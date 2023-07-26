First National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

STRASBURG, Va., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First National Corporation (the “Company” or “First National”) (NASDAQ: FXNC), the bank holding company of First Bank (the “Bank”), reported unaudited consolidated net income of $3.5 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.56 for the three months ended June 30, 2023. This compared to net income of $3.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $3.8 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.61 for the second quarter of 2022.



SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key highlights of the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, are as follows. Comparisons are to the linked quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, unless otherwise stated:

Tangible book value per common share totaled $17.55, up $2.01 from one year ago

Deposits were unchanged at $1.2 billion



Noninterest-bearing demand deposits comprised 32% of total deposits

Return on average assets was 1.02%

Return on average equity was 12.56%

Loans increased $12.2 million, or 5% annualized

Nonperforming assets improved to 0.05% of total assets

“We are pleased with the Company’s performance during the second quarter and for the first half of the year. Our team continued to deliver strong ROA and ROE in spite of rising costs of deposits resulting from the Federal Reserve actions of the last twelve months, while continuing to invest for the future,” said Scott C. Harvard, president, and chief executive officer of First National. During the quarter, we announced the addition of Todd Ross to lead our Roanoke Valley team, began negotiations for a downtown Roanoke location, and negotiated enhancements to our technology delivery systems. First Bank is fortunate that over 30% of deposits reside in noninterest-bearing accounts that we believe are core customer relationships and help to mitigate the pressure on deposit costs. Asset quality remains excellent, with nonperforming assets at historically low levels and little evidence of credit deterioration. Loan growth picked up in the quarter resulting in net loan growth of $12.2 million. We will continue to remain vigilant around credit quality, as well as loan and deposit pricing, as we navigate the impact of Federal Reserve actions on the economy.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $431 thousand, or 4%, to $10.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $11.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Total interest income increased by $758 thousand and was offset by an increase in total interest expense of $1.2 million.

The increase in interest income was attributable to a $374 thousand, or 3%, increase in interest income and fees on loans, and a $415 thousand increase in interest income on deposits in other banks. The increases in interest income were attributable to higher yields on loans and interest-bearing deposits in banks, as well as higher average balances.

The increase in interest expense was attributable to a $1.2 million, or 54%, increase in interest expense on deposits. The higher interest expense on deposits was attributable to a 51-basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits to 1.62%, and a $27.3 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in deposit costs resulted from increases in the interest rates paid on deposit accounts, as well as a change in the composition of the deposit portfolio. During the second quarter, deposit balances shifted from noninterest-bearing accounts to interest-bearing accounts as average noninterest-bearing deposit balances decreased by $7.3 million during the second quarter, while average time deposit balances increased by $23.7 million.

The net interest margin decreased by 24 basis points to 3.36% as the impact of a 36-basis point increase in the cost of funds was partially offset by a 11-basis point increase in the yield on earning assets. The rising interest rate environment continued to have an unfavorable impact on the net interest margin during the second quarter as the Company’s interest-bearing liabilities repriced greater than its earning assets during the period. The cost of funds increased to 1.13%, compared to 0.77% for the first quarter of 2023.

Net accretion of discounts on purchased loans was included in interest income and fees on loans and totaled $194 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $145 thousand in the first quarter of 2023.



NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, which was a $106 thousand, or 4%, increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. Service charges on deposits, ATM and check card fees, fees for other customer services, and brokered mortgage fees, increased compared to the first quarter of 2023 and were partially offset by decreases in wealth management fees and income from bank-owned life insurance.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was unchanged at $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the linked quarter. Increases in legal and professional fees, FDIC assessment, and other operating expenses were offset by decreases in salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned (income) expenses. Other real estate owned income totaled $219 thousand during the second quarter of 2023 from a gain on the sale of a property, which decreased noninterest expense for the period.

