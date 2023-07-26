Malaysia Data Center Portfolio 2023: Detailed Profiles of Key Investors and Operators

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive database offers a detailed analysis of the colocation data centers in Malaysia, providing essential insights into the current and upcoming facilities that are shaping the data center market in the country.

Unlocking Malaysia's Data Center Potential:

The "Malaysia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database delves into the dynamic data center landscape of Malaysia, offering valuable insights to industry stakeholders. With a detailed analysis of 28 existing data centers and 13 upcoming data centers, the database covers key locations, including Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Santubong. It presents crucial information on existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for the year 2022, and projected future capacity additions from 2023 to 2025.

Key Market Highlights:

Malaysia's data center supply has witnessed an impressive growth, increasing 4x times compared to the existing supply in the market. The top 3 data center operators contribute to over 80% of the IT power capacity, reflecting their significant presence in the industry.

Geographically, Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur, and Johor emerge as the most preferred locations by data center operators. Notably, Cyberjaya accounts for over 70% of the existing data center area, establishing itself as a major hub for data center operations.

Investments from various colocation providers, such as NTT Global Data Centers, AIMS Data Centre, GDS Services, Keppel Data Centres, Bridge Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Global), have contributed to a 45% rise in investments in Cyberjaya as of Q4 2022.

A Valuable Resource for Industry Stakeholders:

The "Malaysia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database is an invaluable resource for various industry stakeholders, including data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), data center construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, as well as corporate and government agencies. It empowers decision-makers with accurate and comprehensive insights to make informed choices in the dynamic data center landscape.

Investors/Operators Covered:

The database features a comprehensive list of prominent investors and operators in the Malaysia data center market, including AIMS Data Centre (TIME), Bridge Data Centres, CSF Group, Edge Centres, HDC Data Center, Keppel Data Centres, MyTelehaus (PCCW Global), MyTelehause (Digital Bridge - Vantage Data Center), NTT Global Data Centers, PPTEL, and VADS.

