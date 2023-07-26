US Acne Treatment Market Size to Surpass USD 7.27 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US acne treatment market size was valued at USD 5.00 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 5.28 billion in 2023 to USD 7.27 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of acne and the adoption of cosmeceuticals for treatment are expected to drive the growth of the market, particularly in the U.S. The America market is projected to witness significant adoption of treatment procedures for acne due to the high number of diagnosed cases and the demand for effective solutions. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “U.S. Acne Treatment Market, 2023-2030.”





Key Industry Development

September 2021: Zelira Therapeutics Ltd. announced the launch of its first line of products, RAF FIVE, through its subsidiary Ilera Derm LLC. Among mainstream formulations, RAF FIVE features Zylorma, an acne-fighting complex developed by Zelira and Dr. Karyn Grossman.

Key Takeaways:

U.S. patient improving adoption rates for the acne treatment, thereby bolstering the U.S. acne treatment market growth.

Acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S. thus driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing number of patients toward skin therapy is the major driving factor.

The segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR due to the rising awareness of treatment for acne.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global US acne treatment market are Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), Allergan (Ireland), Mayne Pharma Group Limited (Australia), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (U.K.), Padagis (U.S.), Almirall, S.A (Spain)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 4.7% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.27 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 5.28 Billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 97 Segments covered By Product Type, Treatment Modality, Age Group, and Distribution Channel





Segments:

Dermatologists' Preference and Product Availability Drive Dominance of Antibiotics Segment

By product type, the market is segmented into retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and others. The antibiotics segment was the dominant segment in 2022 due to factors such as the preference of dermatologists to prescribe antibiotics for acne treatment and the availability of these products, which are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Lower Side Effects and New Product Offerings Drive Demand for Topical Acne Treatments

By treatment mobility, the market is bifurcated into oral and tropical. The topical segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the study period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as lower incidence of side effects and the introduction of new treatment products for acne by key manufacturers.

Hormonal Changes and Changing Lifestyles Lead the 18-44 Age Segment

By age group, the market is classified into 10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64, and 65 and above.

In 2022, the 18 to 44 age segment dominated the market, driven by hormonal changes during puberty that can contribute to acne conditions. Additionally, the changing lifestyle patterns in the U.S. further support the growth of this segment.

Patient Preference, Brand Recognition, and Convenience Drive Market Dominance of Retail Pharmacies

Based on distributional channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The retail pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2022. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as patient preference for product choice and brand recognition, as well as the convenience and accessibility provided by retail pharmacies.

By Product Type

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 and Above

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Prevalence of Acne Drives Demand for Effective Treatment in the U.S. Market

The rising prevalence of acne procedures is expected to propel the adoption of the product from the region. The rising demand for effective medical procedures may increase acne treating practices. For example, as per the information provided by the American Academy of Dermatology, acne vulgaris is the most commonly diagnosed disorder in the U.S. and affects more than 50 million individuals, including 85% adults and teenagers. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives are expected to drive the U.S. acne treatment market growth.

However, the side effects of treatment products may potentially stifle the market’s progress.

Competitive Landscape

Dominant Players Offering Diverse Product Range in the U.S. Market to Expand Reach

The market for treatment products of acne is competitive, with large and mid-size manufacturers such as GALDERMA and Johnson & Johnson dominating the industry. These companies have a strong presence in the U.S. market and offer a wide range of products for treatment of acne.

FAQ’s

How big is the acne treatment market in the US?

The US acne treatment market size is USD 5.28 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 7.27 billion by 2030.

How fast is the US acne treatment market growing?

The US acne treatment market will exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





