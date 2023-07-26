Integra Announces Additional Oxide Drill Results From Stockpile Drill Program at DeLamar, Including 0.74 g/t AuEq Over 53 M and 0.53 g/t AuEq Over 120 M

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. (“Integra” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ITR; NYSE American: ITRG) is pleased to announce drill results from 21 additional drill holes, representing 1,180 meters (“m”), from the stockpile drill program at the DeLamar Project (“DeLamar” or the “Project”) located in southwestern Idaho.

The stockpile drill program at DeLamar was designed to test a large portion of the estimated 60 million tonnes (“Mt”) of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill at the Project. The Company believes that additional oxide-and-mixed material from the stockpiles and backfill at DeLamar has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the Project in future phases and further bolster the robust economics presented in the Company’s 2022 Pre-feasibility Study (“PFS”).

Drilling Highlights

The latest drilling highlights from DeLamar (North DeLamar, Stockpile 1 and 2) include: NDM-23-046: 0.29 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 18.72 g/t silver (“Ag”) (0.53 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)) over 120.40 m NDM-23-018: 0.22 g/t Au and 17.46 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 74.68 m NDM-22-164: 0.24 g/t Au and 18.86 g/t Ag (0.48 g/t AuEq) over 47.24 m NDM-23-022: 0.26 g/t Au and 14.20 g/t Ag (0.44 g/t AuEq) over 73.15 m

The latest drilling highlights from Florida Mountain (Jacobs Gulch) include: JG-23-080: 0.60 g/t Au and 10.50 g/t Ag (0.74 g/t AuEq) over 53.34 m, including 8.91 g/t Au and 6.55 g/t Ag (9.00 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m JG-23-040: 0.32 g/t Au and 10.33 g/t Ag (0.46 g/t AuEq) over 32.00 m JG-23-146: 0.36 g/t Au and 6.76 g/t Ag (0.45 g/t AuEq) over 33.53 m

The drill results announced today continue to demonstrate excellent gold equivalent grade and drill intercept widths with strong continuity throughout the stockpile and backfill mineralized material.

The Company has released 176 drill holes of the 321 drill holes completed during the 12,588 m stockpile drill program which was completed in April 2023.

Integra intends to release an updated mineral resource estimate for DeLamar in Q3 2023 which will include the stockpile and backfill mineralized material. In Q4 2023, the Company plans on submitting the Mine Plan of Operations at DeLamar, which represents a major de-risking milestone for the Project.

Integra’s President, CEO & Director, Jason Kosec commented: “The drill results announced today further increase the Company’s confidence that the stockpile and backfill material has the potential to significantly increase the heap leach mine life of the project in future phases. For the remainder of 2023, the team remains focused on delivering two more significant milestones at DeLamar including the updated mineral resource estimate in Q3 and the submission of the Mine Plan of Operations in Q4.”

Detailed Drill Results

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the DeLamar backfill and stockpile drill program announced today1,2,3,4:

Drill Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq AuCN

Recovery (%) NDM-23-023 0.00 82.30 82.30 0.19 15.79 0.39 80.70 NDM-22-164 0.00 47.24 47.24 0.24 18.86 0.48 67.11 NDM-23-014 0.00 50.29 50.29 0.18 19.91 0.44 81.34 NDM-23-018 0.00 74.68 74.68 0.22 17.46 0.45 68.10 NDM-23-019 0.00 62.48 62.48 0.22 16.01 0.43 68.73 NDM-23-022 0.00 73.15 73.15 0.26 14.20 0.44 65.70 NDM-23-046 0.00 120.40 120.40 0.29 18.72 0.53 72.07 NDM-23-052 0.00 65.53 65.53 0.23 11.50 0.38 79.88 NDM-23-201 1.52 57.91 56.39 0.27 14.03 0.45 79.34 WD1-22-204 1.52 51.82 50.30 0.20 15.84 0.40 84.49 WD1-23-080 0.00 50.29 50.29 0.13 12.36 0.29 67.30 WD1-23-181 0.00 62.48 62.48 0.13 9.21 0.25 77.41 WD1-23-272 1.52 54.86 53.34 0.15 8.01 0.26 75.27 WD2-22-202 1.52 45.72 44.20 0.14 10.39 0.27 81.29 WD2-23-070 0.00 28.96 28.96 0.08 19.82 0.34 69.85 including 25.91 27.43 1.52 0.35 304.00 4.27 62.15 WD2-23-124 1.52 41.15 39.63 0.14 13.46 0.31 85.44

(1) Downhole thickness is true thickness.

