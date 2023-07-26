LaunchPad Home Group’s Residential Inspector of America Acquires Nashville Home Inspection

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Home Group (“LaunchPad”), the nation’s premier provider of home inspection and residential services, announced today that its subsidiary Residential Inspector of America (“RIA”) has acquired Nashville Home Inspection (“NHI”) of Nashville, TN.



NHI has served residents and prospective homeowners in the greater Nashville community since 1999, becoming a leader in residential and ancillary inspection services in middle Tennessee.

“We are excited to join the fastest growing residential inspection company in the United States,” said NHI founders and owners John and Joan Watkins. “The partnership adds scale to our existing operations and will allow us to better serve the broader Nashville community.”

“NHI has been a staple in the Nashville community for over 23 years and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team,” said Rob Lemoine of RIA. “The NHI team is a fantastic culture fit with RIA and our existing operations in the Nashville region.”

Scott Swayze, CEO for LaunchPad, said: “John and Joan Watkins have built a fundamentally sound business and we are delighted to welcome the full NHI team as partners in the LaunchPad ecosystem.”

Residential Inspector of America (RIA)

RIA is the largest and most prominent home inspection provider in the Atlanta area providing the full breadth of inspection services. Founded in 1989, RIA has developed a culture built on a growth mindset focused on technical excellence and exceptional client service. Over the past several years, RIA has partnered with five inspection companies in Nashville (API and NHI), Charleston (SBS), Jacksonville (HPI), and Atlanta (Discovery) to expand its services in these markets and broaden its geographic reach.

About LaunchPad Home Group

LaunchPad Home Group is a family of regional home inspection and services brands sharing relationships, support systems, best practices, and capital base for the mutual growth of our brands. LaunchPad’s mission is to create lifelong relationships by simplifying home ownership at every stage of the journey, from inspections to remodeling to day-to-day safekeeping and maintenance. For more information, visit www.launchpadhomegroup.com. Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, LaunchPad is the fastest growing residential inspection company in the US and provides a full suite of services to assist customers in their home ownership journey.

About RFE Investment Partners

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. The firm’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market-leading middle-market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.