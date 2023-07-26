AsclepiX Therapeutics Raises $10 Million to Advance Phase 1/2a Clinical Study of AXT107

BALTIMORE, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company leveraging computational biology from Johns Hopkins to identify and develop peptides for improved treatments of retinal diseases, announced today that it has secured a $10 million Series A-3 financing. The round was led by Perceptive Advisors with participation from the existing investors Hibiscus Capital Management Fund II and Rapha Capital Management and its managed fund, Rapha Capital PE Life Sciences Fund VI, in addition to a new outside investor.



“With the completion of this round, we are excited to embark into the next phase of our clinical development program,” said Dr. Amir Shojaei, Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, Clinical Development. “The DISCOVER study, utilizing AXT107 microparticulate suspension, will evaluate the safety and tolerability of three doses of AXT107 in patients with wet AMD. We look forward to announcing the initiation of enrollment in early 2024.”

The lead clinical candidate, integrin regulating peptide AXT107 (gersizangitide), has a novel mechanism of action that inhibits neovascularization, reduces vascular permeability, and suppresses vascular inflammation. As presented in a microparticulate suspension, AXT107 may be capable of maintaining sustained biological activity with one injection well beyond current standard of care.

“Despite the challenging investment climate, the successful raise is a testament to the technology,” said Chris Garabedian, Board Director. “We have great confidence in the AsclepiX leadership team, the potential of AXT107 as a novel approach to treat neovascular retinal diseases, and the financial return on our investment.”

About AXT107

AXT107 inhibits pro-angiogenic vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) and activates the vessel stabilizing receptor tyrosine kinase (Tie2), the two validated pathways for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases. Both pathways are mediated by the interaction of AXT107 with integrin α v β 3 and integrin α 5 β 1 . AXT107 is presented as a microparticulate suspension suitable for intraocular injection.



The Tie2 effects of AXT107 complement those of the anti-VEGF action, potentially offering greater improvement in vision gains as well as reduction of vascular permeability and suppression of inflammation. Due to its inherent low aqueous solubility, AXT107 administered intraocularly can potentially provide substantial durability, which could dramatically reduce the treatment burden associated with current standard of care. The intraocular injection of AXT107 microparticulate suspension will be explored in the DISCOVER study, an open label, single injection, dose escalating, 40-week, phase 1/2a clinical study in patients with wet AMD aiming to evaluate safety, tolerability, bioactivity and duration of action across three dose levels of AXT107.

About AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc.

AsclepiX Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using computational biology to identify potent peptide regulators of vascular homeostasis with the lead candidate, AXT107, in retinal diseases. AsclepiX was founded by Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine researchers, initially licensing their groundbreaking portfolio of vascular homeostatic peptides and technologies. For more information, please visit: www.asclepix.com.

