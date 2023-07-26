GXO Wins New Look’s Click & Collect Business in the U.K.

Industry-leading Clicklink™ service will handle all Click & Collect deliveries



for New Look’s mainland U.K. stores

Clicklink network delivers to nearly 1,800 customer locations daily

LONDON, U.K., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced that its Clicklink service has been selected by leading fashion retailer New Look to manage its Click & Collect network serving all mainland U.K. stores.

“We’re delighted that New Look has chosen to partner with us to enhance its Click & Collect offering through our industry-leading Clicklink service,” said Richard Ball, Managing Director, Clicklink, GXO. “One of Clicklink’s chief benefits is speed. We offer next-day in-store delivery and enable the majority of New Look’s returns to re-enter inventory the following day, enabling faster consumer refunds and maximizing customer revenues and margins through improved inventory turn and higher full priced sales.

“Clicklink will improve the experience for New Look’s online customers. Last year, for example, Clicklink was still processing customer orders on December 23 for next-day delivery on December 24. We're committed to providing this high level of service to New Look all year round.”

With late-evening cut-off for next-day delivery to store, as well as rapid refunds on returned items, Clicklink allows New Look to offer exceptional convenience and service to its customers. The Clicklink service will also support efforts to blend online and offline customer behaviour by driving footfall to New Look’s 400 retail stores, situated in towns and cities across the U.K. Thanks to recent investments, New Look’s Click & Collect offering has been expanding rapidly — from 17% of ecommerce orders in early 2021 to 31% in early 2023.

New Look chose GXO’s Clicklink service because of its dedicated fleet network, which delivers seven days a week to approximately 1,800 customer destinations throughout the U.K. By consolidating parcels from multiple customers on each delivery vehicle and optimizing routes, Clicklink reduces the overall miles travelled to service online orders, significantly cutting carbon emissions. New Look also benefits from reduced waste thanks to minimal requirements for transit packaging when delivering to store.

Nick Ormerod, Customer & Ecommerce Director at New Look, stated: “We are excited about our partnership with GXO's Clicklink, set to dramatically improve New Look customers’ shopping experience. This strategic alliance will significantly boost operational efficiency, increase our in-store Click & Collect conversion rates, expedite the return and resale processes, and ultimately enhance the availability of full-price product — which is a key factor in our omnichannel model."

Clicklink, GXO’s streamlined Click & Collect service, is a dedicated B2B solution that integrates seamlessly with the company’s market-leading returns solutions. The service includes best-in-class features such as reliable next day delivery; integrated tracking with real-time progress updates; sealed cage delivery for quick, efficient receiving; flat and hanging capabilities; rapid integrated returns to turn stock faster, increasing opportunities to sell stock at full price; and improved sustainability through reduced road miles and retail-ready products. Many well-known high street brands are already benefiting from Clicklink including John Lewis and Harvey Nichols. To learn more about Clicklink, visit https://gxo.com/industries/omnichannel/clickandcollect/.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About New Look



New Look is a leading fashion retailer operating in the value segment of the clothing and footwear market in the UK and Republic of Ireland, with a targeted online presence. We offer products and a shopping experience based on excitement, value and newness. The New Look brand is distinct and trusted in the UK, catering to a broad customer audience.

