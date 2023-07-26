Insights on the Sodium Chloride Global Market to 2030: Featuring Akzo Nobel, ICL Fertilizers, Merck KGaA and Tata Chemicals Among Others

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sodium Chloride Market by Grade (Rock Salt, Solar Salt, Vacuum Salt), Application (Chemical Production, Deicing, Feed Additive) - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Sodium Chloride Market size was estimated at USD 21.61 billion in 2022, and USD 22.62 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% to reach USD 31.43 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Global Sodium Chloride Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Grade, the market is studied across Rock Salt, Solar Salt, and Vacuum Salt. Vacuum Salt is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Chemical Production, Deicing, Feed Additive, Flavoring Agent & Food Preservative, Pharmaceutical, and Water Treatment. The Water Treatment is projected to witness a significant market share during the forecast period.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make well-informed decisions. In this report, 2018 to 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 is the base year, 2023 is estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as forecast period.





Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sodium Chloride Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sodium Chloride Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sodium Chloride Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sodium Chloride Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sodium Chloride Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Sodium Chloride Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Sodium Chloride Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Escalating demand as a chemical agent

Increase usage in the health industry for removing bacteria from the body

Rising demand from food and chemical industries

Restraints

Stringent government regulations

Complexities encountered during the storage

Opportunities

Triggering use for salt storage and preservation techniques

Growing research and innovation in drug sector

Challenges

Availability of counterfeit products and lack of standardization

Companies Mentioned

Agrosal GmbH

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Compass Minerals International, Inc.

Dominion Salt Limited

HubSalt

ICL Fertilizers

INEOS AG

K+S France S.A.S.

Merck KGaA

SSP Pvt. Limited

Swiss Saltworks Ltd.

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



