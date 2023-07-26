Global Catalog Management Systems Market Outlook 2023: Insights into Growth Trajectories and Regional Analysis up to 2030

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalog Management Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Catalog Management Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Catalog Management Systems, which was valued at US$1.1 Billion in 2022, is expected to witness significant growth in the post-COVID-19 business landscape. By the year 2030, it is projected to reach a size of US$1.8 Billion, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the analysis period of 2022-2030. Within this market, the Solutions segment is estimated to achieve a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching US$981 Million by the end of the analysis period. The Services segment is expected to grow at a revised CAGR of 7% over the next 8 years, considering the ongoing post-pandemic recovery.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



In terms of specific regions, the United States is estimated to have a Catalog Management Systems market worth US$326.4 Million in 2022. On the other hand, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$316.2 Million by the year 2030, with a CAGR of 5.8% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, which are expected to grow at rates of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is projected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 4.7%.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is currently facing significant challenges and crises that are interconnected and running parallel to each other. One of the uncertainties lies in Russia's war on Ukraine and its potential impact on global instability, which means that the inflation issue is far from being resolved. Food and fuel inflation are likely to persist as ongoing economic problems. The increase in retail inflation will have repercussions on consumer confidence and spending. Government's attempts to combat inflation by raising interest rates may result in a slowdown in new job creation, affecting overall economic activity and growth. Furthermore, businesses are likely to reduce capital expenditure due to inflation concerns and weaker demand.







The combination of slower growth and high inflation in developed markets raises concerns about the possibility of entering a recession. Adding to the complexity, there are fears of new COVID outbreaks and uncertainties about China's post-pandemic path, which may lead to additional supply chain disruptions and manufacturing issues this year.

In this challenging environment, financial markets are expected to be volatile, trade tensions are increasing, and a stricter regulatory environment, along with the need to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions, will compound the challenges faced globally in 2023. This will undoubtedly make it a tough year for markets, investors, and consumers alike.

However, amidst these difficulties, there are opportunities for businesses and their leaders who can demonstrate resilience and adaptability. By charting a forward-looking path, they can navigate through these uncertainties and find ways to thrive despite the prevailing circumstances.









What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

