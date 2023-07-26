Announcing the New Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Delivering Flexibility and Versatility

English French







MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced its fifth generation of Galaxy foldables: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Thanks to their innovative form factors, both devices offer a unique user experience, sleek and compact design, diverse customization options, and powerful performance.



The new Flex Hinge enhances the foldable experience, offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design while unlocking extraordinary camera capabilities through FlexCam and Flex Window to take photos from creative angles. With strong performance and an optimized battery1 powered by the latest processor2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Series transforms what is possible with a smartphone – open or closed.

“Samsung is revolutionizing the mobile industry with foldables by setting the standard and continually refining the experience,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Every day, more people choose our foldables because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device. Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

Thanks to a heritage of innovation and dedication to the foldables category, Samsung has created incredibly versatile devices. With a strong belief in the potential of the foldable format, paired with dedicated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Samsung has consistently refined and optimized the Galaxy Z Series lineup. From content creation on the new Flex Window3 for Galaxy Z Flip5, to more seamless multitasking on Galaxy Z Fold5, the latest Galaxy foldables aim to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s users.

Further, both the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are carefully designed to meet durability expectations. The main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display4. Along with IPX85 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®26 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 aim to provide the protection consumers expect, enhanced further by their Flex Hinge.

Galaxy Z Flip5: The ultimate pocketable self-expression tool without compromise

The Galaxy Z Flip5 delivers a stylish foldable experience from a pocket-sized device built for self-expression.

The new Flex Window, now 3.78 times larger7 than the previous generation, offers a range of existing and new capabilities. It provides more customization options including stylish frames and informative graphical clocks that can match the face design of a user’s Galaxy Watch6 Series8. In addition, Galaxy Z Flip5 has a new Flipsuit Case9 that provides device protection with a changeable NFC card, so users can match their Flex Window and case designs for even more personalization options.

From the Flex Window, quickly access useful information. With Widgets, users can check the weather, control music playback, and listen to their favourite music with Media Controller10, or catch up on the latest global stock market updates with the Google Finance widget. View Widgets at a glance and switch between them with a pinch of the screen to activate Multi Widget View. Plus, easily check notifications and access Quick Settings for Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Without opening the device, you can browse through call history to return missed calls and reply to texts on-the-go using Quick Reply with a full QWERTY keyboard and visibility of chat history. With a quick swipe up on the screen, access Samsung Wallet11 to pay on-the-go, access QR codes and coupons, as well as boarding passes, membership cards, and digital keys12.

With its incredible design and form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip5 also offers the most versatile camera experience on a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Take high-quality selfies with the rear camera thanks to the larger Flex Window and capture stunning hands-free photos from creative angles with FlexCam. It’s quick and simple to view and edit shots in Flex Mode13 too. Users can review, adjust the colour tone, or delete images easily with the Quick View in the Flex Window. When taking a photo of a friend, Dual Preview14 lets them see themselves in the Flex Window so they can make adjustments in real time to capture their best shot. The camera-stabilizing Super Steady feature enables smooth captures on the go, while Auto Framing15 helps to ensure that no one is left out.



The Galaxy Z Flip5 also adds AI solution improvements to its powerful camera system to bring photos to life in stunning quality. Get creative, even in low light, with improved Nightography capabilities that optimize photos and videos in ambient lighting conditions16. The AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm corrects visual noise that typically spoils low-light images while enhancing details and colour tone. Even from a distance, take great photos with the Digital 10X Zoom17.

Galaxy Z Fold5: The ultimate productivity powerhouse with a large screen

Offering an immersive, large screen and a long-lasting battery18 in the thinnest, lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet19, Galaxy Z Fold5 is easy to take anywhere, while delivering the most powerful performance in the Galaxy Z Series.

