Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market - Forecast 2023-2030: Intraocular Lens Dominates the Market as Companies Vie for Market Share

Dublin, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product, End-User - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cataract cases and advancements in surgical technologies. According to recent estimates, the market was valued at USD 6.77 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 12.57 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.04%. This report provides valuable insights into market segmentation, key players, and growth opportunities for investors and organizations looking to venture into the cataract surgery devices industry.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The market is categorized into different sub-markets based on product, end-user, and region to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each segment.

Product Segmentation:

Femtosecond Laser Equipment

Intraocular Lens

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device

Phacoemulsification Equipment

Among these, the Intraocular Lens segment is projected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to increasing demand for improved visual outcomes in cataract surgeries.

End-User Segmentation:

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

The Hospitals segment is expected to witness a substantial market share during the forecast period, driven by the rising number of cataract surgeries performed in hospital settings.

Regional Analysis:

Americas (including key countries like the United States, Canada, Brazil, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (including countries like China, Japan, India, etc.)

Europe, Middle East & Africa (including countries like Germany, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, etc.)

The Americas commanded the largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa, making them crucial regions for market growth.

Market Statistics: The report provides market sizing and forecasts in major currencies such as USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Historical data from 2018 to 2021, along with the base year 2022 and estimated year 2023, are used to analyze market trends. Forecasts for the period 2024 to 2030 are also provided to aid decision-making.

FPNV Positioning Matrix: The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates vendors based on key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction. This analysis helps users make informed decisions, categorizing vendors into Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital (V) quadrants based on their level of success.

Market Share Analysis: The Market Share Analysis offers insights into the current state of vendors in the market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue and other metrics, companies can better understand their performance and competitive position. The report assesses market penetration, development, diversification, trends, and competitive strategies.

Key Insights Provided: The report addresses several critical questions and provides insights on the following aspects:

Market size and forecast of the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market.

The impact of inhibiting factors and COVID-19 on market growth during the forecast period.

Promising products/segments/applications/areas for investment in the market.

Competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market.

Technology trends and regulatory frameworks influencing the market.

Market share of leading vendors in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market.

The Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for improved surgical outcomes. The market offers attractive investment opportunities in segments like Intraocular Lens and in regions such as the Americas and Asia-Pacific. To succeed in this competitive market, companies must focus on product development, innovation, and strategic moves aligned with market trends and regulatory frameworks. As the market continues to evolve, the insights provided in this report will empower businesses to make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in the Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising prevalence of vision related disorders and cataract procedures

Growth in the geriatric population worldwide

Technological advancements in ophthalmic devices

Restraints

High cost associated with cataract surgery

Opportunities

Governments' supportive programs for cataract-related diseases

AR & VR technology device for more precise cataract surgery

Challenges

Lack of awareness regarding cataract disorders and dearth of skilled professionals



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Alcon Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

BVI Medical, Inc

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International

HAAG-STREIT GROUP

HOYA MEDICAL SINGAPORE PTE LTD

Johnson & Johnson

Millennium Surgical Corp

NIDEK USA, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Surgitrac Instruments UK Limited

Topcon Corporation



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rf28sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment