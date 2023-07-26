Subscriptions Loyalty Service Elevates Success For Cannabis Retailers

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today shared data highlighting the performance of its Subscription Loyalty Service. Released in June, the Subscription Loyalty Service offers retailers the ability to create and manage their paid-subscription programs.



Oasis Cannabis , a 5,000 square foot community-focused retailer in Las Vegas, is one of several dispensaries to experience heightened success after implementing the Subscription Loyalty Service. Since July 1st, the Las Vegas-based retailer has welcomed 117 new subscribers and recorded a 42.1% increase for visits per subscriber. Additional data shows subscribers visited Oasis Cannabis an additional time each month and their total spend increased 30% on average on the first visit, and 27% across all visits. Overall, Oasis Cannabis has recorded 339 subscriber visits and earned more than $22,000 in subscriber revenue since utilizing the Subscription Loyalty Service.

“The Subscription Loyalty Service is an invaluable tool that has improved the retail experience for our customers in the greater Las Vegas area,” said Andrew Glashow, CEO of Oasis. “From offering exclusive rewards to our loyalty consumers to customizing our subscription rates, this tool has revolutionized the way in which we are able to engage our customers. Given how this feature has impacted our business in just one month, I am truly excited to see how it improves our business moving forward.”

“If consumers are willing to spend their hard-earned money on high-quality cannabis products, it is our mission to equip retailers with the tools to provide a high-quality experience for consumers,” said Jeffrey Harris, CEO of springbig. “The Subscription Loyalty Service pairs technology with cannabis to offer faithful consumers the rewards and experiences they deserve. It brings me great pleasure to see Oasis and its consumers thrive in their cannabis journeys as they utilize this tool and I hope to see many more retailers implement it as well.”

The Subscription Loyalty Service is an effective tool that can increase customer acquisition and maximize revenue and customer loyalty among program members. The multifaceted tool gives retailers the ability to customize subscription rates, implement free trial periods, design subscription tiers and introduce offers for new and returning customers. It also allows retailers to engage with subscribers by offering discounts on reward points and early-bird access to special promotions.

The Subscription Loyalty Service is the latest addition to springbig's suite of business solutions. Following the introduction of the loyalty service, the Company introduced its AI Assistant tool and launched its improved platform UI, springbig.io. For more information regarding springbig’s newest features and integration efforts, please visit https://springbig.com/ .

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/ .