The Galaxy Z Fold has been a pioneer in transforming everyday productivity through a robust, big screen experience, evolving from Multi Window20 and App Continuity21 to a wider range of features including Taskbar22, drag and drop, and optimization of third-party apps. S Pen Fold Edition23 introduced in the third generation Fold in 2021, has also been fine-tuned to be thinner and lighter so it fits easier in your pocket24. These features and tools come together to enable powerful productivity on a large screen that empowers users to complete important tasks, even when on the go.

The improved Taskbar allows for dynamic productivity by enabling users to quickly switch between frequently used apps. Up to four recent apps are at the ready for more efficient working. Newly introduced two-handed drag and drop25 can also help users to ramp up productivity when moving content between apps and screens. Simply touch and hold an image in Samsung Gallery with one finger and use another finger to open the Samsung Notes app to drag-and-drop the image. With hidden pop-up26, an app can continue running in the background, allowing users to watch video content in full screen and chat with friends in a floating pop-up on the side of the screen.

The new slimmer27 and more compact S Pen Fold Edition28 makes real-time annotating and ideation easy while being able to fit more comfortably in the pocket. The Slim S Pen Case29 is nearly the same thickness as a regular case for the Fold and available in a variety of styles and colours30 so users can carry their S Pens in style.

Helping users do more on the go, the 7.6-inch Main Screen31 on Galaxy Z Fold5 provides expansive and uninterrupted viewing so users can enjoy their favourite movie in either portrait or landscape. Plus, peak brightness has increased by more than 30%, which is up to 1750 nits32, for an improved viewing experience outdoors.

Providing users with an immersive gaming experience on the largest Galaxy smartphone screen available, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy33 enhances graphics and uses AI to enable dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. The Galaxy Z Fold5 can comfortably handle marathon gaming sessions with its advanced cooling system that dissipates heat for less lag and drop in performance.

Aiming to deliver a more positive impact for the planet

Samsung continues to strive toward the company’s environmental vision, by taking steps in an effort to achieve goals such as reaching net zero carbon emissions by the end of 2030 for the Device eXperience Division.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 feature34 a wider variety of recycled materials,35 including pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminum, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles.

These devices have also been purposefully designed for optimized longevity. Each device comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, in an effort to help extend the product lifecycle.

Canadian availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are available for pre-order starting on July 26, 2023, and for purchase starting on August 11, 2023, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and at major carrier and retail partner locations across Canada.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 lets users express themselves with colours including Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender36, as well as a range of accessories37 including a Clear Gadget Case, Flap Eco-Leather Case, Flipsuit Case and easy-to-carry Silicone Case with Ring to create a more personalized look. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is also available in Grey, Blue, Yellow and Green exclusively at samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy Z Flip5:

256GB model: Available for $1,299.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $1,459.99 (Our regular price).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream38, along with a variety of cases that offer practicality and style including a Slim S Pen Case, Clear Gadget Case, Eco-Leather Case, and a Standing Case with Strap39.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is also available in Grey and Blue exclusively at samsung.com/ca.

Galaxy Z Fold5:

256GB model: Available for $2,399.99 (Our regular price).

512GB model: Available for $2,559.99 (Our regular price).

A 1TB model of Galaxy Z Fold5 is also available exclusively at samsung.com/ca for $2,879.99 (our regular price).





For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, please visit:

https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-flip5/

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-z-fold5/

Promotional offers

Financing

Canadians who purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device at samsung.com/ca, at a Samsung Experience Store can pay as low as $8.61 per month with financing on approved credit through PayBright by Affirm. 12, 24, or 36 month plans at 0 percent APR are available with purchase40.

Double your storage, on us.

Canadians can receive twice the storage for the same price when they pre-order between July 26, 2023, to August 10, 2023, and complete their purchase by August 18, 2023, or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device between August 11, 2023, and August 31, 202341.

Get a Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB (regular price: $1,459.99) for the price of Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB (regular price: $1,299.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price.

Get a Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB (regular price: $2,559.99) for the price of Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB (regular price: $2,399.99), a discount of $160 off the regular price.

