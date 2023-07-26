Global Multimedia Speakers Market Report 2023-2027: Samsung, LG, and Philips Among Key Players Accelerating Growth

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multimedia Speakers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The multimedia speakers market is expected to experience robust growth, with a projected increase of $21.33 billion during the forecast period 2022-2027, at an accelerating CAGR of 11.33%. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis for approximately 25 vendors.

Growing consumer preference for in-home entertainment systems.

Advancements in audio systems and technologies.

Significant rise in product launches.

Altec Lansing Inc.

Altec Lansing Inc.

Audioengine LLC

Bang and Olufsen Group

Bose Corp.

Bowers and Wilkins

Creative Technology Ltd.

Edifier International Ltd.

Feltron Industries Pvt. Ltd.

GP Industries Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Logitech

Onkyo Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Fenda Technology Co. Ltd.

Terratec Ltd.

Yamaha Corp.

Sony Group Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Unitech India

Distribution Channel:

Offline

Offline

Online

Type:

Wireless multimedia speakers

Wired multimedia speakers

APAC

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Reasons for Growth:

The multimedia speakers market is projected to witness significant growth during the next few years due to:

Increasing demand for built-in wireless and smart portable speakers.

Rise in the purchase of multimedia speakers through online platforms.

Growing focus of vendors on quality certifications.

The report covers the following areas:

Multimedia speakers market sizing

Multimedia speakers market forecast

Multimedia speakers market industry analysis

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for built-in wireless and smart portable speakers."

The study conducted using a combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key industry participants. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape, along with a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.