ASSET QUALITY

Overview

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.05% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% at March 31, 2023, and 0.15% one year ago at June 30, 2022. Loans past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans also improved to 0.13% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.20% at March 31, 2023, and 0.19% at June 30, 2022. Net recoveries totaled $96 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $915 thousand in the first quarter of 2023, and net charge offs of $26 thousand in the second quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased to $8.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $8.7 million, or 0.95% of total loans at March 31, 2023, and $6.2 million, or 0.70% of total loans at June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets

NPAs decreased to $722 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.8 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.1 million at June 30, 2022, which represented 0.05%, 0.13%, and 0.15% of total assets, respectively. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2023 was related to the resolution of one impaired loan relationship and the sale of other real estate owned. The following table provides a detailed summary of NPA balances at the periods ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Nonaccrual loans $ 677 $ 1,591 $ 442 Other real estate owned, net 45 185 1,665 Total nonperforming assets $ 722 $ 1,776 $ 2,107



Past Due Loans

Loan past due greater than 30 days and still accruing interest decreased to $1.2 million, or 0.13% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.9 million, or 0.20% of total loans at March 31, 2023, and $1.7 million, or 0.19%, of total loans at June 30, 2022. Of the total past due loans still accruing interest, $226 thousand was past due 90 days or more at June 30, 2023, compared to $47 thousand at March 31, 2023, and $91 thousand at June 30, 2022.

Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

Net recoveries totaled $96 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $915 thousand for the first quarter of 2023, and net charge-offs of $26 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were primarily attributable to one customer relationship.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank recorded a $100 thousand provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, which was comprised of a $45 thousand provision for credit losses on loans, a $44 thousand provision on unfunded commitments, and an $11 thousand provision on held-to-maturity securities. The provision for credit losses on loans resulted primarily from growth of the loan portfolio. This compared to a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand for the same period of the prior year, which also resulted primarily from growth of the loan portfolio.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

At June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $8.9 million, which was a $141 thousand increase from $8.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase resulted from an increase in the general reserve component of the allowance for credit losses on loans, while the specific reserve component of the allowance was unchanged at $0.



The following table provides the changes in the allowance for credit losses on loans for the three-month periods ended (dollars in thousands):

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Allowance for credit losses on loans, beginning of period $ 8,717 $ 7,446 $ 5,828 Adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 - 2,186 - Adjusted allowance for credit losses on loans 8,717 9,632 5,828 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 96 (915 ) (26 ) Provision for credit losses on loans 45 - 400 Allowance for credit losses on loans, end of period $ 8,858 $ 8,717 $ 6,202



The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans totaled 0.95% at June 30, 2023, compared to 0.95% at March 31, 2023, and 0.70% at June 30, 2022. Additionally, the net discount on purchased loans totaled $2.1 million at June 30, 2023, $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and $2.9 million at June 30, 2022. The net discount on purchased loans was not included in the allowance for credit losses on loans.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments

The allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $197 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $153 thousand at March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $44 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Securities

The allowance for credit losses on securities totaled $144 thousand at June 30, 2023, compared to $133 thousand on March 31, 2023. Provision for credit losses on securities totaled $11 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and was included in the $100 thousand provision for credit losses reported on the Company’s consolidated income statement.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity sources available to the Bank, including interest-bearing deposits in banks, unpledged securities available for sale, at fair value, unpledged securities held-to-maturity, at par, eligible to be pledged to the Federal Reserve Bank through its Bank Term Funding Program, and available lines of credit totaled $561.7 million at June 30, 2023.

The Bank maintains liquidity to fund loan growth and meet the potential demand from its deposit customers, including potential volatile deposits. The estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $343.0 million at June 30, 2023. Excluding municipal deposits, the estimated amount of uninsured customer deposits totaled $257.7 million at June 30, 2023.

BALANCE SHEET

At June 30, 2023, assets totaled $1.4 billion and were unchanged from the prior quarter ended March 31, 2023. Although total assets were unchanged during the second quarter of 2023, the asset composition changed slightly as interest bearing deposits in banks, and securities, available for sale, decreased by $5.5 million and $5.6 million, respectively, while loans increased by $12.2 million.

