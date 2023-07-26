Reed’s Announces Partnership with Stockperks to Reward Retail Investors

NORWALK, Conn., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) ("Reed’s" or the "Company"), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, today announced a strategic partnership with Stockperks , the premier marketplace for retail investor engagement. This collaboration aims to strengthen the connection between Reed’s and its dedicated community of ginger beer enthusiasts, offering unique benefits and rewards through the Stockperks platform.



As part of this partnership, Reed’s shareholders will have access to various exclusive perks through the Stockperks app, based on the size of their position. These perks include an exclusive Reed’s copper mule mug and a free case of Reed’s drinks. Additional perks will be added, including VIP invitations to unique company events and brand experiences. By leveraging the Stockperks platform, Reed’s aims to deepen the relationship with its retail investors and provide them with valuable and memorable rewards year-round.

"Reed’s has a long-standing commitment to providing our loyal customers with the highest quality ginger-based beverages and craft sodas," said Norman Snyder, CEO of Reed’s. "Through our partnership with Stockperks, we look forward to extending our appreciation to the retail investors who have been instrumental in helping establish the Reed’s brand. This collaboration allows us to engage with our shareholders in new and meaningful ways, providing them with exclusive perks and benefits aligned with our brand."

Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks stated, "We are delighted to welcome Reed’s, a pioneering brand in the beverage industry, to the Stockperks community. By leveraging our platform, Reed’s will have the opportunity to deepen connections with its retail investors, offering them exciting perks and rewards that align with their passion for premium ginger-based beverages and craft sodas. We look forward to supporting Reed’s in further engaging their dedicated community."

Learn more at https://investor.reedsinc.com/stock-quote/stockperks/default.aspx .

About Reed’s, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed’s is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 45,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America’s #1 name in natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com , virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com .

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of, and investors, revolutionizing how corporations connect with their retail investor base.

