CoreCard to Participate in August 2023 Investor Conferences

NORCROSS, Ga., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:



KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 7, 2023, in Vail, CO. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00PM MDT. A webcast will be available on the Events page of the CoreCard investor relations website at https://investors.corecard.com.



Susquehanna Get Carded: A FinTech & B2B Conference on Monday, August, 7, 2023 (Virtual).



Canaccord Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:00PM EDT. A webcast will be available on the Events page of the CoreCard investor relations website at https://investors.corecard.com.



If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at any of the conferences, please reach out to the respective bank.

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides the gold standard card issuing platform built for the future of global transactions in an embedded digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

