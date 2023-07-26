Provident Financial Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Net Income of $1.81 Million in the June 2023 Quarter



Net Interest Margin Declined Five Basis Points in Comparison

to the Same Quarter Last Year

Loans Held for Investment Increased 15% from June 30, 2022 to $1.08 Billion

Total Deposits Decreased 1% from June 30, 2022 to $950.6 Million

Strong Asset Quality with Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets Ratio of 0.10%

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced earnings for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $1.81 million, or $0.26 per diluted share (on 7.07 million average diluted shares outstanding), down 27 percent from net income of $2.46 million, or $0.34 per diluted share (on 7.32 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $1.16 million increase in non-interest expenses and a $355,000 decrease in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses, partly offset by a $728,000 increase in net interest income.

“We are pleased that the banking industry turmoil from earlier this year seems to have subsided but note that the spotlight is shining on the near-term performance of the industry against the backdrop of tighter monetary policy, tighter liquidity conditions, concerns regarding future credit quality, and an uncertain economic environment,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We, like others, have adjusted our short-term strategies to respond to current market conditions such as reducing the growth of our loan portfolios and augmenting our already robust contingency funding plans,” concluded Blunden.

Return on average assets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 0.55 percent, down from 0.83 percent for the same period of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 5.52 percent, down from 7.72 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2022.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.81 million net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 reflects a 22 percent decrease from $2.32 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $683,000 increase in non-interest expenses and a $167,000 decrease in net interest income, partly offset by a $225,000 change to the provision for loan losses to a $56,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses this quarter in contrast to a $169,000 provision for loan losses in the prior sequential quarter and a $154,000 increase in non-interest income. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to a $496,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, attributable primarily to higher equity compensation expenses. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $0.26 per share, down 21 percent from $0.33 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Return on average assets was 0.55 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to 0.72 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 5.52 percent, compared to 7.12 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, net income decreased $501,000, or six percent, to $8.59 million from $9.09 million in the prior fiscal year. Diluted earnings per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 decreased two percent to $1.19 per share (on 7.19 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $1.22 per share (on 7.45 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in earnings was primarily attributable to a $2.84 million change in the provision for loan losses to a $374,000 provision for loan losses in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 from a $2.46 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses in the prior fiscal year, a $2.36 million increase in non-interest expense and a $641,000 decrease in non-interest income (mainly in loan prepayment fees), partly offset by a $5.39 million increase in net interest income. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to a $1.90 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, attributable primarily to a $1.20 million employee retention tax credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and not replicated in the current fiscal year and higher equity and incentive compensation, partly offset by a recovery from the Bank’s obligations for the supplemental executive retirement plans. The increase in net interest income was due primarily to a higher net interest margin (2.99% vs. 2.72%) and higher balance of interest-earning assets ($1.24 billion vs. $1.16 billion).