Trade-In offers

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device between July 26, 2023, and September 13, 2023, can receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $400, in addition to the trade-in value of their eligible old smartphone. The trade-in program is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada42.

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 device between July 26, 2023, and September 13, 2023, can receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in credit of up to $900 when they trade-in an eligible Galaxy Z Fold or Galaxy Z Flip Series smartphone in any condition. The trade-in program is being supported at samsung.com/ca and at Samsung Experience Stores43.

Galaxy Store coupon offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device from July 26, 2023, to September 13, 2023, will receive a $50 Galaxy Store Coupon. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and download the coupon by October 15, 2023. Coupon must be used by November 13, 2023, and can only be used for a single in-app purchase transaction within the Samsung Galaxy Store game section. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada44.

YouTube Premium offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device from July 26, 2023, to March 1, 2024, can get up to four months free of YouTube Premium and enjoy an ad-free, offline, and background play experience45.



Microsoft 365 Basic offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device from July 26, 2023, to March 1, 2024, can receive a six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic. Canadians must sync their gallery with OneDrive on their eligible Galaxy device to redeem before December 13, 2023. With six months of Microsoft 365 Basic, users can enjoy storage, an ad-free email and access to Microsoft support. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada46.

SiriusXM offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase, or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device from July 26, 2023 to September 13, 2023 will receive a 6-month trial of a SiriusXM Streaming Platinum subscription plan. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and redeem by October 15, 2023. This offer is available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca , Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada47.

UBER offer

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase, or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device from July 26, 2023 to September 13, 2023 will receive a $50 Uber Voucher code. To redeem, Canadians must visit the Samsung Members App on their eligible Galaxy device and redeem by October 15, 2023. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. This offer is available for purchases made at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores, and participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers in Canada48.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track49.

Canadians who pre-order and complete their purchase or purchase a Galaxy Z Flip5 Series or Galaxy Z Fold5 Series device between July 26, 2023, and August 18, 2023, can get:

One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Flip5 device for $97.30 (1-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 Flip only P-GT-NCXCS0PV - CANADA regular price - $139); or





One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Flip5 device for $160.30 (2-Yr SC+ Smartphone Tier3 Flip only P-GT-ACXCS0PV – CANADA regular price - $229); or





One (1) Samsung Care+ 1 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Fold5 device for $125.30 (1-Yr SC+ Foldable Tier4 P-GT-NXXCS0FV – CANADA regular price - $179); or





One (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan at 30% off regular price (before taxes) for your selected Galaxy Z Fold5 device for $244.30 (2-Yr SC+ Foldable Tier4 P-GT-AXXCS0FV – CANADA regular price - $349)



This offer can be redeemed online at samsung.com/ca for purchases made at samsung.com/ca and in-store at point of sale for purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores50. For purchases made at participating retailers and carriers, please visit https://shop.samsung.com/ca/samsung-care-plus.

Samsung Pay got even better. Meet Samsung Wallet.

Samsung Wallet is your on-the-go app for essentials — payment cards, digital keys51 and loyalty and membership cards, now all in one place, all accessible with one swipe. With Samsung Wallet, you’ll be able to store passwords, addresses and card details for easier online browsing and shopping. Your payment cards and loyalty and membership cards scattered around your inbox can be stored as well. The entire wallet is protected by allowing access using your biometric data or PIN number. Please visit: https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet/ for details.

Premium Care Service

Your Galaxy Z Series device comes with dedicated customer care services designed speciﬁcally to deliver a great customer service experience to our valued customers. Our experts are available by phone 9am-9pm EST at 1-888-970-FOLD and available 24/7 via Live Chat.

https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/galaxy-fold-premier-service/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to their connected lives. The company is helping to redefine the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" by Léger, named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and placed first on Forbes’ 'The World's Best Employers' list. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit: www.samsung.com/ca .

