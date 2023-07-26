Vietnam Data Center Market 2023: Key Investments and Players Revealed

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest excel-based product, offers a comprehensive analysis of the colocation data centers in Vietnam. The database provides essential insights into the current and upcoming facilities, shaping the data center landscape in the country.

Uncovering Vietnam's Data Center Investments

Vietnam's data center market is experiencing remarkable growth, witnessing a 10% increase in investments in 2022 compared to the previous year. Key players in the industry, such as NTT Global Data Centers, HTC Telecom International, Edge Centres, and Data Center First, are contributing to this surge in investments.

Prominent Data Center Service Providers

In Vietnam, several major data center service providers operate state-of-the-art facilities. Among them are FPT Telecom, CMC Telecommunication Infrastructure Corporation (CMC Telecom), Viettel, NTT Global Data Centers, VNTT, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Telehouse Vietnam, and HTC Telecom International (ECODC). These industry leaders play a crucial role in shaping Vietnam's data center landscape.

Geographical Impact on IT Capacity

Geographically, the cities of Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi are driving the data center market, contributing to over 80% of the installed IT capacity in Vietnam. These cities serve as vital hubs for data center operations in the country.

Comprehensive Data Points Coverage

Our database features an in-depth analysis of 25 existing data centers and 8 upcoming data centers, covering key locations such as Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, and Ho Chi Minh City. It includes crucial information on existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2025.

A Valuable Resource for Industry Stakeholders

The Vietnam Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis database is a valuable resource for various industry stakeholders, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), data center construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, as well as corporate and government agencies. It empowers decision-makers with accurate and comprehensive insights to make informed choices in the dynamic data center landscape.

Investors/Operators Covered

The database features a comprehensive list of prominent investors and operators in the Vietnam data center market, including:

FPT Telecom

Viettel IDC

CMC Telecom

HTC Telecom International (ECODC)

VNPT

VNTT

NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)

Telehouse+KDDI+FPT

Hanel-CSF

Edge Centres

DTS Telecom.