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, net interest income increased $728,000, or nine percent, to $9.23 million from $8.51 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a higher balance of interest-earning assets, partly offset by a lower net interest margin. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by 11 percent to $1.28 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year. This increase was attributable to the increase in the average balance of loans receivable, partly offset by decreases in the average balance of investment securities and interest-earning deposits. The net interest margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased five basis points to 2.88 percent from 2.93 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased 85 basis points to 4.03 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from 3.18 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 100 basis points to 1.27 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from 0.27 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income on loans receivable increased by $3.34 million, or 39 percent, to $11.83 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $8.49 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average loan yield and a higher average loan balance. The average yield on loans receivable increased by 68 basis points to 4.38 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from 3.70 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 21 percent to $232,000 from $191,000 in the same quarter last year. Adjustable-rate loans of approximately $86.9 million were repriced upward in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 by approximately 121 basis points from a weighted average rate of 5.23 percent to 6.44 percent. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $164.2 million, or 18 percent, to $1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $916.2 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.3 million, down 72 percent from $85.9 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $25.1 million, down 39 percent from $41.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities decreased slightly to $537,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $540,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2022. This decrease was attributable to a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average yield. The average balance of investment securities decreased by $33.9 million, or 17 percent, to $160.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $194.5 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance was due to scheduled principal payments and prepayments of the investment securities. The average yield on investment securities increased 23 basis points to 1.34 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from 1.11 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($168,000 vs. $270,000) attributable to a lower total principal repayment ($6.9 million vs. $10.5 million) and, to a lesser extent, the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $142,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up 17 percent from $121,000 in the same quarter last year, resulting in an average yield on FHLB stock of 6.15 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 5.89 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $9.2 million, up from $8.2 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2022.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $410,000 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, up 494 percent from $69,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was due to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 5.01 percent, up 433 basis points from 0.68 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average yield was due to a higher average interest rate on the Federal Reserve Bank’s reserve balances resulting from recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits decreased $8.0 million, or 20 percent, to $32.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $40.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest expense on deposits for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.48 million, a 478 percent increase from $255,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on deposits was attributable primarily to a higher weighted average cost. The average cost of deposits was 0.62 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, up 51 basis points from 0.11 percent in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average cost of deposits was primarily attributable to the increase in time deposit costs, particularly brokered certificates of deposit. The average balance of deposits decreased $11.9 million, or one percent, to $956.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $968.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” decreased $104.8 million, or 13 percent, to $729.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $834.4 million at June 30, 2022, while time deposits increased $99.8 million, or 82 percent, to $220.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $121.1 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in time deposits was due to a $106.4 million increase in brokered certificates of deposit. As of June 30, 2023, brokered certificates of deposit totaled $106.4 million with a weighted average cost of 4.78 percent (including broker fees).

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 increased $1.75 million, or 386 percent, to $2.21 million from $454,000 for the same period last year. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was primarily the result of a higher average balance and a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings increased by $126.9 million, or 158 percent, to $207.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $80.5 million in the same quarter last year and the average cost of borrowings increased by 200 basis points to 4.26 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from 2.26 percent in the same quarter last year.

At June 30, 2023, the Bank had approximately $287.9 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco. Additionally, the Bank has an unused secured borrowing facility of approximately $139.0 million with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and an unused unsecured federal funds borrowing facility of $50.0 million with its correspondent bank. The total available borrowing capacity across all sources totals approximately $476.9 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank continues to work with both the FHLB - San Francisco and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to ensure that borrowing capacity is continuously reviewed and updated in order to be accessed seamlessly should the need arise. In May 2023, the FHLB – San Francisco increased the Bank’s borrowing capacity from 35% to 40% of total assets, an increase of approximately $66.8 million of borrowing capacity. In addition, the Bank is in the process of moving its excess pledged collateral from the FHLB – San Francisco to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco to increase the Bank’s Discount Window facility which is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $56,000, as compared to a $411,000 recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded during the same period last year and the $169,000 provision for loan losses recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The recovery from the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects the mix of loans held for investment and a few loan upgrades during the quarter, while the outstanding balance of loans held for investment in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 remained virtually unchanged from the sequential quarter and the overall loan credit quality remains very strong.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $123,000 or nine percent to $1.3 million, or 0.10 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.12 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2022. The non-performing loans at June 30, 2023 were comprised of six single-family loans, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2022 were comprised of seven single-family loans. At both June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, there was no real estate owned. Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $1,000, as compared to $6,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and $2,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets were $2.3 million at June 30, 2023 which consists of $509,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.8 million of loans in the substandard category. Classified assets at June 30, 2022 were $1.6 million, consisting of $224,000 of loans in the special mention category and $1.4 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $5.9 million, or 0.55 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2023, up from the $5.6 million, or 0.59 percent of gross loans held for investment, at June 30, 2022. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at June 30, 2023 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $30,000, or three percent, to $1.14 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $1.17 million in the same period last year, due to decreases in loan servicing and other fees, attributable primarily to lower loan prepayment fees and, to a lesser extent, deposit account fees and card and processing fees, partly offset by a recovery from the recourse reserve for sold loans. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income increased $154,000 or 16 percent, primarily due to the recovery from the recourse reserve for sold loans and an increase in card and processing fees, partly offset by decreases in deposit account fees and loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.16 million, or 18 percent, to $7.61 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.45 million for the same quarter last year. The increase in the non-interest expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits and premises and occupancy expenses. The increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses was due mainly to higher equity and incentive compensation primarily resulting from the true-up adjustments associated with the May 30, 2023 vesting of stock options and distribution of restricted stock ($334,000), a lower recovery of loan origination costs (ASC 310) resulting primarily from lower loan originations ($280,000) and higher bonus expenses ($143,000), while the increase in premises and occupancy expenses was due primarily to a $136,000 expense recovery from on-line charges in the fourth quarter of last year and not replicated this quarter. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses increased by $683,000 or 10 percent to $7.61 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 from $6.92 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expenses, attributable mainly to higher equity compensation primarily resulting from the true-up adjustments associated with the May 30, 2023 vesting of stock options and distribution of restricted stock ($303,000) and a lower recovery from the Bank’s obligations for the supplemental executive retirement plans ($149,000).

