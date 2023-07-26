Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2023

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest excel-based database provides a detailed analysis of the colocation data centers in Japan, offers valuable insights into the current and upcoming facilities that are shaping the data center market in the country.

Unveiling Key Market Highlights:

The "Japan: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database presents a comprehensive overview of the data center landscape in Japan, covering essential data points for industry stakeholders. With a detailed analysis of 103 existing data centers and 22 upcoming data centers, the database spans across key locations such as Akashi, Chiba, Ginoza, Hokkaido, Kitakyushu, Kobe, Matsue, Nago, Osaka, Oyama, Saitama, Sanda, Shirakawa, Shiroi, Takamatsu, Tatebayashi, Tokyo, Yokohama, Okinawa, and Inzai.

Japan's Rapid Data Center Developments:

The market has witnessed the entry of a new edge data center operator, Edge Centres, which has unveiled plans to build two off-grid edge data center facilities across Kanto and Kyushu. Tokyo and Osaka emerge as the primary data center hubs, housing approximately 80% of the existing third-party data centers. Notably, other cities, including Kobe, Saitama, Matsue, Shiroi, Yokohama, among others, account for the remaining 20% of the data center presence.

Prominent Investors and Operators:

International data center providers are making strategic moves to establish their presence in Japan. For instance, joint ventures between Mitsubishi Corporation & Digital Realty and Equinix & GIC have enabled international players to enter the market. Noteworthy investors and operators featured in the database include NTT Communications, AT TOKYO, Equinix, MC Digital Realty, Fujitsu, IDC Frontier, Colt Data Centre Services, AirTrunk, ARTERIA Networks, Telehouse (KDDI), SAKURA internet, Internet Initiative Japan, TIS INTEC Group, CTC, netXDC (SCSK), MIRAIT Technologies, Canon IT Solutions, Digital Edge, AGS, Qualysite Technologies, Cyxtera Technologies, ESR Cayman, Vantage Data Centers, STACK Infrastructure, Princeton Digital Group, NEC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Gaw Capital, OneAsia Network, NEXTDC, Edge Centres, and Google.

The Data Center Landscape:

With the rising adoption of cloud-based services, the retail and wholesale colocation services are experiencing growth in demand. Japan's data center market is witnessing increased interest and investments from various key players, contributing to the expansion of colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.

A Valuable Resource for Industry Stakeholders:

The "Japan: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database is a valuable resource for industry stakeholders, including data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), data center construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new entrants, consultants, advisory firms, as well as corporate and government agencies. It empowers decision-makers with accurate and comprehensive insights to make informed choices in the dynamic data center landscape of Japan.



