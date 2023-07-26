Global Heart-lung Machine Market Size To Grow USD 1.05 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.7%

New York, United States , July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Heart-lung Machine Market Size is to grow from USD 0.55 billion in 2022 to USD 1.05 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The heart-lung machine, or cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) machine, is a vital tool in open-heart surgery. It temporarily assumes the functions of the heart and lungs, allowing surgeons to operate on a motionless and bloodless heart. The machine consists of a pump, oxygenator, and monitoring systems. It diverts blood away from the heart and lungs, oxygenates it, and returns it to the body. The pump circulates the blood, while the oxygenator removes carbon dioxide and adds oxygen. This breakthrough technology has revolutionized cardiac surgery, enabling complex procedures and saving numerous lives by providing surgeons with the means to repair damaged hearts.

Global Heart-lung Machine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Roller Pump and Double Roller Pump), By Application (Cardiac Surgeries, Lung Surgeries, Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment, and Others), By End-Use (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

The double roller pump segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global heart-lung machine market is segmented into single roller pump and double roller pump. The double roller pump segment is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period within the heart-lung machine market. This growth can be attributed to the double roller pumps offer improved flow dynamics, enhanced hemodynamic stability, and reduced blood trauma compared to single roller pumps. These advantages make them increasingly preferred in cardiac surgeries and procedures. Additionally, advancements in pump technology have resulted in more efficient and reliable double-roller pumps, further driving their adoption. Furthermore, the focus on patient safety and improved surgical outcomes is fueling the demand for advanced technologies, including double-roller pumps. Overall, the double roller pump segment is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period.

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share with more than 38.5% in 2022.

Based on the end-use, the global heart-lung machine market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment has emerged as the largest market share holder in the heart-lung machine market. This can be attributed to hospitals and clinics serve as major healthcare facilities where cardiac surgeries and procedures requiring heart-lung machines are performed. These facilities are equipped with advanced medical infrastructure and skilled healthcare professionals, making them ideal settings for such procedures. The hospitals and clinics have a higher patient volume, providing a larger pool of potential cases requiring heart-lung machine usage. Additionally, these facilities often have dedicated cardiac departments and specialized cardiac care units, further contributing to the demand for heart-lung machines. Overall, the hospitals & clinics segment holds the largest market share due to its significance as the primary healthcare setting for cardiac surgeries and treatments.

Europe is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6.8% over the projected period.

Europe is predicted to experience significant growth in the heart-lung machine market during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, driving the demand for cardiac surgeries and procedures that require heart-lung machines. Europe has a well-established healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical facilities and skilled healthcare professionals, providing a conducive environment for the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development activities focused on cardiac care and the introduction of innovative heart-lung machine systems are expected to fuel market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives, supportive reimbursement policies, and a growing geriatric population are anticipated to drive the demand for heart-lung machines in Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: Medtronic, Terumo Europe NV, LivaNova, Inc., Getinge, Braile Biomedica, NIPRO, Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Elite Lifecare, Hemovent GmbH, MERA, Technowood International Pte. Ltd and Among Others.