The Company’s efficiency ratio, defined as non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 73.36 percent, an increase from 66.68 percent in the same quarter last year and 66.69 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter). The increase in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to higher total expenses relative to revenue during the current quarter, compared to the comparable quarter last year.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $1.01 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, down 14 percent from $1.17 million in the same quarter last year and up five percent from $966,000 during third quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease during the current quarter compared to the same quarter last year was primarily due to a decrease in income before income taxes, partly offset by a decrease in the tax benefit from the vesting of equity compensation awards. The effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was 35.8 percent as compared to 32.2 percent in the same quarter last year and 29.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 (sequential quarter).

The Company repurchased 51,498 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $12.64 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2023 pursuant to its April 2022 stock repurchase plan. As of June 30, 2023, a total of 61,540 shares or 17 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 28, 2024.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-692-8959 and referencing access code number 8701784. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 3, 2023 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 8265228.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in our local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, including, without limitation, as a result of employment levels, labor shortages and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing political instability from acts of war including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as supply chain disruptions; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including the effects of inflation, and conditions within the securities markets; fluctuations in deposits; liquidity issues, including our ability to borrow funds or raise additional capital, if necessary; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax law, in regulatory policies and principles, or the interpretation of regulatory capital or other rules; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with and furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2024 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance.

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Donavon P. Ternes

President, Chief Operating Officer

and Chief Financial Officer



(951) 686-6060





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,849 $ 60,771 $ 24,840 $ 38,701 $ 23,414 Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost 154,337 161,336 168,232 176,162 185,745 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 2,155 2,251 2,377 2,517 2,676 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,946; $6,001; $5,830; $5,638 and $5,564, respectively; includes $1,312; $1,352; $1,345; $1,350 and $1,396 of loans held at fair value, respectively 1,077,629 1,077,704 1,040,337 993,942 939,992 Accrued interest receivable 3,711 3,610 3,343 3,054 2,966 FHLB – San Francisco stock 9,505 8,239 8,239 8,239 8,239 Premises and equipment, net 9,231 9,193 8,911 8,707 8,826 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,531 12,176 14,763 14,593 15,180 Total assets $ 1,332,948 $ 1,335,280 $ 1,271,042 $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 103,006 $ 108,479 $ 108,891 $ 123,314 $ 125,089 Interest-bearing deposits 847,565 874,567 836,411 862,010 830,415 Total deposits 950,571 983,046 945,302 985,324 955,504 Borrowings 235,009 205,010 180,000 115,000 85,000 Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities 17,681 17,818 16,499 16,402 17,884 Total liabilities 1,203,261 1,205,874 1,141,801 1,116,726 1,058,388 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding) — — — — — Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,229,615 shares issued respectively; 7,043,170; 7,033,963; 7,132,270; 7,235,560 and 7,285,184 shares outstanding, respectively) 183 183 183 183 183 Additional paid-in capital 99,505 98,962 98,732 98,559 98,826 Retained earnings 207,274 206,449 205,117 203,750 202,680 Treasury stock at cost (11,186,445; 11,195,652; 11,097,345; 10,994,055 and 10,944,431 shares, respectively) (177,237 ) (176,163 ) (174,758 ) (173,286 ) (173,041 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (38 ) (25 ) (33 ) (17 ) 2 Total stockholders’ equity 129,687 129,406 129,241 129,189 128,650 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,332,948 $ 1,335,280 $ 1,271,042 $ 1,245,915 $ 1,187,038





