expected to dominate the prefilled syringes market during the forecast period and this is attributed due to increasing availability of polymer syringes.

Based on Drug Type, the market is segmented into Biologics, Vaccines, Insulin, Anticoagulants, Flush Saline Syringes and Others. Out of which, Biologics segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing research and development activities related to biologics.

Based on Design, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Single-chamber, Dual-chamber and Multi-chambered. Single-chamber segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increase in the launch of single-chambered prefilled syringes.

Based on Product Type, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes and Needle-free pre-filled syringes. Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing advantages of staked in-needle pre-filled syringes.

Based on Usability, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable syringes. Disposable pre-filled syringes segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing preference of disposable prefilled syringes to decrease contagious diseases by the key market players.

Based on Manufacturing Method, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Captive and Merchant. Merchant segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing facility expansion of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) leading to more outsourcing activities.

Based on End User, the prefilled syringes market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others. Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the safe administration of drugs via prefilled syringes by practitioners in the hospitals.

Based on Region, Global Prefilled Syringes Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increase in number of strategies such as collaborations, agreements adopted by market players based in U.S.

Among all segmentation, drug type segment has highest potential due to increasing expansions of biologics manufacturing, increasing launches of prefilled syringes for vaccinations and other factors. Increasing prefilled syringe launches for vaccination by key market players is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global medical technology company, launched a next-generation glass prefilled syringe (PFS) named Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe for administration of vaccines. Effivax glass prefillable syringe reduces risk of line stoppage, and improves the total cost of ownership, manufacturing, and supply availability.

Global Prefilled Syringes Market: Key Developments

In December 2022, Fresenius Kabi AG, a global healthcare company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its citrate-free adalimumab biosimilar Idacio for use in the treatment of chronic autoimmune diseases for all eligible indications of the reference product, Humira (adalimumab). The company plans to launch Idacio in a self-administered prefilled syringe and a self-administered pre-filled pen (autoinjector).

In June 2022, WuXi Biologics, a global contract research development and manufacturing organization, launched the good manufacturing practice (GMP) operation of its new drug product facility DP5 located in Wuxi, China. The DP5 facility features an advanced isolator filling line for continuous and steady filling services, which offers multiple volume delivery options for pre-filled syringes (PFS), including 1 mL Long, 1 mL, 2.25 mL and 3 mL.

In November 2021, Baxter International Inc., a global company specialized in sterile medication production and delivery, announced an approximately US$ 100 million expansion of its sterile fill/finish manufacturing facility located in Halle/Westfalen, Germany. Construction will also add an prefilled syringe filling line, enabling the company meet the growing demand for this delivery platform in both Europe and the U.S.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Prefilled Syringes Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Due to increasing collaborations between key players in the market for pre-filled syringes. For instance, on January 24, 2023, Stevanato Group S.p.A, announced collaboration with Transcoject GmbH, a medical device and pharmaceutical packaging solutions company. Under the collaboration, Stevanato Group S.p.A. will be able to expand its current offering of solutions to include cyclic olefin polymer (COP) and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) pre-fillable syringes.

Among Usability, Disposable pre-filled syringes segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and this is attributed to increasing launches of disposable prefilled syringes by the key market players. For instance, in January 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a multinational pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Diazepam Injection, USP, through its U.S. affiliate named Hikma Pharmaceuticals U.S.A, Inc. The company has launched Diazepam Injection 5mg/mL in 2mL dose in disposable prefilled syringe form.

On the basis of end user, Hospitals segment is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period. Due to increasing collaborations with market players is expected to drive growth of the segment over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2019, Premier Inc., a healthcare improvement company, announced a partnership with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to supply healthcare providers with phytonadione injection and emergency, pre-filled syringes of calcium chloride, epinephrine, sodium bicarbonate, atropine sulphate, dextrose, and lidocaine. Premier Inc. has formed a partnership with over 4,000 hospitals and health systems in the U.S., as well as about 250,000 additional providers and organizations, to revolutionize healthcare.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Global Prefilled Syringes Market include Gerresheimer AG, Becton Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Nipro Europe Group Companies, B. Braun SE, Sanofi, GSK plc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Polymedicure, Amsino International, Inc., Leeford Healthcare Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ypsomed AG, SOL-Millennium, and Stevanato Group S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Material: Glass Plastic/Polymer

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Drug Type: Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Blood Products Others (Erythropoietin, Therapeutic proteins, among others) Vaccines Conjugated Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Recombinant Vaccines Others (Virus-like particles (VLPs), Viral vector vaccines) Insulin Anticoagulants Flush Saline Syringes Others

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Design: Single-chamber Dual-chamber Multi-chambered

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Product Type: Staked in-needle pre-filled syringes Needle-free pre-filled syringes

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Usability: Disposable Reusable

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Manufacturing Method: Captive Merchant

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By End User: Hospital Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Prefilled Syringes Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe

Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East

GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa

South Africa Central Africa North Africa



