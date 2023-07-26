Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market worth $21.1 billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% from USD 15.8 billion in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market growth is driven by factors such as the use of processes like zero liquid discharge systems and the increasing demand for the use of desalination due to the limited availability of freshwater.

The increasing demand from the mining industry along with the chemical industry, coupled with the need for the conservation of freshwater and treatment and proper disposal of wastewater, will contribute to the rapid growth in the demand for brine concentration technology.

List of Key Players in Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market:

Veolia Water Technologies (France) Evoqua Water Technologies (US) H2O Innovations (Canada) Aquatech International LLC(US) Koch Separation Solutions (US) Aquachem (US) IDE Technologies (Israel) Saltworks Technologies (Canada) Samco Technologies (US) Gradiant (US) Others

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Brine Concentration Technology (BCT) Market:

Driver: Need for zero liquid discharge systems and growing use of desalination

Need for zero liquid discharge systems and growing use of desalination Restraint: High cost of brine concentration technology

High cost of brine concentration technology Opportunity: Chemical and salt production, along with government initiatives for sustainable development

Chemical and salt production, along with government initiatives for sustainable development Challenge: High power consumption

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on technology, the brine concentration technology market has been segmented into high-energy reverse osmosis, mechanical vapor compression, closed circuit desalination, and vertical tube falling film.

Based on type, the brine concentration market has been segmented into calcium chloride, sodium chloride, zinc calcium bromide, cesium formate and potassium chloride.

Based on application, the brine concentration technology market has been segmented into mining, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, power generation, pulp, and paper.

Based on technology, the brine concentration technology market has been segmented into high-energy reverse osmosis, mechanical vapor compression, closed circuit desalination, and vertical tube falling film. High-energy reverse osmosis technology holds the major market share in value during the forecast period as it offers high efficiency along with cost-effectiveness. It comes with a modular design, making it scalable technology that can be customized for different applications and industries.

Based on type, the brine concentration market has been segmented into calcium chloride, sodium chloride, zinc calcium bromide, cesium formate and potassium chloride. Calcium chloride accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the global market in 2022. It has many uses in food and drinks, such as electrolytes in sports drinks and water, and is also used for canned vegetables. It is also applied for road surfacing and used for de-icing. It is used in the medical industry in wound treatment, cardiac resuscitation, hemodialysis, and transfusions. Calcium chloride also helps in acid burn treatment and lowering blood pressure. These factors are driving its demand in the brine concentration technology market.

Based on application, the brine concentration technology market has been segmented into mining, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, power generation, pulp, and paper. Mining holds the largest market share in terms of value. Due to the high volume of brine produced during the mining operation, the value of extracted minerals, and the scarcity of freshwater, the mining industry is the largest end-user application for brine concentration technology.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for brine concentration technology. This growth is mainly attributed to the rapidly increasing population & urbanization, which drives the demand for brine concentration technology in booming economies in India and China. Many Asian Pacific countries are increasingly facing freshwater scarcity; thus, brine water purification and reuse will contribute to some relief. Asia Pacific is globally the largest agriculture producer; this industry requires a lot of water and chemicals. To curb water problems, desalination is increasingly being adopted in Asian countries. Thus, brine concentration technology will be required to treat brine water and other naturally occurring brines.

The increased number of end-use industries of brine concentration technology, such as mining, chemical, food and beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, and power generation in Asia Pacific, is expected to support the brine concentration technology market growth during the region's forecast period.