Total assets decreased $40.5 million, or 3%, compared to the period ended June 30, 2022. Interest bearing deposits in banks and total securities decreased by $50.2 million and $33.5 million, respectively, and were partially offset by a $47.4 million increase in loans, net of the allowance for credit losses.

Loans totaled $930.2 million at June 30, 2023, which was a $12.2 million, or 5% annualized, increase from March 31, 2023, and a $50.1 million, or 6%, increase over June 30, 2022. The growth in loans over the periods did not have a significant impact on the composition of the loan portfolio. The loan portfolio was primarily comprised of loans secured by one-to-four family residential real estate, loans secured by commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, which totaled 36%, 45%, and 12% of the loan portfolio, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Deposits totaled $1.2 billion at June 30, 2023, and were unchanged compared to the prior quarter ended March 31, 2023. Although total deposits did not change during the second quarter, the deposit composition changed as noninterest-bearing demand deposits and savings and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $13.9 million and $6.9 million, respectively, while time deposits increased by $21.6 million during the period.

Deposits decreased $53.8 million compared to the period ended June 30, 2022, and the deposit composition also changed over the prior year. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased from 33% to 32% of total deposits, savings and interest-bearing deposits decreased from 57% to 54% of total deposits, and time deposits increased from 10% to 14% of total deposits over the one-year period.

Shareholders’ equity totaled $112.9 million at June 30, 2023, which was an increase of $1.0 million from March 31, 2023. The increase in total shareholders’ equity was primarily attributable to a $2.6 million increase in retained earnings, which was partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net. The Company declared and paid cash dividends of $0.15 per common share during the second quarter of 2023, which was unchanged from the first quarter of 2023. The Company’s common equity to total assets ratio and its tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased as of June 30, 2023, compared to March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022. The Bank is considered well-capitalized.

The following table provides capital ratios at the periods ended:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total capital ratio (2) 14.88 % 14.85 % 14.23 % Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.56 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (2) 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.56 % Leverage ratio (2) 9.72 % 9.70 % 8.87 % Common equity to total assets (5) 8.21 % 8.15 % 7.09 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5) (6) 8.00 % 7.94 % 6.88 %



STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

The Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase plan to purchase up to $5.0 million of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2022. During the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 32,301 shares of its common stock for a total of $481 thousand at a weighted average price of $14.91 per share. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 33,858 shares of its common stock for a total of $506 thousand at a weighted average price of $14.96 per share. There were no stock repurchases during the year ended December 31, 2022.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document include fully taxable equivalent interest income, the net interest margin, the efficiency ratio, and tangible common equity to tangible assets.



The Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions. A reconciliation of tax-exempt net interest income is included at the end of this release.