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 11,826 $ 8,485 $ 42,191 $ 32,161 Investment securities 537 540 2,169 1,906 FHLB – San Francisco stock 142 121 556 489 Interest-earning deposits 410 69 1,076 174 Total interest income 12,915 9,215 45,992 34,730 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 50 51 227 220 Savings deposits 38 44 168 172 Time deposits 1,387 160 2,751 752 Borrowings 2,206 454 5,861 1,991 Total interest expense 3,681 709 9,007 3,135 Net interest income 9,234 8,506 36,985 31,595 (Recovery) provision for loan losses (56 ) (411 ) 374 (2,462 ) Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses 9,290 8,917 36,611 34,057 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 87 189 414 1,056 Deposit account fees 298 336 1,296 1,302 Card and processing fees 416 457 1,525 1,639 Other 334 183 840 719 Total non-interest income 1,135 1,165 4,075 4,716 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,855 4,055 17,737 15,833 Premises and occupancy 947 690 3,447 3,189 Equipment 304 350 1,152 1,282 Professional expenses 355 311 1,517 1,419 Sales and marketing expenses 118 165 622 642 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 192 134 657 543 Other 836 744 3,138 3,007 Total non-interest expense 7,607 6,449 28,270 25,915 Income before income taxes 2,818 3,633 12,416 12,858 Provision for income taxes 1,010 1,170 3,824 3,765 Net income $ 1,808 $ 2,463 $ 8,592 $ 9,093 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 1.20 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 1.19 $ 1.22 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.56

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters

(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Per Share Information) Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans receivable, net $ 11,826 $ 11,028 $ 10,237 $ 9,100 $ 8,485 Investment securities 537 548 548 536 540 FHLB – San Francisco stock 142 146 145 123 121 Interest-earning deposits 410 286 241 139 69 Total interest income 12,915 12,008 11,171 9,898 9,215 Interest expense: Checking and money market deposits 50 56 61 60 51 Savings deposits 38 42 44 44 44 Time deposits 1,387 781 370 213 160 Borrowings 2,206 1,728 1,311 616 454 Total interest expense 3,681 2,607 1,786 933 709 Net interest income 9,234 9,401 9,385 8,965 8,506 (Recovery) provision for loan losses (56 ) 169 191 70 (411 ) Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses 9,290 9,232 9,194 8,895 8,917 Non-interest income: Loan servicing and other fees 87 104 115 108 189 Deposit account fees 298 328 327 343 336 Card and processing fees 416 361 367 381 457 Other 334 188 147 171 183 Total non-interest income 1,135 981 956 1,003 1,165 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,855 4,359 4,384 4,139 4,055 Premises and occupancy 947 843 796 861 690 Equipment 304 279 258 311 350 Professional expenses 355 260 310 592 311 Sales and marketing expenses 118 182 175 147 165 Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 192 191 139 135 134 Other 836 810 736 756 744 Total non-interest expense 7,607 6,924 6,798 6,941 6,449 Income before income taxes 2,818 3,289 3,352 2,957 3,633 Provision for income taxes 1,010 966 981 867 1,170 Net income $ 1,808 $ 2,323 $ 2,371 $ 2,090 $ 2,463 Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Cash dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.83 % 0.68 % 0.76 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.52 % 7.72 % 6.58 % 7.14 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.73 % 10.84 % 9.73 % 10.84 % Net interest spread 2.76 % 2.91 % 2.92 % 2.69 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 2.93 % 2.99 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio 73.36 % 66.68 % 68.85 % 71.37 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.18 % 110.51 % 110.27 % 110.67 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 1.20 $ 1.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 1.19 $ 1.22 Book value per share $ 18.41 $ 17.66 $ 18.41 $ 17.66 Shares used for basic EPS computation 7,031,674 7,291,046 7,143,273 7,404,089 Shares used for diluted EPS computation 7,071,644 7,323,138 7,191,685 7,449,004 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,043,170 7,285,184 7,043,170 7,285,184 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage Loans: Single-family $ 12,271 $ 62,908 $ 165,942 $ 198,026 Multi-family 6,804 16,013 50,323 87,738 Commercial real estate 5,207 6,971 18,979 18,187 Construction — — 1,648 2,228 Commercial business loans — — 190 — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 24,282 $ 85,892 $ 237,082 $ 306,179

