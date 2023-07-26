Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size to Reach $8.30 Billion at 7.9% CAGR with Home Healthcare Segment Driving Growth by 2025 | Report by The Insight Partners

Pune, India, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “ Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size Report & Share Forecast to 2025 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices and End User,” the market size is expected to reach $8.30 Bn in 2025 from $4.03 Bn in 2016. it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016-2025, driven by high prevalence of sleep apnea, increasing usage of oral appliances, technological development, and the rising geriatric population.





Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 4.03 Billion in 2016 Market Size Value by USD 8.30 Billion by 2025 Growth rate CAGR of 7.9% from 2016-2025 Forecast Period 2016-2025 Base Year 2016 No. of Pages 171 No. of Tables 97 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Diagnostic Devices; Therapeutic Devices; and End User





Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The sleep apnea devices market majorly consists of the players such as ResMed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fisher & Paykel, Braebon Medical Corporation, Compumedics Limited, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., SomnoMed Limited, Weinmann Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + CO. KG, Devilbiss Healthcare LLC. Various companies have made organic growth strategies in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market. Some of the activities undertaken by the company which has promoted its growth are product launches, expansion, and others.

In July 2023 , ResMed Acquired Somnoware. This will expand ResMed’s sleep management software solution, and will help sleep labs and physicians more efficiently guide patients into and through diagnosis to long-term treatment.

In October 2021 , Ectosense’s FDA-approved NightOwl is sold in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, India, and parts of Europe. ResMed has distributed NightOwl in Australia, New Zealand, and India since 2020 under the brand “ResMed onesleeptest,” and has been a minority investor in Ectosense since July 2020. Ectosense will operate within ResMed’s Sleep and Respiratory Care business.

In November 2022 , ResMed completed its €958.6 million acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, in software solutions for a wide variety of out-of-hospital care providers. This will expand ResMed’s SaaS business portfolio outside the current base in the U.S. market and strengthen its position as the global leader in healthcare software solutions for lower-cost and lower-acuity care.

In February 2021 , Sleepmate products have been providing high-quality and reliable sleep diagnostic sensor solutions for more than 30 years. Cadwell has included the Sleepmate portfolio as an integral part of our comprehensive sleep diagnostic solutions for both in-lab and at-home testing.





Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends:

Telemedicine is an advanced and upcoming method of health care delivery which is defined as care which provides physical separation in place among the practitioner and patient. The minimal requirement for establishing a patient-doctor relationship using telemedicine is a synchronous video feed through a secure Internet connection. Sleep apnea management is majorly well-suited to telemedicine because of the lack of any needed physical examination findings to make the diagnosis. Many insurers need an initial face-to-face consultation before authorizing a sleep study to document signs, symptoms, and medical co-morbidities to justify the procedure. Since it is a new method, there is a dearth of sleep medicine physicians, and wait times also exceed three months to obtain a consultation. There are several ways that telemedicine consultations can serve to increase access to sleep doctors while simultaneously reducing the costs of the services.

The growing adaptations of telemedicine in developed nations are the near future trends for the development of the sleep apnea devices market.





Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Overview:

Sleep apnea can be diagnosed with various digital devices, namely polysomnography and respiratory polygraphs. The disorder can be treated with therapies like, continuous positive air pressure (CPAP), Automatic positive air pressure (APAP), oral appliances, and surgery. Owing to factors such as an increase in the rising prevalence of loud snoring, variations in breathing, waking in between of sleep, lack of attention, excess of daytime sleep, irritability, and lack of sleep during the night make people aware of their health condition. Personal health concerns are likely to make patients visit the hospitals to diagnose themselves. This reason propels the market growth. However, stringent regulations and the high cost of devices in some regions are restraining the market growth.





The “Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market” is segmented based on diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices, end user and geography. Based on diagnostic devices, the sleep apnea devices market is segmented into polysomnography devices, respiratory polygraphs, actigraphy systems, and oximeters. In terms of therapeutic devices, the market is segmented into facial interfaces, adaptive servo-ventilation instruments (ASV), positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, oxygen concentrators, airway clearance systems, oral appliances, and accessories. The sleep apnea devices market by end user was segmented into home healthcare, sleep laboratories, and hospitals.









