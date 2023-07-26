Emerging Business and Investment Opportunities in Poland's Loyalty Programs Market 2023

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The loyalty market in Poland is expected to grow by 14.0% on annual basis to reach US$1223.3 million in 2023.



In value terms, the loyalty market in Poland has recorded a CAGR of 14.3% during 2018-2022.The loyalty market in Poland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.6% during 2023-2027. Loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1072.9 million in 2022 to reach US$2038.5 million by 2027.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The report's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.





This report provides a detailed and data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Poland, focusing on various key market segments. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Poland retail sector's spend value trend, covering both ecommerce and point-of-sale spend. The report also examines the market size and future growth dynamics of loyalty programs based on key performance indicators, from 2018 to 2027.

Furthermore, the report delves into the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics based on functional domains, such as loyalty schemes and loyalty platforms. It also explores the loyalty program types, including points programs, tier-based programs, mission-driven programs, spend-based programs, gaming programs, free perks programs, subscription programs, community programs, refer-a-friend programs, paid programs, and cashback programs.

The study evaluates the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics by different channels, namely in-store, online, and mobile. Additionally, it provides insights into the loyalty schemes spend market size and future growth dynamics by various business models, including seller-driven, payment instrument, and others.

Moreover, the report analyzes the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics in key sectors, such as retail, financial services, healthcare & wellness, restaurants & food delivery, travel & hospitality (cabs, hotels, airlines), telecoms, media & entertainment, and others. It further examines the loyalty spend market size in these sectors specifically for online, in-store, and mobile app channels.

The report also categorizes the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics by retail, encompassing diversified retailers, department stores, specialty stores, clothing, footwear & accessories, toy & hobby shops, supermarkets, convenience stores, home merchandise, and others.

Additionally, the report evaluates the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics by accessibility, differentiating between card-based access and digital access.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics by consumer type, distinguishing between B2C consumers and B2B consumers.

The loyalty schemes spend market size and future growth dynamics are also assessed based on membership types, including free, free + premium, and premium.

Moreover, the loyalty platform spend market size and future growth dynamics are categorized by software types, such as analytics and AI-driven platforms and normal CRM platforms.

Additionally, the study explores the loyalty platform spend market size and future growth dynamics by vendor/solution partner, classifying them as in-house or third-party vendors.

Furthermore, the report assesses the loyalty platform spend market size and future growth dynamics by deployment, differentiating between cloud-based and on-premise deployments.

The report also examines the loyalty spend market size and future growth dynamics based on loyalty platforms and software platforms.

Lastly, the report presents the loyalty spend market size and forecast by consumer demographics and behavior, considering age group, income level, and gender, focusing on the year 2022.

Reasons to buy

Gain insights into the Poland loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Poland loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Poland loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies.

Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.6% Regions Covered Poland



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fph48n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment