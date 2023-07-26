NV5 to Host 2023 Investor Day on Thursday, July 27th

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 am Central Time. The Investor Day will be held at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL during the first round of the NV5 Invitational, an annual event on the PGA TOUR’s Korn Ferry Tour schedule.



The 2023 Investor Day will present NV5’s strategic plan and highlight some of the target market sectors and technologies that are expected to continue to drive growth and margins that exceed the industry average. NV5 Chairman and CEO, Dickerson Wright, will host the event followed by a question and answer session.

Investor Day will conclude with demonstrations for in-person attendees of the technologies that NV5 is employing to lead the digital transformation in geospatial intelligence and building information management for clients domestically and internationally.

In-person attendees must register in advance. To register for the NV5 2023 Investor Day, please visit: www.nv5.com/investordayregistration.

Visitors not attending the in-person event may also follow the investor day via webcast at https://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Location: The Glen Club 2901 W. Lake Avenue Glenview, IL 60026

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting utility, infrastructure, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: utility services, infrastructure engineering, construction quality assurance, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

