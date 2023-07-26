Verizon is your ticket to the best new Samsung Galaxy Foldable phones, plans and perks

What you need to know:

NEW YORK, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The news: Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to swing by your local Verizon store or verizon.com right now and preorder the brand new Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 . Both foldable smartphones are available with Verizon’s best Samsung Galaxy offers.

Both phones, along with the new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G, will be available to Verizon consumer and business customers on Verizon.com and in Verizon stores on August 11. Here’s the Galaxy lineup:

Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail).

will be available in Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail). Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail).

will be available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black and Cream starting at $49.99 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,799.99 retail). Galaxy Watch6 will be available in Graphite and Gold in 40mm and Graphite and Silver in 44mm starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail).

will be available in Graphite and Gold in 40mm and Graphite and Silver in 44mm starting at $9.72 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $349.99 retail). Galaxy Watch6 Classic will be available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail).

will be available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm sizes starting at $12.49 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $449.99 retail). Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G will be available in Graphite starting at $31.94 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $1,149.99 retail).

Our best offers: Whether you are looking to switch to Verizon or want to move up to the latest and greatest phone, we’ve got you covered with some amazing offers.

Trade-in select old phones and get a Galaxy Z Flip5 on us, or $1,000 towards a new Galaxy Z Fold5. A new line on an Unlimited Plus plan is required 1 .

. Looking to upgrade? Trade-in select phones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans and get up to $1,000 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 2 .

. For a limited time, get 512 GB of storage for the price of 256 GB when you preorder your new Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 3 .

. Get a Samsung Galaxy Watch6 4 or Galaxy Watch6 5 Classic for up to $350 off with the purchase of select 5G Android smartphones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans.

or Galaxy Watch6 Classic for up to $350 off with the purchase of select 5G Android smartphones on qualified 5G Unlimited plans. Don’t forget to accessorize your new phone. For a limited time, and while supplies last, get 15% off Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 cases and screen protectors, 25% off select Samsung Galaxy chargers and 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you buy select Samsung smartphones6.

Flip open a world of 5G: The Galaxy Z Flip5 is compact, trendy and totally flex-worthy. With the impressive new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger7 than the previous generation and foldable design, it packs big innovation into a pocket-sized phone. This compact, durable and innovative design makes this pocket-sized phone perfect for working on the go.

And with the new Galaxy Z Fold5, unfold an expansive 7.6-inch8 screen and immerse yourself in your favorite entertainment on the go, or use the improved taskbar to quickly switch between frequently used apps while working remotely. Precision meets portability with S Pen capability on Galaxy Z Fold5. Write notes, sign contracts and more — directly on the large screen — and go from to-do, to done. Check out the George Talks Tech video above to find out even more info about why these new phones are so awesome.

If you want a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone and aren’t a Verizon customer yet, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start your Free Trial today. When you’re ready to switch, check out MyPlan and pick the 5G Unlimited plan that’s right for you and choose your favorite content and services to bundle with it and save.

Preorder your Galaxy Z Flip5 , Galaxy Z Fold5 , Galaxy Tab S9+ 5G and the Galaxy Watch6 series at verizon.com or your local Verizon store today. Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

1 Up to $1,119.99 device payment or full retail purchase (Galaxy Z Flip5); or $1,919.99 (512 GB only) device payment or full retail (Galaxy Z Fold5) w/new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan req'd. Less $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

2 Up to $1,119.99 (512 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Welcome, postpaid Unlimited Plus or select 5G Unlimited plan req’d. Less $500 (w/Unlimited Welcome, or select 5G Unlimited plan) trade-in/promo credit or $1,000 (w/Unlimited Plus, or select 5G Unlimited plan) trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

3 Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on service plan req’d. $120 instant credit applied for 256 GB to 512 GB storage upgrade w/in the same model.

4 5G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan or select 5G Unlimited plan req’d first. Watch: $349.99 (40mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $350 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

5 5G phone only: Up to $1,919.99 device payment purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus plan or select 5G Unlimited plan req’d first. Watch: $449.99 (43mm only) device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req'd. Less $350 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

6 With select Samsung Galaxy phone purchase req'd. Excludes pre-owned phones. Limited time offer. While supplies last. Terms may apply.

7 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

8 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5's Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