(2) Intervals reported are uncapped.

(3) AuEq = g/t Au + (g/t Ag ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.

(4) Au recovery based on cyanide shakes (“AuCN”) run on all intervals with Au assay values >0.1 g/t.

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the Florida Mountain backfill and stockpile drill program announced today1,2,3:

Drill Hole From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq JG-23-040 0.00 32.00 32.00 0.32 10.33 0.46 JG-23-049 0.00 36.58 36.58 0.30 9.10 0.42 JG-23-080 0.00 53.34 53.34 0.60 10.50 0.74 including 9.14 10.67 1.53 8.91 6.55 9.00 JG-23-083 0.00 45.72 45.72 0.19 12.18 0.35 JG-23-146 0.00 33.53 33.53 0.36 6.76 0.45

(1) Downhole thickness is true thickness.

(2) Intervals reported are uncapped.

(3) AuEq = g/t Au + (g/t Ag ÷ 77.70). Rounding may cause minor discrepancies in the AuEq column.

Follow the link below to view a cross section of the Jacobs Gulch stockpile:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/jg_cross_section_july_2023_vf.pdf

The Jacobs Gulch stockpile cross section illustrates strong grade continuity and consistent grades above the heap leach cut-off grade, demonstrating the potential for this material to increase the heap leach mine life in future phases. The Jacobs Gulch stockpile is estimated to contain approximately 8.9 Mt of the approximate 60 Mt of mineralized material that was stockpiled and/or used as backfill by previous operators. Drill spacing is completed at 60 m with some areas drilled at 30 m spacing to further confirm continuity. The stockpile drilling, along with additional drilling that occurred after the last mineral resource estimate cut-off date, will be included in an updated mineral resource estimate at the Project in Q3 2023.

Follow the links below to view a drill collar location map for the DeLamar stockpile/backfill drill program:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/dc_location_bf_nr_ndm_2023-07_sm.pdf

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/dc_location_bf_sp_1-2_2023-07_sm.pdf

Follow the link below to view a drill collar location map for the Florida Mountain stockpile/backfill drill program:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/dc_map_bf_fm_-_2023-07_sm.pdf

Cyanide shake analysis is not performed on Florida Mountain samples as gold occurrences in Florida Mountain material can often be coarse in nature, making comparisons between cyanide shake analyses and fire assays unreliable. Once pulverized, as per any cyanide shake procedure, all Florida Mountain material show high recoveries by cyanidation, rendering cyanide shake analysis unreliable for differentiating between ores that can be heap leached and those requiring grinding to achieve high recoveries.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (“AA”) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5-acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Execution of Drill Program – Methodology

The stockpile drill program was executed at 60 m collar spacings with select 30 m infill test holes to further verify grade variability in future resource estimation and to provide additional metallurgical samples. All drilling was vertical through the entirety of the stockpiles and backfill material. The drilling was conducted by a combination of Sonic and traditional reverse circulation (“RC”) with casing advance drilling methods. Both these drilling methods maintain high sample quality and integrity throughout the drilling process. Additionally, the two drilling methods provided a basis for continuity comparison. Sampling was conducted at 1.5 m intervals for the whole of the drilling program with all samples sent to a third-party lab for analysis. The Sonic Drilling provided material suitable for ongoing comprehensive metallurgical test work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raphael Dutaut, Ph.D (P.Geo), Integra’s Vice President, Exploration and Tim Arnold (PE, SME), Integra’s Chief Operating Officer. Both individuals are “Qualified Persons” (“QP”) as defined in National Instrument 43- 101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

DeLamar Project Overview

The past producing DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits, is located in Owyhee County in southwest Idaho. Since acquiring the Project in 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing robust economic studies in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment and PFS. An independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 and is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Integra Resources

Integra is one of the largest precious metals exploration and development companies in the Great Basin of the Western USA. Integra is currently focused on advancing its three flagship oxide heap leach projects: the past producing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. The Company also holds a portfolio of highly prospective early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona. Integra’s long-term vision is to become a leading USA focused mid-tier gold and silver producer.