ABOUT FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

First National Corporation (NASDAQ: FXNC) is the parent company and bank holding company of First Bank, a community bank that first opened for business in 1907 in Strasburg, Virginia. The Bank offers loan and deposit products and services through its website, www.fbvirginia.com, its mobile banking platform, a network of ATMs located throughout its market area, a loan production office, a customer service center in a retirement community, and 20 bank branch office locations located throughout the Shenandoah Valley, the central regions of Virginia, the Roanoke Valley, and in the city of Richmond. In addition to providing traditional banking services, the Bank operates a wealth management division under the name First Bank Wealth Management. First Bank also owns First Bank Financial Services, Inc., which owns an interest in an entity that provides title insurance services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this discussion may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as “the Company expects,” “the Company believes” or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the rapidly changing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential adverse effect on the economy, our employees and customers, and our financial performance. For details on other factors that could affect expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,886 $ 11,512 $ 11,502 $ 10,759 $ 9,963 Interest on deposits in banks 759 344 522 380 251 Interest on securities Taxable interest 1,306 1,339 1,381 1,323 1295 Tax-exempt interest 307 306 308 307 309 Dividends 28 27 27 23 21 Total interest income $ 14,286 $ 13,528 $ 13,740 $ 12,792 $ 11,839 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 3,402 $ 2,216 $ 1,593 $ 927 $ 413 Interest on subordinated debt 69 69 69 70 69 Interest on junior subordinated debt 67 67 68 68 67 Interest on other borrowings 3 — — — — Total interest expense $ 3,541 $ 2,352 $ 1,730 $ 1,065 $ 549 Net interest income $ 10,745 $ 11,176 $ 12,010 $ 11,727 $ 11,290 Provision for credit losses 100 — 1,250 200 400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 10,645 $ 11,176 $ 10,760 $ 11,527 $ 10,890 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 683 $ 646 $ 662 $ 708 $ 698 ATM and check card fees 848 800 838 915 797 Wealth management fees 749 776 706 739 760 Fees for other customer services 220 196 238 180 188 Brokered mortgage fees 35 — 21 72 58 Income from bank owned life insurance 135 149 155 166 131 Net losses on securities available for sale — — (2,004 ) — — Gain on sale of other investment — — 2,885 — — Other operating income 214 211 631 247 148 Total noninterest income $ 2,884 $ 2,778 $ 4,132 $ 3,027 $ 2,780 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 5,189 $ 5,346 $ 5,325 $ 5,174 $ 5,086 Occupancy 524 528 562 539 545 Equipment 571 587 575 546 620 Marketing 248 268 228 211 223 Supplies 147 148 144 117 131 Legal and professional fees 422 343 339 361 381 ATM and check card expense 425 400 388 332 347 FDIC assessment 212 106 70 109 132 Bank franchise tax 262 254 238 238 238 Data processing expense 252 202 289 243 221 Amortization expense 4 5 4 5 5 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (219 ) 3 (189 ) 14 41 Other operating expense 1,121 1,010 1,007 1,194 948 Total noninterest expense $ 9,158 $ 9,200 $ 8,980 $ 9,083 $ 8,918 Income before income taxes $ 4,371 $ 4,754 $ 5,912 $ 5,471 $ 4,752 Income tax expense 866 905 1,132 1,017 917 Net income $ 3,505 $ 3,849 $ 4,780 $ 4,454 $ 3,835





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares, basic 6,269,668 6,273,913 6,262,821 6,257,040 6,250,329 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.61 $ 0.76 $ 0.71 $ 0.61 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,277,161 6,281,116 6,272,409 6,264,107 6,257,479 Shares outstanding at period end 6,250,613 6,281,935 6,264,912 6,262,381 6,252,147 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 17.55 $ 17.30 $ 16.79 $ 15.31 $ 15.54 Cash dividends $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.02 % 1.15 % 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.08 % Return on average equity 12.56 % 14.20 % 18.38 % 17.27 % 15.04 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.60 % 3.70 % 3.58 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio (1) 68.37 % 65.50 % 59.56 % 61.10 % 62.69 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,372,781 $ 1,351,630 $ 1,386,841 $ 1,393,308 $ 1,419,878 Average earning assets 1,290,828 1,267,830 1,297,223 1,309,794 1,334,976 Average shareholders’ equity 111,917 109,924 103,132 102,341 102,269 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 110 $ 975 $ 135 $ 181 $ 107 Loan recoveries 206 60 40 70 81 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (96 ) 915 95 111 26 Non-accrual loans 677 1,591 2,673 566 442 Other real estate owned, net 45 185 185 1,578 1,665 Nonperforming assets (3) 722 1,776 2,858 2,144 2,107 Loans 30 to 89 days past due, accruing 970 1,816 1,532 2,117 1,572 Loans over 90 days past due, accruing 226 47 — 306 91 Special mention loans 2,754 — 1,959 3,183 — Substandard loans, accruing 418 296 301 304 308 Capital Ratios (2) Total capital $ 144,278 $ 141,501 $ 139,549 $ 134,882 $ 131,624 Tier 1 capital 135,079 132,784 132,103 128,590 125,422 Common equity tier 1 capital 135,079 132,784 132,103 128,590 125,422 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.88 % 14.85 % 14.60 % 14.18 % 14.23 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.82 % 13.52 % 13.56 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.93 % 13.94 % 13.82 % 13.52 % 13.56 % Leverage ratio 9.72 % 9.70 % 9.57 % 9.27 % 8.87 %