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, on Instagram @samsungcanada or on Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Specifications

SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FLIP5 Display











Main Screen



6.7-inch FHD+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

120Hz Adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz)

Infinity Flex Display (2640 x 1080, 22:9) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5's Main Screen size is 6.7-inch in the full rectangle and 6.6-inch when accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Screen



3.4-inch Super AMOLED 60Hz Display*

720 x 748

306 PPI *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen size is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout. Dimension & Weight















Folded



71.9 x 85.1 x 15.1mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Flip5 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Flip5 Unfolded



71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip5 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 187g Camera







Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Rear Dual Camera



12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 12MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.8μm, FOV: 83˚ AP



Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory



8GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

8GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Available storage capacity is subject to preloaded software. Memory option may vary by market. Battery



3,700mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 3591mAh for Galaxy Z Flip5. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging



Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.

**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 Series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 Series, Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, Z Flip, Note10 Series, S10 Series, S9 Series, S8 Series, S7 Series, S6 Series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. It may affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water

Resistance



IPX8 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 13

One UI 5.1.1 Network and Connectivity



5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.







**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card



One Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours



Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow** * Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

**Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.





SAMSUNG GALAXY Z FOLD5 Display











Main Screen



7.6-inch QXGA+*

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), 374ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5's Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners. Cover Screen



6.2-inch HD+

Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display

(2316 x 904, 23.1:9), 402ppi

120Hz adaptive refresh rate (48~120Hz) *Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5's Cover Screen size is 6.2-inch in a full rectangle and 6.1-inch accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Dimension & Weight















Folded



67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm *Thickness of Galaxy Z Fold5 when folded measured from top to bottom of the glasses of Galaxy Z Fold5 Unfolded



129.9x 154.9 x 6.1mm *The thickness of Galaxy Z Fold5 when unfolded does not include the frame of the Main Screen. Weight 253g Camera























Cover Camera 10MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85˚ Under Display Camera 4MP Under Display Camera

F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80˚ Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ Rear Triple Camera











12MP Ultra Wide Camera

F2.2, Pixel size: 1.12μm, FOV: 123˚ 50MP Wide-angle Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 85˚ 10MP Telephoto Camera

PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 36˚, 3X optical zoom *30X Space Zoom includes 3x Optical Zoom and 30x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Zooming in past 3x may cause some image deterioration AP



Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy *Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Memory



[Samsung.com Exclusive] 12GB Memory with 1TB internal storage

12GB Memory with 512GB internal storage

12GB Memory with 256GB internal storage *Availability may vary by market or channel. Actual storage space may vary by market, model, file size and format. Battery



4,400mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated capacity is 4270mAh for Galaxy Z Fold5. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Charging



Wired Charging*: Up to 50% charge in around 30 mins with 25W Adapter** and 3A USB-C cable***

Fast Wireless Charging 2.0****

Wireless PowerShare***** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Results from internal Samsung lab tests, conducted with 25W Travel Adapter while it has 0% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Actual charging speed may vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.

**25W Power Adapter sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables.

***Wireless charging compatible with WPC.

****Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S22 Series, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G, S21 FE 5G, S21 Series, Z Fold2, Note20 Series, S20 Series, Z Flip, Note10 Series, S10 Series, S9 Series, S8 Series, S7 Series, S6 Series, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Buds2, Buds Pro, Buds Live, Watch6, Watch6 Classic, Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, Watch4 Classic, Watch3, Watch Active2, Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Water

Resistance



IPX8 *Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear. OS Android 13

One UI 5.1.1 Network and

Connectivity



5G*, LTE**, Wi-Fi 6E***, Bluetooth® v5.3 *Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

**Availability of LTE model varies by market and carrier. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

***Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor Security Samsung Knox with, Samsung Knox Vault SIM Card



Up to two Nano SIM* and one eSIM** *SIM card sold separately. Availability may vary depending on market and carrier.

