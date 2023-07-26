Consumer Behavior Unveiled: Russia's Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market Analysis 2023

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Russia Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market (value terms) in Russia increased at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.1%, increasing from US$22.47 billion in 2022 to reach US$40.30 billion by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Russia. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card and digital wallet industry in Russia.

Digital wallet segments: Provides value, volume and average value per transaction across 5 key spend categories in digital wallet. This includes retail, travel, entertainment and gaming, restaurant, and recharge and bill payment.

Open loop and closed loop prepaid cards: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities 13 open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Russia Digital Wallet Market, focusing on various aspects such as transaction value trend analysis, transaction volume trend analysis, and average value per transaction. It also offers insights into the market size and forecast for key segments, including Retail Shopping, Travel, Entertainment and Gaming, Restaurant, Recharge and Bill Payment.

Additionally, the report evaluates the market attractiveness of the Russia Prepaid Card Industry, covering Load Value Trend Analysis, Transaction Value Trend Analysis, Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, Average Value per Transaction, and the number of cards in circulation. The market share analysis is done based on functional attributes (Open Loop vs. Closed Loop) and Prepaid Card Categories.

Furthermore, the report explores the future growth dynamics of Open Loop and Closed Loop Prepaid Cards, along with consumer usage trends categorized by age group, income group, and gender.

The report also delves into specific segments of the Prepaid Card Market, such as General Purpose Prepaid Cards, Gift Cards (including Open Loop and Closed Loop), Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards, and Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards.

Moreover, it provides insights into the Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market, Payroll Prepaid Card Market, Meal Prepaid Card Market, Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market, Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market, Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market, Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market, as well as the Fuel Prepaid Cards Market and Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards Market.

Overall, the report presents a detailed analysis of various segments within the Russia Digital Wallet and Prepaid Card markets, shedding light on their current status, future prospects, and consumer behavior trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $25.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $40.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Russia



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9c3knv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment