Inspire Your Best Self, Day and Night with the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. today announced the new Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic1, designed to help users build better habits throughout the day and night2. The Galaxy Watch6 Series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, as well as a more interactive user interface3. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces and new band options to support a personalized look.



“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize and deliver advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics. “From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night.”

Personalized guidance to unlock a better you– starting with sleep4

The Galaxy Watch6 Series provides meaningful insights, personalized and actionable tips, as well as advice and encouragement that can lead to positive changes around the clock. Recognizing that better health includes better sleep, Samsung is helping users optimize their night just like their days by focusing on three key elements of better sleep: understanding personal sleep patterns, building better habits, and establishing a sleep-friendly environment.

Building on leading-edge sleep and wellness features, the Galaxy Watch6 Series now offers in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors5 – including total sleep time, your sleep cycle, awake time, plus physical and mental recovery – to help users understand the quality of sleep received each night. More individualized Sleep Messages5, co-developed with the National Sleep Foundation, also provide users with detailed feedback about their sleep health each morning. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch6 Series offers Sleep Consistency showing how consistent the user’s sleep and wake times are, and a designated Sleep Animal Symbol representing their sleep type6.

Enhanced Sleep Coaching6 enables users to put sleep insights into action with tailored instructions, tips, and reminders accessible on both their wrist and paired smartphone. When it’s time for bed, the Galaxy Watch6 Series can help set the perfect sleep environment by automatically changing the settings of connected home electronics7 and turning on Sleep Mode across the user’s watch and phone8. Sleep Mode mutes notifications, dims screens, and even activates the invisible LED infrared sensor on the Galaxy Watch6 Series to deliver valuable health insights without additional light distractions.

Fitness features are now more personalized to keep users motivated throughout their wellness journey. Body Composition9, with key physical measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage, provides a complete snapshot of the user’s body and fitness.

A new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature analyzes individual physical capabilities10 and defines five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability – from burning fat to a high intensity workout. In addition to over 100 existing workout trackers, the newly added Track Run records the user’s runs on a track, while Custom Workout allows users to build and track their personalized workout routine.

The Galaxy Watch6 Series also supports Fall Detection11, which can gauge a fall whether users are exercising, standing still, or even sleeping if users happen to fall out of bed. Once a fall is detected, your watch will automatically alert an emergency service number or pre-selected contact.

Refined design, perfectly yours

Elevating the wearable experience, the Galaxy Watch6 Series offers all new designs that provide better viewing, greater power, and a wider selection of more customizable and comfortable options3.

Reading and writing is easier on the 20 percent larger display12, showcasing more text on screen and a larger keyboard13 – all while maintaining a comfortable size. A more vibrant, higher resolution display3 boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, coupled with an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature, allowing users to see and do more even under bright sunlight. Powered by the enhanced processor and memory, the Galaxy Watch6 Series delivers smoother and faster interactions3.

The Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic come with a 30 percent slimmer bezel and a 15 percent thinner rotating bezel respectively14, enhancing the beauty of the signature circle frame. The Galaxy Watch6 Series features new stylish, interactive and informative watch faces that make the most of the large display, while new one-click bands allow users to easily mix and match watch bands. With over 704 unique combinations, users can design their perfect watch on Samsung.com. For example, a new lightweight Fabric Band15 and Sleep Coaching watch face pair perfectly to help you gain informative sleep insights in comfort.

The Galaxy Watch6 Series comes with a larger battery and reduced battery consumption16 to support its larger and brighter display. With just eight minutes of quick charge, users can add an additional eight hours, perfect for tracking their sleep during the night17.

Maximizing your experience right from your wrist18

The Galaxy Watch6 Series brings greater capabilities to every user’s wrist. The new Samsung Wallet19 on Galaxy Watch6 Series combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to incorporate more of the user’s wallet – including credit cards and membership cards as well as boarding passes – in their watch. Enhanced Gesture Control allows users to conveniently manage their watch using simple gestures for greater accessibility and ease, letting them set their own shortcuts and now access apps and functions touch-free.

WhatsApp makes it easier for Galaxy Watch users to stay connected with friends and family, all without getting out a phone. Starting from this fall, users can stay productive right from their watch with new apps from Google Calendar and Gmail, which will be exclusively available on Wear OS. They can also track fitness progress or nutritional data more easily with Peloton and MyFitnessPal updates, and launching soon, enjoy additional streaming options with Audible.

Together with other Samsung devices, the Galaxy Watch6 Series expands and continues to innovate user experience. The upgraded Camera Controller enables remote control of a paired Galaxy Z Flip5 camera20 to switch modes and zoom. Samsung Smart TV21 or Galaxy Tab S9 Series shows the user’s progress in real time with a guided fitness or mindfulness program on the large screen. It is easy for users to fine tune their audio via Buds Controller and automatically toggle the connection of Galaxy Buds2 Pro between Samsung devices via Auto Switch. Should users happen to misplace their phone, the Galaxy Watch6 Series can now pinpoint its location through Find My Phone with map support22. And as always, personal data on the watch remains secure thanks to the Samsung Knox security platform.

Canadian availability23

The Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are available for pre-order starting July 26, 2023, and for purchase on August 11, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada.

The Galaxy Watch6 is an ultimate wellness enabler with a modern and minimalist design. It comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. For a more premium, timeless timepiece design, look no further than Galaxy Watch6 Classic featuring our fan-favorite rotating bezel – available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

Galaxy Watch6:

44mm model: Available from $449.99 (Our regular price).

40mm model: Available from $409.99 (Our regular price).

Galaxy Watch6 Classic:

43mm model: Available from $549.99 (Our regular price).

47mm model: Available from $589.99 (Our regular price).

For more information about the Samsung Watch6 Series, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/watches/galaxy-watch6/buy/

Promotional offers

Pre-order a Galaxy Watch6 Series between July 26, 2023, and August 18, 2023, and get up to $100 off with enhanced trade in24 and a Fabric band on us ($70 value)25. Plus, you can get Galaxy Buds2 Pro for $99 ($190 off)26.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track27.

Plus, Canadians who purchase a Galaxy Watch6 Series device between July 26, 2023, and August 18, 2023, can get 30% off the regular price of a Samsung Care+ 1 or 2-year plan28. For more information, please visit: https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus .

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Colour - 44mm: Graphite, Sliver

- 40mm: Graphite, Gold - 47mm: Black, Silver

- 43mm: Black, Silver Dimensions29

& Weight30 - 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0 mm, 33.3g

- 40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0 mm, 28.7g - 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm, 59.0g

- 43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm, 52.0g Display Sapphire Crystal

- 44mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

- 40mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Sapphire Crystal

- 47mm: 1.5-inch (37.3mm) 480x480 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display

- 43mm: 1.3-inch (33.3mm) 432x432 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display Processor Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz Memory

& Storage 2GB memory + 16GB storage Battery (typical)31 Up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) / Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on) - 44mm: 425mAh

- 40mm: 300mAh - 47mm: 425mAh

- 43mm: 300mAh Charging24 Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless charging) OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 4)32 UI One UI 5 Watch Sensors Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor, 3D Hall sensor Connectivity LTE33, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo Durability 5ATM + IP6834 / MIL-STD-810H Compatibility Android 10 or higher and with more than 1.5GB of memory35



1 Availability may vary depending on market, model and the paired smartphone. All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice.

2 Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. Not intended for use in detection, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring or management of any medical condition or disease. Any health-related information accessed through the device and/or application should not be treated as medical advice. Users should seek any medical advice from a physician. Certain features may vary by market, carrier, or the paired device.

3 Compared to Galaxy Watch5 series.

4 Sleep features are intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only. The measurements are for your personal reference only. Please consult a medical professional for advice.

5 Displayed on a paired smartphone.

6 Requires sleep data of at least 7 days, including 2 days off.

7 Available on smart devices that are registered to SmartThings. Requires the latest version of Samsung Clock and SmartThings mobile apps.

8 Supported on a Galaxy smartphone running One UI 5 or above.

9 Body composition should not be used if you have an implanted pacemaker or other implanted medical devices, or if you are pregnant. Measurement results may not be accurate if you are under 20 years old. Intended for general wellness and fitness purposes only.

10 To update the ranges of each HR zone for running based on cardiopulmonary capabilities, it is required to run outdoors more than 10 min with constant speed of 4km/h or faster.

11 To notify an emergency contact, a network connection is required. GPS accuracy may be affected by obstructions to the satellite signal, such as buildings.

12 The screen size comparison is based on Galaxy Watch6 Small (40mm) and Galaxy Watch6 Classic Small (43mm). Compared to Galaxy Watch5 Small (40mm) and Galaxy Watch4 Classic Small (42mm) respectively. Based on Galaxy Watch6 Large (44mm) and Galaxy Watch6 Classic Large (47mm), the screen size comparison is 16%.

13 Galaxy Watch6 Small (40mm) and Galaxy Watch6 Classic Small (43mm) show 33 percent more in text of notification and 13 percent increase in keyboard size when compared to Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic respectively.

14 Galaxy Watch6 Small (40mm) offers a 30 percent thinner bezel than Galaxy Watch5 Small (40mm), while Galaxy Watch6 Classic provides a 15 percent thinner rotating bezel than Galaxy Watch4 Classic.

15 Sold separately. Availability of watch bands may vary by market or carrier.

16 Compared to Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic respectively.

17 Testing conducted by Samsung using pre-released version of Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic (BT & LTE), each paired to a Samsung phone; all devices tested with prerelease software, Galaxy Watch Magnetic Fast Charging USB C Cable (EP-OR900), and Samsung 25W USB C Power Adapter (EP-TA800). Charge time varies with region, settings, usage pattern and environmental factors; actual results may vary. Samsung 25W USB C Power Adapter (EP-TA800) sold separately.

18 Availability of certain apps/features may vary by market, carrier or connected device. Subscription fees may apply for some apps.

19 The availability of Samsung Wallet and its features may vary by market and paired smartphone.

20 Supported on Galaxy S9 and later models.

21 This feature requires pairing a Galaxy Watch series with a compatible 2021 Smart TV or above. Availability may vary by market, model and connected devices. A Samsung account is required. The Smart TV and Galaxy Watch must be connected to the internet.

22 The feature requires the user’s watch to be paired with their phone and to be signed into the same Samsung Account.

23 Availability may vary by market or carrier. Supported models, colors, sizes and bands may vary depending on market or carrier.

24 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartwatch (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you: (i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Watch6 Series device between July 26th, 2023 and August 10th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Watch6 Series device between August 11th, 2023 and September 13th, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and (ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13th, 2023; and (iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill. Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $10 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $100 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Watch6 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

25 Terms and Condition Apply. Fabric Band Offer applicable to the following SKU’s: SM-R965FZKAXAC, SM-R965FZSAXAC, SM-R960NZKAXAC, SM-R960NZSAXAC, SM-R945FZKAXAC, SM-R945FZSAXAC, SM-R940NZKAXAC, SM-R940NZSAXAC, SM-R940NZKCXAC, SM-R940NZSCXAC, SM-R955FZKAXAC, SM-R955FZSAXAC, SM-R950NZKAXAC, SM-R950NZSAXAC, SM-R935FZKAXAC, SM-R935FZEAXAC, SM-R930NZKAXAC, SM-R930NZEAXAC, SM-R930NZKCXAC, SM-R930NZECXAC. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ .

26 Terms and Condition Apply. Galaxy Buds2 Pro Offer applicable to the following SKU’s: SM-R930NZKAXAC, SM-R930NZEAXAC, SM-R940NZKAXAC, SM-R940NZSAXAC, SM-R935FZKAXAC, SM-R935FZEAXAC, SM-R945FZKAXAC, SM-R945FZSAXAC, SM-R950NZKAXAC, SM-R950NZSAXAC, SM-R960NZKAXAC, SM-R960NZSAXAC, SM-R955FZKAXAC, SM-R955FZSAXAC, SM-R965FZKAXAC, SM-R965FZSAXAC, SM-R960NZKDXAC, SM-R960NZSDXAC, SM-R950NZKDXAC, SM-R950NZSDXAC, SM-R940NZKDXAC, SM-R940NZSDXAC, SM-R930NZKDXAC, SM-R930NZEDXAC. Eligible Galaxy Buds2 Pro applicable to the following SKU’s: SM-R510NZAAXAC, SM-R510NZWAXAC SM-R510NLVAXAC. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ .

27 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

28 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

29 Measured without health sensors.

30 Measured without band.

31 Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

32 Wear OS Powered by Samsung works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store). Supported features may vary between platforms and markets with compatibility subject to change.

33 LTE connectivity only available in LTE models.

34 Galaxy Watch6 series is water resistant to up to 50 meters in depth for 10 minutes under the 5ATM rating. It is not suitable for diving or high-pressure water activities. If the device or your hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling. Galaxy Watch6 series provides ingress protection (IP68) against dust and fresh water to a maximum of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Refer to user manual for further information, including care/use instructions.

35 Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services. Compatible devices may vary by market, carrier or device brand.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3026228-ebc8-44a7-b4a5-7209fab89a73