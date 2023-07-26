New Database Unveils the Philippines Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Philippines: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive database offers invaluable insights into the current and upcoming facilities shaping the data center landscape in the country.

Unveiling the Philippines Data Center Potential

The Philippines data center market has witnessed substantial investments in recent years, with colocation and telecom data center operators expanding their market presence. Among the major investors are industry leaders such as ePLDT, DITO Telecommunity, and SpaceDC, who have contributed to the growth and digital transformation of the country.

Improved Digital Connectivity

Digital connectivity is a key focus in the Philippines, with significant expansion and laying of new submarine cables connecting the nation. These efforts have resulted in a remarkable improvement in the overall digital connectivity of the country, making it an attractive destination for data center investments.

Dominant Players and Market Share

The top two data center operators in the Philippines command a significant market share, contributing to over 65% of the existing IT load capacity in the data center market. Retail colocation holds the major share, accounting for approximately 91% of the market in 2022, while wholesale colocation accounts for the remaining 9%.

Unparalleled Data Points Coverage

Our database includes a comprehensive analysis of 21 existing data centers and 13 upcoming data centers, covering key locations across the Philippines, including Manila, Batangas, Cebu, and more. It offers essential information on existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity, and future capacity additions projected from 2023 to 2025.

Explore the Philippines Data Center Market

Industry stakeholders, including data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), data center construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, as well as corporate and government agencies, will find our database a valuable resource for making informed decisions.

Investors/Operators Covered

Among the prominent investors and operators featured in the database are:

ePLDT

Beeinfotech

DITO Telecommunity

Globe Telecom

Tech Global

Phcolo

NexLogic Telecommunications Network

Total Information Management Corporation

Bitstop Network Services