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 17,697 $ 17,950 $ 20,784 $ 22,809 $ 19,886 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 54,379 59,851 46,130 52,976 104,529 Securities available for sale, at fair value 156,745 162,355 162,907 176,403 264,750 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses) 151,677 151,301 153,158 154,894 77,151 Restricted securities, at cost 1,803 1,803 1,908 1,908 1,908 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 921,336 909,250 913,076 900,222 873,887 Other real estate owned, net 45 185 185 1,578 1,665 Premises and equipment, net 21,556 21,637 21,876 21,693 22,118 Accrued interest receivable 4,248 4,389 4,543 4,247 4,154 Bank owned life insurance 24,559 24,424 24,531 24,375 24,569 Goodwill 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 3,030 Core deposit intangibles, net 127 131 136 140 145 Other assets 17,022 16,026 17,119 19,320 16,898 Total assets $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 396,137 $ 410,019 $ 427,344 $ 438,306 $ 431,292 Savings and interest-bearing demand deposits 670,005 676,875 677,139 693,970 731,125 Time deposits 176,226 154,631 136,849 133,770 133,733 Total deposits $ 1,242,368 $ 1,241,525 $ 1,241,332 $ 1,266,046 $ 1,296,150 Subordinated debt, net 4,996 4,996 4,995 4,995 4,994 Junior subordinated debt 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 9,279 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 4,721 4,675 5,417 4,198 3,952 Total liabilities $ 1,261,364 $ 1,260,475 $ 1,261,023 $ 1,284,518 $ 1,314,375 Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 7,813 7,842 7,831 7,828 7,815 Surplus 32,601 32,992 32,716 32,620 32,398 Retained earnings 93,805 91,239 90,284 86,382 82,804 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss), net (21,359 ) (20,216 ) (22,471 ) (27,753 ) (22,702 ) Total shareholders’ equity $ 112,860 $ 111,857 $ 108,360 $ 99,077 $ 100,315 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,374,224 $ 1,372,332 $ 1,369,383 $ 1,383,595 $ 1,414,690 Loan Data Mortgage real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 49,282 $ 48,610 $ 51,840 $ 51,352 $ 49,118 Secured by farmland 3,563 3,150 3,343 3,432 3169 Secured by 1-4 family residential 337,601 334,302 331,421 317,414 312,082 Other real estate loans 418,409 412,851 415,112 414,072 397,868 Loans to farmers (except those secured by real estate) 714 739 900 745 769 Commercial and industrial loans (except those secured by real estate) 112,088 110,198 110,325 111,400 108,780 Consumer installment loans 4,505 4,206 4,128 4,192 4,230 Deposit overdrafts 251 179 197 163 292 All other loans 3,781 3,732 3,256 3,744 3,781 Total loans $ 930,194 $ 917,967 $ 920,522 $ 906,514 $ 880,089 Allowance for credit losses (8,858 ) (8,717 ) (7,446 ) (6,292 ) (6,202 ) Loans, net $ 921,336 $ 909,250 $ 913,076 $ 900,222 $ 873,887





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Quarterly Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 11,886 $ 11,512 $ 11,502 $ 10,759 $ 9,963 Interest income – investments and other 2,400 2,016 2,238 2,033 1,876 Interest expense – deposits (3,402 ) (2,216 ) (1,593 ) (927 ) (413 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (69 ) (69 ) (69 ) (70 ) (69 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (67 ) (67 ) (68 ) (68 ) (67 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (3 ) — — — — Total net interest income $ 10,745 $ 11,176 $ 12,010 $ 11,727 $ 11,290 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities $ 81 $ 82 $ 82 $ 82 $ 82 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income 81 82 82 82 82 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 10,826 $ 11,258 $ 12,092 $ 11,809 $ 11,372





