Inozyme Pharma Announces Updates on Global Development Strategy of INZ-701 for the Treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency

BOSTON, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) (“Inozyme” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation, today announced a regulatory update for its global development strategy of INZ-701 for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency following recent meetings with the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“We are pleased to have finalized our pediatric pivotal trial design with PPi, a well-established natural inhibitor of mineralization, as a primary endpoint in the U.S. and a co-primary endpoint in the EU. We have already observed that INZ-701 meaningfully increased PPi levels in our ongoing trial of INZ-701 in adults with ENPP1 Deficiency and, based on our discussions with regulators in the U.S. and EU, we believe we have a clear path forward in our clinical development program for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency,” said Douglas A. Treco, Ph.D., CEO of Inozyme Pharma.

ENERGY-3 Trial Design – Planned Pivotal Trial in Pediatric Patients with ENPP1 Deficiency

The Company plans to initiate the ENERGY-3 pivotal trial, a multicenter, randomized, open label trial in pediatric patients with ENPP1 Deficiency in October 2023. The ENERGY-3 trial is expected to enroll up to 33 patients between the ages of one and less than 13 years across multiple sites globally and is designed primarily to assess the efficacy and safety of INZ-701 in pediatric patients with ENPP1 Deficiency. Enrollment criteria for the trial include a confirmed genetic diagnosis of ENPP1 Deficiency, radiographic evidence of skeletal abnormalities and low plasma PPi. Patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to an INZ-701 arm or a control arm (conventional therapy, i.e., oral phosphate and active vitamin D) for 52 weeks, followed by an open label extension period during which all patients may receive INZ-701. INZ-701 will be administered at a 2.4 mg/kg once weekly dose via subcutaneous (SC) injection.

ENERGY-3 is a single, multicenter, clinical trial with differences in the statistical treatment of endpoints, based on guidance from the FDA and PDCO, as follows:

U.S. EU Primary Endpoint – Change in plasma PPi from baseline Co-Primary Endpoints – Change in plasma PPi from baseline and Radiographic Global Impression of Change (RGI-C) score (p<0.2)

Secondary Endpoints - RGI-C score, Rickets Severity Score (RSS), Growth Z-score and pharmacokinetics (PK) Secondary Endpoints – RSS, Growth Z-score and PK





Based on recommendations from the FDA, the primary endpoint of plasma PPi should be supported by consistent trends in appropriate secondary endpoints. Based on the agreed Paediatric Investigational Plan (PIP) with PDCO, plasma PPi and RGI-C are co-primary endpoints, with a relaxed p-value of <0.2 for RGI-C.

Planned Pivotal Trials in Infants and Adolescent/Adult Patients with ENPP1 Deficiency

The Company plans to conduct the ENERGY-2 pivotal trial, an open label, single arm trial in infants with ENPP1 Deficiency, based on the Paediatric Investigational Plan (PIP) agreed upon by PDCO. The trial is expected to be initiated outside of the U.S. The trial’s co-primary endpoints will be change in plasma PPi from baseline and survival. The trial is expected to enroll up to 12 infants between birth and up to 12 months of age. Primary endpoint data from this trial will be compared to a natural history control group with patients matched on covariates associated with mortality. Discussions are ongoing with the FDA regarding the design of a potential pivotal trial of INZ-701 in infants with ENPP1 Deficiency in the U.S.

Pending regulatory discussions and appropriate financial resources, the Company also plans to conduct the ENERGY-4 pivotal trial, a multicenter, randomized, controlled trial in adolescents and adults with ENPP1 Deficiency. In the U.S., the trial’s sole primary endpoint is expected to be change in plasma PPi from baseline, supported by trends in appropriate secondary endpoints, and in the EU, the trial’s co-primary endpoints are expected to be change in plasma PPi from baseline and bone mineral content/density. Subject to regulatory review, the trial is expected to enroll up to 30 patients 13 years and older, and patients will be randomized in a 2:1 ratio to an INZ-701 arm or a control arm (conventional therapy, i.e., oral phosphate and active vitamin D).

Basis for Planned Marketing Applications

Based on regulatory feedback from the FDA and EMA, positive data from the ongoing and planned clinical trials of INZ-701 in patients with ENPP1 Deficiency, including comprehensive data demonstrating clinical impact of plasma PPi, could provide the basis for the Company’s submission of marketing applications in both the U.S. and EU. These data will include final results from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in adult patients with ENPP1 Deficiency, available results from the Company’s ongoing ENERGY-1 trial, a Phase 1b trial of INZ-701 in infants with ENPP1 Deficiency, available results from the planned pivotal ENERGY-2 trial in infants to be initiated ex-U.S., and final results from the planned pivotal ENERGY-3 trial in pediatric patients.

If these marketing applications are approved, the Company expects to commercially launch INZ-701 for infant and pediatric patients as early as the second half of 2026. Data from the planned ENERGY-4 trial in adolescent and adult patients with ENPP1 Deficiency may provide a basis for a supplemental marketing application.

Anticipated Milestones for ENPP1 Deficiency Program

Interim data from Cohorts 1-3 in the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in adults – September 2023

Initiation of ENERGY-3 trial, a pivotal trial in pediatric patients – October 2023

Topline data from Cohorts 1-3 in the Phase 2 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial in adults – Q1 2024

Initiation of ENERGY-2 trial, a pivotal trial in infants, ex U.S. - Q2 2024

Interim data from ENERGY-1 trial, a Phase 1b trial in infants – 2H 2024

Topline data from ENERGY-3 trial, a pivotal trial in pediatric patients – Mid-2025

Cash Runway Guidance

The Company expects to report cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $140.2 million as of June 30, 2023. The estimated cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments amount is preliminary and unaudited, represents management’s estimate as of the date of this press release, is subject to completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 and does not present all necessary information for a complete understanding of the Company’s financial condition as of June 30, 2023, or the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The actual financial results may differ materially from the preliminary estimated financial information.

Based on its current plans, the Company anticipates its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023, will enable the Company to fund cash flow requirements into the first quarter of 2025.

About ENPP1 Deficiency

ENPP1 Deficiency is a progressive condition that manifests as a spectrum of diseases. The estimated genetic prevalence of ENPP1 Deficiency is approximately 1 in 64,000 pregnancies worldwide. Individuals who present in utero or in infancy are typically diagnosed with generalized arterial calcification of infancy (GACI), which is characterized by extensive vascular calcification and intimal proliferation (overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels), resulting in myocardial infarction, stroke, or cardiac or multiorgan failure. Approximately 50% of infants with ENPP1 Deficiency die within six months of birth. Children with ENPP1 Deficiency typically develop rickets, a condition diagnosed as autosomal-recessive hypophosphatemic rickets type 2 (ARHR2), while adults can develop osteomalacia (softened bones). ARHR2 and osteomalacia lead to pain and mobility issues. Patients can also exhibit signs and symptoms of hearing loss, arterial and joint calcification, and cardiovascular complications. There are no approved therapies for ENPP1 Deficiency.

About INZ-701

INZ-701, a recombinant Fc fusion protein, is an ENPP1 enzyme replacement therapy in development for the treatment of rare disorders of the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. In preclinical studies, the experimental therapy has shown potential to prevent pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation (the overgrowth of smooth muscle cells inside blood vessels), which can drive morbidity and mortality in devastating genetic disorders such as ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency. INZ-701 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY) is a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton. We are developing INZ-701, an enzyme replacement therapy, to address pathologic mineralization and intimal proliferation which can drive morbidity and mortality in these severe diseases. INZ-701 is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 Deficiency and ABCC6 Deficiency.