**eSIM availability may vary depending on software version, region and carrier. Check with your carrier if your mobile network plan supports eSIM. Colours



Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream*

[Samsung.com Exclusive] Gray, Blue** * Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

**Online exclusive colours only available on Samsung.com.





1 Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by UX Connect Research. Independently assessed by UX Connect research between 2023.06.19-2023.06.29 in US with pre-release versions of SM-F946 and SM-F731 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks.

2 The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy improves performance. For Fold5 GPU +25%; NPU + 20%; CPU + 17%; for Flip5 GPU + 32%; NPU +25%; CPU +18%. *AP performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

3 Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen is the first in the Galaxy Z Flip Series with a proximity sensor and first Galaxy Z Flip Cover Screen to support HBM. Galaxy Z Flip5's Cover Screen HBM has a peak brightness of 1600 nits for a brighter and clearer display.

4 Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models.

5 Based on lab test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Water and dust resistance of device is not permanent and may diminish over time because of normal wear and tear.

6 Pre-Consumer Recycled Content: Discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 manufacturing process.

7 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip4. Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Flip5’s Cover Screen is 3.4-inch in the full rectangular form; actual viewable area is approximately 95% of the full rectangular area due to the rounded corners and lower cutout.

8 Galaxy Watch6 Series sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier.

9 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by market or carrier.

10 Media Controller widget only appears when music is played.

11 Availability of Samsung Wallet may vary depending on country or device model. Supported items may vary by country. Samsung Wallet is available on devices that support POS or higher and Samsung Pay.

12 Digital keys are available for select SmartThings-compatible smart door locks and automobiles including BMW 1-8 Series, X5-X7,and iX models, launched after July, 2020, Exact features availability may vary by model and is subject to change, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet/

13 Flex Mode supported at angles between 75° and 115°.

14 Dual Preview supported on devices running One UI 2.1 and above.

15 Auto Framing only available in Video mode. Auto Framing must be enabled before recording. Certain resolutions and ratios may not be supported. Certain functions may not be available when Auto Framing is on. Only people can be recognized, and there is a limit to how many people may be recognized. Available on Samsung Camera, BlueJeans, Google Duo, Meta Messenger, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex Meet, and Zoom. Auto-framing available on select lenses.

16 VIULL (Video Ultra Low Light) technology enables the capture of brighter video footage in low light compared to Galaxy Z Flip4

17 May cause some image deterioration.

18 Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by UX Connect Research. Independently assessed by UX Connect Research between 2023.06.19-2023.06.29 in the US with pre-released version under default setting using LTE and 5GSub6 networks.

19 Compared to previous Galaxy Z Fold models.

20 Certain applications may not support Multi Window or App Pair.

21 Certain applications may not support App Continuity.

22 Taskbar feature supported on the Main Screen only.

23 S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Only use the Samsung S Pen Fold Edition designed for Galaxy Z Fold3 5G/Fold4/Fold5 or S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens may damage the screen. Galaxy Z Fold5 does not have a built-in slot for the S Pen. S Pen support is limited to the Main Screen.

24 S Pen is 27% slimmer than previous generations S Pen (20.7t versus 28.5t previous generation).

25 Certain applications may not support two-handed drag and drop.

26 Certain applications may not support hidden pop-up.

27 S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 measures 4.35mm, compared to 7.7mm for Galaxy Z Fold4.

28 Size of S Pen Fold Edition for Galaxy Z Fold5 is 4.35mm compared to 7.7mm for Z Fold4. S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Slim S Pen Case (S Pen Fold Edition included) sold separately. S Pen Fold Edition is only compatible with Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Fold3. All other S Pens or stylus pens are not designed for Z Fold5 (including those by other manufacturers) and may damage the screen. Z Fold5 does not have a built in slot for the S Pen. S Pen support is limited to the Main Screen.

29 S Pen Fold Edition sold separately. Slim S Pen Case (S Pen Fold Edition included) sold separately. S Pen Fold Edition only compatible with Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Fold3 5G.

30 Preset Slim S Pen Case and S Pen Fold Edition colour combinations include Graphite case with Black S Pen, Sand case with Apricot S Pen and Icy Blue case with Lime S Pen.

31 Measured diagonally, Galaxy Z Fold5's Main Screen size is 7.6-inch in the full rectangle and 7.4-inch accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.

32 The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on Galaxy Z Fold5 received a certification from VDE Germany for 100 percent Mobile Colour Volume in the DCI-P3 colour range, which means images aren’t washed out and you’ll get unbelievably vivid colours regardless of differing levels of brightness. The display can achieve peak brightness of up to 1750 nits, improving the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio to make your mobile experience more immersive. Galaxy Z Fold 5’s maximum HBM (High Brightness Mode) is 1750 nits, up from 1300 nits in the previous generation (34% increase in HBM versus previous generation).

33 AP performance improvements shown compared to previous generation processor. Actual performance will depend on user environment, pre-installed software and applications, and other conditions. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy is optimized for Samsung. World’s fastest Snapdragon claim true as of February 1, 2023.

34 Galaxy Z Flip5: 15 device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled material plastic or pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. These components include Volume Key Bracket, Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Rear Top, Display Connector Cap, FPCB RF Cable Bracket, Rear Mid, Case Front (Main), Case Front (Sub), Volume Key, Finger Key Bracket, Receiver Deco, Connector to Connector Holder, SIM Tray, Sub Window, Back Glass. (Galaxy Z Flip4: 6 device components)

Galaxy Z Fold5: 15 device components that feature a minimum of 10% post-consumer recycled material plastic or pre-consumer recycled aluminum, or an average of 22% pre-consumer recycled glass. These components include Volume Key FPCB Bracket, Top Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Bottom Speaker Module (Upper & Lower), Cover Display Connector, Case Front (Main), Case Front (Sub), Antenna (Sub), Antenna (Main), Volume Key, Finger Key Bracket, SIM Tray, Connector to Connector Holder, Camera Deco (Top & Bottom), Sub Window, Back Glass. (Galaxy Z Flip4: 6 device components)

35 Types of recycled materials include post-consumer recycled PA sourced from discarded fishing nets, post-consumer recycled PBT sourced from discarded PET bottles, post-consumer recycled PC sourced from water barrels and pre-consumer recycled aluminum sourced from discarded scrap material generated as a by-product during manufacturing. The scrap metal is re-melted, filtered for impurities and then recycled to make parts within Samsung’s manufacturing process. There is also pre-consumer recycled glass sourced from discarded glass waste generated as a byproduct of glass manufacturing. This glass waste is crushed into cullet and then used as a component in the Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 manufacturing process.

36 Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

37 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by country or carrier.

38 Availability of colour may vary by market, region or carrier.

39 Accessories sold separately. Model and colour availability may vary by country or carrier.

40 On approved credit. Purchase an eligible product using a payment plan offered by PayBright by Affirm with up to 36-months term and 0% APR for qualified customers. To qualify for financing, minimum purchase value of cart must be $200 before taxes and fees. If you purchase products from multiple categories, the lowest available financing rate will be applied to each product in your cart. All the other financing terms and conditions remain the same. If you purchase products separately, then different financing rates may apply. Applicants who are not approved for a 0% APR payment plan may be offered alternative payment plans at a greater cost of credit. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright by Affirm. Financing offers may vary from time to time and may be amended or cancelled at any time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information.

41 Pre-order from July 26th, 2023 to August 10th, 2023 and complete your purchase by August 18th; or purchase from August 11th, 2023 to August 31st, 2023 (the “Offer Period”) from a participating Canadian authorized retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ the following devices: (i) A Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB (SM-F731WZAEXAC, SM-F731WZEEXAC, SM-F731WLGEXAC, SM-F731WLIEXAC, SM-F731WZUEXAC, SM-F731WZBEXAC, SM-F731WZYEXAC, SM-F731WZGEXAC) for the price of a Galaxy Z Flip5 256GB (SM-F731WZAAXAC, SM-F731WZEAXAC, SM-F731WLGAXAC, SM-F731WLIAXAC, SM-F731WZUAXAC, SM-F731WZBAXAC, SM-F731WZYAXAC, SM-F731WZGAXAC) (a discount equal to $160 off Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP)) (ii) A Galaxy Z Fold5 512GB (SM-F946WZKEXAC, SM-F946WZEEXAC, SM-F946WLBEXAC, SM-F946WZUEXAC, SM-F946WZBEXAC) for the price of a Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB (SM-F946WZKAXAC, SM-F946WZEAXAC, SM-F946WLBAXAC, SM-F946WZUAXAC, SM-F946WZBAXAC) (a discount equal to $160 off MSRP). Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice and is available to Canadian residents only. Participating Canadian authorized retailers and carriers may vary. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

42 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of up to $400, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between July 26th, 2023 and August 10th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between August 11th, 2023 and September 13th, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13th, 2023; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. The minimum qualifying trade-in value of the “Eligible Trade-In Product” must be $25 as determined by the Service Provider’s device valuation software. $400 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold5 device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

43 Certain conditions apply. Receive a combined trade-in promotional credit and trade-in value of up to $900, for your eligible Galaxy Z Flip or Fold Series smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order and complete your purchase of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between July 26th, 2023 and August 10th, 2023; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 device between August 11th, 2023 and September 13th, 2023 (the “Offer Period”), from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by September 13th, 2023; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill.

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $900 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Z Fold Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold5 device. $700 credit is based on completing the trade-in of an eligible Galaxy Z Flip Series device and purchasing a Galaxy Z Flip5 device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. The Galaxy Z Flip or Fold Series device can be traded-in in any condition to participate in this program provided that (i) the IMEI or Serial Number of the device can be validated and has not been removed, altered or defaced; and (ii) the device malfunction or damage, if any, is not due to (A) improper or intentional installation or removal of any parts or components, or (B) improper or intentional equipment modification.

44 Terms and conditions apply. The Galaxy Store in-app Coupon Offer is valid from July 26th, 2023 to September 13th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Flip5 or Fold5 at, participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Galaxy Store In-app Coupon. Your Galaxy Store Coupon must be downloaded from Samsung Members App on your eligible device by October 15th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Participating authorized Canadian retailers or carriers may vary. Once the Galaxy Store Coupon is applied to your Galaxy Store Account, your $50 Coupon must be used by November 30th, 2023 EST. Your Galaxy Store Coupon can only be used for a single in-app purchase transaction within the Samsung Galaxy Store games. c Visit www.samsung.com/ca/offer for more details.

45 Terms apply. This YouTube Premium 4 month free trial promotion is open to participants in Canada who purchase and activate a Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 or Fold 5 by 03/01/2024 at 11:59pm PST. Offer only available to users who are not current YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium subscribers, and have not been YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, YouTube Red, or Google Play Music subscribers nor participated in a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, Google Play Music, or YouTube Red trial before. Offer must be redeemed by 04/01/2024 at 11:59pm PST. Valid form of payment required at sign-up, but you will not be charged until the trial period expires. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the individual subscription price. You can cancel your trial at no charge at any time before the trial is over. You can cancel your YouTube Premium paid subscription at any time. Offer requires a Google account. Must be 18 years or older. Offers may not be combined with any other promotion, discount, code, and/or offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. No refunds for partial billing periods are available. Promotional value of offer nontransferable, not for resale, and not redeemable for cash or cash equivalent. Full terms: https://www.youtube.com/premium/restrictions. Promoter: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., 129 Samsung-ro, Yeongtong-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea and Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043.

46 Terms and Conditions apply. Six-month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic ($2/month value, for a total of $12 value) available for consumers who have purchased a Samsung Galaxy B5Q5. Offer is available between July 26th, 2023 and December 31st, 2023. Offer must be redeemed during this period and participants must sync their gallery with OneDrive to commence the 6 month trial. Form of payment required. Six month trial of Microsoft 365 Basic available for consumers with OneDrive Gallery Sync capable Samsung phones. Google Play’s terms and conditions apply. Refer to https://www.microsoft.com/en-ca/microsoft-365/onedrive/samsung-offer for details. After the 6 month trial, your subscription will automatically renew into a monthly paid subscription. You can cancel at any time prior to the trial end date and your form of payment will not be charged. Offer not available to existing Microsoft 365 subscribers (including trials), anyone who previously redeemed a Microsoft 365 or OneDrive trial in Google Play, or former Microsoft 365 or OneDrive premium subscribers who canceled in the last 90 days. One offer per customer and per device. Offer cannot be transferred or combined with other Microsoft offer. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. Offer requires a Samsung and Microsoft account. Refer to https://www.microsoft.com/onedrive-samsung-offer for details. Setting up a Samsung Account is free. To set up your Samsung Account, please go to: http://www.samsung.com/ca/samsungaccount/

47 Terms apply. SiriusXM Offer is valid from July 26th 2023 at 12:00am to September 13th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Your SiriusXM Promo Code must be downloaded from the Samsung Members App from your eligible Samsung device by October 15th , 2023 at 11:59pm EST. This offer is limited to the first 5,000 participants. While quantities last. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. See complete offer details at www.samsung.com/ca/offer. SIRIUSXM TERMS: OFFER DETAILS: Purchase a full price SiriusXM Streaming Platinum subscription and get your first 6 months for free. A credit card is required for this offer. Service will continue every month thereafter and your credit card will automatically be charged the regular price of $12.11 per month (plus taxes) for as long as you choose to remain a subscriber. The plan you choose is for an indeterminate term and therefore services will continue until you cancel. You may call us at 1-888-539-7474 to cancel at any time. This offer cannot be combined with any other and is available for eligible new subscribers only. SiriusXM Canada reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time. Streaming service may not be available unless data is enabled; data charges may apply and are charged separately. Contact your wireless service provider for details. Channel lineup varies by package. All terms, fees, content and features are subject to change. You can only listen on one streaming device at a time per subscription. Subscriptions to SiriusXM Canada are subject to our Customer Agreement. We collect and use personal information according to our Privacy Policy.

48 Terms apply. Offer is valid from July 26, 2023 and September 13, 2023 at 11:59pm EST (the “Promotion Period”). Offer available at an authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at http://www.samsung.com/ca/. When you purchase any Samsung Galaxy Flip5 or Fold5 (each, an “eligible Samsung device”) during the Promotion Period, you are eligible to receive one (1) $50 Uber Voucher Code (“Uber Voucher Code”). Only 3,000 Uber Voucher Codes are available in total. Voucher Codes will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Participating authorized Canadian retailers and carriers may vary. Visit the Samsung Members App on your eligible Galaxy device no later than October 15, 2023 to claim your $50 Uber Voucher Code. Uber Voucher Terms and Conditions apply. Limited to one code per person. Can only be used by the first person who redeems the code. Uber Voucher is only valid for rides requested/orders placed using applicable Uber App. Taxes, fees, and tips will be covered provided that the value of the Uber Voucher is greater than the total order amount. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation without notice. To learn more about Uber Voucher terms, visit https://www.uber.com/legal/en/document/?country=united-states&lang=en&name=uber-consumer-vouchers-terms-and-conditions

49 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms.

50 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus-promo

51 Digital keys are available for select SmartThings-compatible smart door locks and automobiles including BMW 1-8 Series, X5-X7,and iX models, launched after July, 2020, Exact features availability may vary by model and is subject to change, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/apps/samsung-wallet/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e5ac282-5877-48b4-8354-e6062bc6770d