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Income Statement Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 23,398 $ 19,459 Interest on deposits in banks 1,103 321 Interest on securities Taxable interest 2,645 2,427 Tax-exempt interest 613 614 Dividends 55 42 Total interest income $ 27,814 $ 22,863 Interest expense Interest on deposits $ 5,618 $ 753 Interest on subordinated debt 138 138 Interest on junior subordinated debt 134 134 Interest on other borrowings 3 — Total interest expense $ 5,893 $ 1,025 Net interest income $ 21,921 $ 21,838 Provision for credit losses 100 400 Net interest income after provision for credit losses $ 21,821 $ 21,438 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 1,329 $ 1,307 ATM and check card fees 1,648 1,547 Wealth management fees 1,525 1,563 Fees for other customer services 416 421 Brokered mortgage fees 35 152 Income from bank owned life insurance 284 275 Other operating income 425 226 Total noninterest income $ 5,662 $ 5,491 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,535 $ 10,210 Occupancy 1,052 1,117 Equipment 1,158 1,179 Marketing 516 374 Supplies 295 267 Legal and professional fees 765 714 ATM and check card expense 825 650 FDIC assessment 318 284 Bank franchise tax 516 454 Data processing expense 454 457 Amortization expense 9 9 Other real estate owned (income) expense, net (216 ) 69 Net losses on disposal of premises and equipment — 2 Other operating expense 2,131 1,776 Total noninterest expense $ 18,358 $ 17,562 Income before income taxes $ 9,125 $ 9,367 Income tax expense 1,771 1,803 Net income $ 7,354 $ 7,564





FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION

Year-to-Date Performance Summary

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Common Share and Per Common Share Data Net income, basic $ 1.17 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares, basic 6,271,779 6,244,682 Net income, diluted $ 1.17 $ 1.21 Weighted average shares, diluted 6,279,127 6,250,674 Shares outstanding at period end 6,250,613 6,252,147 Tangible book value at period end (4) $ 17.55 $ 15.54 Cash dividends $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Key Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 13.39 % 14.16 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio (1) 66.92 % 63.50 % Average Balances Average assets $ 1,362,526 $ 1,425,581 Average earning assets 1,279,357 1,310,977 Average shareholders’ equity 110,787 107,686 Asset Quality Loan charge-offs $ 1,085 $ 213 Loan recoveries 266 305 Net charge-offs 819 (92 ) Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income (7) GAAP measures: Interest income – loans $ 23,398 $ 19,459 Interest income – investments and other 4,416 3,404 Interest expense – deposits (5,618 ) (753 ) Interest expense – subordinated debt (138 ) (138 ) Interest expense – junior subordinated debt (134 ) (134 ) Interest expense – other borrowings (3 ) — Total net interest income $ 21,921 $ 21,838 Non-GAAP measures: Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – loans $ — $ 8 Tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income – municipal securities 163 163 Total tax benefit realized on non-taxable interest income $ 163 $ 171 Total tax-equivalent net interest income $ 22,084 $ 22,009



(1) The efficiency ratio is computed by dividing noninterest expense excluding other real estate owned income/expense, amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on disposal of premises and equipment, and merger related expenses by the sum of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and noninterest income, excluding gains on sales of securities and gains on other investments. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Such information is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as such. Management believes; however, such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operational performance but cautions that such information not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.

(2) Capital ratios are for First Bank.

(3) Nonperforming assets are comprised of nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned.

(4) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from total shareholders' equity. Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information that may be related to the valuation of common stock.

(5) Capital ratios presented are for First National Corporation.

(6) The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, or TCE ratio, is calculated by dividing consolidated total common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets, after reducing both amounts by goodwill and other intangible assets. The TCE ratio is not required by GAAP or by bank regulations, but is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of the Company’s capital levels. Since there is no authoritative requirement to calculate the TCE ratio, our TCE ratio is not necessarily comparable to similar capital measures disclosed or used by other companies in the financial services industry. Tangible common equity and tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

(7) Tax-equivalent net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit realized from interest income that is nontaxable to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. The tax rate utilized in calculating the tax benefit is 21%. See the tables above for tax-equivalent net interest income and reconciliations of net interest income to tax-equivalent net interest income.