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) As of and For the Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.83 % Return on average stockholders' equity 5.52 % 7.12 % 7.27 % 6.42 % 7.72 % Stockholders’ equity to total assets 9.73 % 9.69 % 10.17 % 10.37 % 10.84 % Net interest spread 2.76 % 2.90 % 3.00 % 3.01 % 2.91 % Net interest margin 2.88 % 3.00 % 3.05 % 3.05 % 2.93 % Efficiency ratio 73.36 % 66.69 % 65.74 % 69.63 % 66.68 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 110.18 % 110.23 % 110.14 % 110.56 % 110.51 % SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.34 Book value per share $ 18.41 $ 18.40 $ 18.12 $ 17.85 $ 17.66 Average shares used for basic EPS 7,031,674 7,080,817 7,184,652 7,273,377 7,291,046 Average shares used for diluted EPS 7,071,644 7,145,583 7,236,451 7,310,490 7,323,138 Total shares issued and outstanding 7,043,170 7,033,963 7,132,270 7,235,560 7,285,184 LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT: Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 12,271 $ 39,543 $ 57,079 $ 57,049 $ 62,908 Multi-family 6,804 10,660 8,663 24,196 16,013 Commercial real estate 5,207 3,422 7,025 3,325 6,971 Construction — 260 1,388 — — Commercial business loans — — 190 — — Total loans originated and purchased for investment $ 24,282 $ 53,885 $ 74,345 $ 84,570 $ 85,892







PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS: Recourse reserve for loans sold $ 33 $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 $ 160 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,946 $ 6,001 $ 5,830 $ 5,638 $ 5,564 Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.15 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held for investment 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.59 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Non-performing loans $ 1,300 $ 945 $ 956 $ 964 $ 1,423 Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ 1 $ 963 $ 4 $ 1 $ 3





Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Recourse (recovery) provision for loans sold $ (127 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — (Recovery) provision for loan losses $ (56 ) $ 169 $ 191 $ 70 $ (411 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (1 ) $ (2 ) $ (1 ) $ (4 ) $ (6 )





As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/2023 03/31/2023 12/31/2022 09/30/2022 06/30/2022 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK): Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.59 % 9.59 % 9.55 % 9.74 % 10.47 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 18.50 % 17.90 % 17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 18.50 % 17.90 % 17.87 % 17.67 % 19.58 % Total risk-based capital ratio 19.38 % 18.78 % 18.74 % 18.54 % 20.47 %





As of June 30, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) INVESTMENT SECURITIES: Held to maturity (at cost): Certificates of deposit $ — — % $ 400 0.73 % U.S. SBA securities 651 5.35 940 0.85 U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 149,803 1.46 180,492 1.36 U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO 3,883 2.19 3,913 2.23 Total investment securities held to maturity $ 154,337 1.49 % $ 185,745 1.37 % Available for sale (at fair value): U.S. government agency MBS $ 1,370 2.90 % $ 1,698 1.90 % U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS 683 4.64 865 2.67 Private issue CMO 102 4.67 113 3.02 Total investment securities available for sale $ 2,155 3.54 % $ 2,676 2.20 % Total investment securities $ 156,492 1.52 % $ 188,421 1.39 %

(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) As of June 30, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT: Single-family (1 to 4 units) $ 518,821 4.12 % $ 378,234 3.34 % Multi-family (5 or more units) 461,113 4.70 464,676 4.05 Commercial real estate 90,558 5.73 90,429 4.61 Construction 1,936 7.76 3,216 3.62 Other mortgage 106 5.25 123 5.25 Commercial business 1,565 10.24 1,206 6.66 Consumer 65 18.25 86 15.00 Total loans held for investment 1,074,164 4.52 % 937,970 3.82 % Advance payments of escrows 148 47 Deferred loan costs, net 9,263 7,539 Allowance for loan losses (5,946 ) (5,564 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 1,077,629 $ 939,992 Purchased loans serviced by others included above $ 10,561 4.67 % $ 11,394 3.50 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) DEPOSITS: Checking accounts – non interest-bearing $ 103,006 — % $ 125,089 — % Checking accounts – interest-bearing 302,872 0.04 335,788 0.04 Savings accounts 290,204 0.05 333,581 0.05 Money market accounts 33,551 0.23 39,897 0.17 Time deposits 220,938 2.98 121,149 0.52 Total deposits(2)(3) $ 950,571 0.73 % $ 955,504 0.11 % BORROWINGS: Overnight $ — — % $ 5,000 1.66 % Three months or less 45,009 4.44 20,000 1.75 Over three to six months 25,000 5.30 — — Over six months to one year 80,000 4.29 10,000 2.25 Over one year to two years 70,000 3.99 30,000 2.25 Over two years to three years 10,000 4.42 20,000 2.70 Over three years to four years — — — — Over four years to five years 5,000 4.22 — — Total borrowings(4) $ 235,009 4.34 % $ 85,000 2.20 %





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

(2) Includes uninsured deposits of approximately $140.1 million and $173.7 million at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(3) The average balance of deposit accounts was approximately $34 thousand and $32 thousand at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(4) The Bank had approximately $287.9 million and $310.3 million of remaining borrowing capacity at the FHLB – San Francisco, approximately $139.0 million and $153.9 million of borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and $50.0 million and $50.0 million of borrowing capacity with its correspondent bank at June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,080,440 4.38 % $ 916,241 3.70 % Investment securities 160,572 1.34 194,524 1.11 FHLB – San Francisco stock 9,240 6.15 8,222 5.89 Interest-earning deposits 32,395 5.01 40,385 0.68 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,282,647 4.03 % $ 1,159,372 3.18 % Total assets $ 1,313,057 $ 1,192,583 Deposits $ 956,701 0.62 % $ 968,554 0.11 % Borrowings 207,483 4.26 80,549 2.26 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,164,184 1.27 % $ 1,049,103 0.27 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 131,085 $ 127,561





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.





Fiscal Year Ended Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Balance Rate(1) Balance Rate(1) SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS: Loans receivable, net $ 1,029,000 4.10 % $ 870,328 3.70 % Investment securities 172,005 1.26 206,876 0.92 FHLB – San Francisco stock 8,488 6.55 8,172 5.98 Interest-earning deposits 26,214 4.05 74,897 0.23 Total interest-earning assets $ 1,235,707 3.72 % $ 1,160,273 2.99 % Total assets $ 1,268,470 $ 1,193,060 Deposits $ 960,860 0.33 % $ 961,497 0.12 % Borrowings 159,742 3.67 86,883 2.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,120,602 0.80 % $ 1,048,380 0.30 % Total stockholders’ equity $ 130,561 $ 127,408





(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

ASSET QUALITY:

As of As of As of As of As of 06/30/23 03/31/23 12/31/22 09/30/22 06/30/22 Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans): Mortgage loans: Single-family $ 592 $ 235 $ 242 $ 243 $ 701 Total 592 235 242 243 701 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: — — — — — Total — — — — — Restructured loans on non-accrual status: Mortgage loans: Single-family 708 710 714 721 722 Total 708 710 714 721 722 Total non-performing loans (1) 1,300 945 956 964 1,423 Real estate owned, net — — — — — Total non-performing assets $ 1,300 $ 945 $ 956 $ 964 $ 1,423





(1) The non-performing loan balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans.



